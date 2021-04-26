With a population of around 16,000, if Eastmark was a city, it would be in Arizona’s top 50, between Payson (population 16,093) and New River (15,910).
Eastmark, of course, is part of Mesa – though at times it seems like a separate entity.
Indeed, taxes paid by Eastmark homeowners are fueling the explosive growth of the area, funding the building of roads and parks.
Those Eastmark homeowners are footing the bill for more roads and a final phase of the multi-million dollar Great Park, one of the gems of southeast Mesa.
“We are excited about the expansion of the park,” said Monica Miller, an Eastmark resident. “The Great Park is one of Eastmark’s greatest assets. It truly serves as the hub of the community.”
But Miller is a stickler for details and fine print in contracts.
She noted that, in the original Eastmark plan, “the proposed amenities for the Great Park included a potential aquatic center, recreational fitness facilities, multi-purpose lit fields and up to five school sites.
“While the next phase of the park is much anticipated, it does seem to be lacking in some of the bigger proposed amenities that were put forth at the inception of Eastmark.
“As residents who pay $3,500 per home in community facilities district dollars that fund the construction and maintenance of the Great Park, we would expect the delivery of some of the big proposed assets.”
Miller and her neighbors have been writing checks to fund projects whose total cost is rapidly approaching $100 million.
“Eastmark improvements eligible for reimbursement are funded only by those who purchase property within the established boundary of the Eastmark Community Facility District,” said Curt Albright, a city spokesman.
“To date, DMB Mesa Proving Grounds LLC has been reimbursed a total of approximately $76 million.”
Boomtown
Construction at the Great Park isn’t the only thing filling the air around Eastmark with the sounds of bulldozers and hammers.
As scores more homes are built, crews are working on several luxury apartment buildings expected to bring thousands more residents to the booming, 8-year-old community.
Eastmark is owned and developed by DMB Mesa Proving Grounds, a partnership of Brookfield Residential and DMB Associates, both of Scottsdale. Agreements with the City of Mesa paved the way for the creation of a community facilities district, which has the authority to tax its residents for infrastructure and “lifestyle-enhancing” projects.
Thus begat the Great Park, with its splash pad, basketball court, playground, lake, grills, walking trail, dog parks and four baseball fields on 90 acres at 5100 S. Eastmark Parkway.
Opened in 2019, the public park was developed by Eastmark – but owned and operated by the City of Mesa.
As part of an agreement with the city going back to 2005, when the land was being negotiated for development, Eastmark paid design and construction of the Great Park, then was reimbursed its costs. The third phase, for example, cost $7.7 million, with a total cost of about double that.
“The total that has been reimbursed to DMB/Brookfield (master developer) for improvements to the Great Park is $12,320,058 by the Eastmark (Community Facilities District),” Albright said.
The same agreement will pay back Eastmark for the next phase of the Great Park and a $2.4 million skate park.
“We pay for it upfront and get reimbursed,” confirmed Christina Christian, senior development manager at Brookfield Properties.
She said the fourth phase of the Great Park “is kicking off now.”
This final construction phase of the sprawling park will include a fishing lake, waterfall, adventure course and rock-climbing areas.
Though it won’t be ready this summer, construction at the Great Park is expected to be complete by the end of 2021.
An 18-hole disc golf course should also be done at Eastmark by then.
And a 3-acre skate park should also be ready later this year.
When Eastmark was still an idea, the skate park “wasn’t part of the original plan,” Christian said. “The city has been looking for an area for a skate park – they’re pretty popular. They’ve been asking for it since 2012.”
Albright said bids for the skate park are due April 29 and clarified the funding process.
“The developer is responsible for upfronting the costs to complete the project with the possibility of being reimbursed for certain eligible improvements. Reimbursement of the eligible improvements is made possible through the Community Facilities District that has been formed in the Eastmark area,” Albright said
“No city funds will be used to reimburse the developer,” he noted.
The fine print
How did the former General Motors Desert Proving Ground – where vehicles were tested in harsh conditions – become a luxury community?
Six years after GM moved its secretive (surrounded by 8-foot walls) testing facility to Yuma, DMB swooped in and bought 3,200 of the 5,000 vacant acres.
The flip from industrial to residential was paid for by the homeowners who reimbursed developers for roads, plumbing lines and foundations.
According to an Eastmark Community Facilities District feasibility report, “The costs associated with the operation and maintenance of the Public Infrastructure, as well as the administrative costs, of the District will be provided by several sources of funds: Homeowner’s Association (‘HOA’) fees, a property tax levy of up to $0.30 per $100 of net assessed limited property value to provide for a portion of the administrative, operation and maintenance expenses of the District (the ‘O&M Tax’), and Developer contributions, if any.”
As noted in an Eastmark budget document from 2019, “On Dec. 10, 2018, the Mesa City Council formed the District. The District will, in the future, issue general obligation bonds in order to finance the cost of eligible public infrastructure (streets, water lines, wastewater lines, parks, etc.) within the geographical boundaries of the District.
