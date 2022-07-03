After two years of modified celebrations due to the pandemic, Mesa’s Titan Solar Arizona Celebration of Freedom returns to its traditional size on July 4.
The free festivities at the Mesa Amphitheater and Convention Center are re-launching fully charged with powder, both figuratively and literally, as the event will include an aerial fireworks show that will be larger than those of the past two years.
Having the aerial fireworks show is a feather in Mesa’s, as supply chain issues caused Phoenix, Chandler and Tempe to cancel their city-sponsored shows this year. Scottsdale and Gilbert will host their own fireworks displays tomorrow.
The supply chain problem started when a COVID outbreak and lockdown hit Shanghai and other parts of China, which is a major producer of fireworks, in February and March – right when many American cities begin planning their programs and factories start exporting their goods on ships.
Kendon Victor, pyro planning specialist for Fireworks Production of Arizona, Mesa’s long-time vendor for the show, said the supply chain disruption meant the company could not guarantee they’d have fireworks until very close to the holiday.
The city considered other options for fireworks, but Mesa was also willing to keep its fireworks order open in the hopes the goods arrived in time – and they did.
“They were willing to hang in there and ride it out,” Victor said.
During a recent city council study session, City Manager Chris Brady whispered dramatically into the microphone to inform council members the city had secured its order of pyrotechnics.
“We have fireworks,” Brady said. “There’s some cities that are way to the left of us that don’t have fireworks. … The rumor is we will have fireworks.”
Victor said the company’s Head Pyro Steve Heck plans to launch 1,285 shells during Mesa’s 20-minute show.
“That is a lot of fireworks fired off in 20 minutes,” he said.
Since the Mesa Convention Center has a larger fallout zone than the Fiesta Mall, where the drive-in shows were held the last two years, this year’s fireworks show will include larger shells, Victor said, including “specialty pattern shells and shape shells.”
There will also be plenty to do at the four-and-half-hour Celebration of Freedom before the fireworks start.
The event features live music, Revolutionary War re-enactments, BMX stunt shows, patriotic exhibits, a splash pad and other activities both indoors and out, culminating in the fireworks at 9:30 p.m.
New this year will be three 20-minute shows of the Let Freedom Ring Laser Light Show inside the Mesa Convention Center. The show features laser displays, photos and patriotic music.
Mesa Management Assistant Jesse Brodersen said Mesa decided to go with one musical stage instead of the two of previous years, but they added fresh attractions to replace it, including the Great All-American Car Show.
Entrance to the event and parking downtown are free.
While the event is “a great time to take light rail,” there will also be plenty of free parking downtown, Brodersen said.
“You might have to walk a block or two, but really it shouldn’t be that difficult,” she said, reminding visitors that parking at City of Mesa buildings is open and free on nights and weekends.
The evening starts at 5 p.m. with a civic ritual – a public U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services ceremony to naturalize 75 new U.S. citizens in Independence Hall of the Mesa Convention Center.
During this final step of the naturalization process, new U.S. citizens take the Oath of Allegiance where they “renounce and abjure all allegiance and fidelity to any foreign prince, potentate, state, or sovereignty” and promise to “defend the Constitution and laws of the United States.”
“That’s one of the most patriotic things you can do on Fourth of July, is go to a naturalization ceremony, so I encourage people to come to that,” Mayor John Giles remarked at the June 20 city council study session.
Following the ceremony, the Mesa City Band will play inside Independence Hall.
The rest of the festivities kick-off at 6 p.m.
Mesa guitarist Ryan Fairchild will open for local rockers Mogollon on Stage America. The band will kick out tunes until 9:15, when the Salute to America program begins and culminates with 9:30 p.m. fireworks.
Brodersen said that while Mesa is proud to have fireworks at a time of scarcity, what really sets Mesa’s event apart from other celebrations is all the patriotic exhibits and “truly embracing what Independence Day is all about.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.