“The principal of and interest on these general obligation bonds will be paid for with revenue generated by the levy of an annual ad valorem property tax on taxable property in the District.
“Upon initial formation of the District, property owners approved up to a $0.30 per $100 of assessed valuation ad valorem property tax to fund the operating and maintenance costs of the District per Arizona law (ARS 48-723).”
In 2008, Mesa City Council approved the Planned Community District for Eastmark.
The approval of the zoning included a community plan, which divided the property into nine development units. Eastmark also is governed by a development agreement with the city, which annexed the former county land on Nov. 3, 2008.
Luxury apartments rising
Eastmark is best known for its high-end homes, with price tags ranging from just under $300,000 to just over $500,000.
Christian said Eastmark has built and sold some 4,000 homes, about halfway to its unofficial finish line.
“We’re entitled to build up to 15,000 homes. But we don’t think we’ll ever reach that number,” she said. “We’re targeting about 7,500 homes.”
But “homes” doesn’t exclusively mean “houses;” it also includes apartment units.
The Premier at Eastmark, a $50-million luxury apartment complex, started renting 216 units last summer. The Premier is at 9410 E. Ray Road.
One mile north, near the intersection of South Ellsworth Road and Southeast Point Twenty-Two Boulevard, another apartment complex is underway: Acero at Eastmark.
Acero would join other Eastmark rental properties BB Living at Eastmark, which rents three- and four-bedroom apartment townhomes near the Great Park, and 2.0 at Eastmark.
According to the 2.0 at Eastmark project narrative approved by the Planning and Zoning Board July 29, 2020: “The stunning project consists of 320 luxury Class A apartment homes. The development features cutting edge amenities, unique, modern, timeless design features, with a state-of-the art clubhouse, conference rooms, coffee and wine bar, gym, and pool, roof deck lounge area, dog parks, play areas, putting greens, BBQs and courtyards.”
The estimated cost of the 2.0 construction site on 14 acres near Southeast Point Twenty-Two Boulevard and South Ellsworth Road is $75 million.
The Planning and Zoning Board approved another proposed Eastmark rental project in December.
The Springs at Eastmark is a 10-building, 276-home development near Ellsworth and Warner roads.
This also sounds like a luxury rental, city staff noted: “According to the applicant, the amenity and clubhouse facility will include an office and a lounge area, a kitchen and a fitness center, a swimming pool and a hot tub, a basketball court, a fire pit and a turf game area.”
With BB Living and the Premiere up and renting and the other two on the way, the combined Eastmark apartment buildings would have more than 1,000 units.
But wait, there’s more.
“Two more community apartment options are in the works, currently in escrow,” said Garilyn Bourgeois, Eastmark’s vice president of marketing.
She gave the details of building, to date:
“Since opening in 2013, Eastmark builders have sold 5,282 homes; of these, 3,630 have closed, which means approximately 1,652 homes are in various stages of construction – from just starting or almost completed.”
Bourgeois added Eastmark’s builders also have an inventory of model homes and spec homes, “along with several hundred new homes coming in additional neighborhoods and phases throughout 2021.”
Curiously, many are migrating to Eastmark … from other parts of Mesa.
“Traditionally, over 60 percent of Eastmark residents have come from Mesa, Gilbert and Chandler … we’ve had some who have even bought their second home in Eastmark.”
Big employer coming?
Perhaps echoing the secrecy of the old General Motors Proving Ground, Eastmark is tight-lipped about “the development of significant employment and industrial uses along the Elliot Road corridor as well as along Ellsworth Road.”
Mesa City Council recently approved an amendment to the Eastmark agreement that allows “large-scale, campus-type employment uses.”
Those large employment hubs would be on 300 acres off Ellsworth Road, which extends to State Route 24.
The Eastmark developer promises the changes will “further solidify the Elliot Road Tech Corridor as a significant employment area.”
Asked about the business campus, Bourgeois said there are “no new updates at this time, although we continue to work in conjunction with the city and other economic development partners to make the Elliot Road Technology Corridor attractive for businesses and Mesa’s economy.”
According to Eastmark’s Development Unit 2 Plan, submitted to the city Jan. 31, “The overall Eastmark strategy to contribute to the vitality of the larger Gateway area by contributing employment areas and excellent living environments that consist of great neighborhoods, educational opportunities and areas that are socially important.”
In addition to concerns Eastmark isn’t building enough schools, Miller worries other original promises of the developers are being “flipped,” so to speak.
“While I believe that there is a need to have some multi-family housing in Eastmark, it seems there is a trend of converting the land that had been zoned as commercial to apartments,” Miller said.
“From inception Eastmark was to become a center of regional importance. This included the creation of 45,000 permanent jobs.”
She noted that, in return for those pledges, “the developer received lucrative incentives and CFD bonds to pay for infrastructure development.
“If the city votes to allow the majority of commercial land in Eastmark to be converted to multi-family residential, Eastmark will become an exburb and Mesa will have lost its opportunity to make the area a center of regional importance and a hub for employment.”
