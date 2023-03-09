Mesa must decide by March 31 where to spend a $5.6 million federal grant for reducing homelessness here.
The long-standing HOME grant program from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Department was recently expanded by the American Rescue Plan Act to include a wider range of eligible uses, so it gives Mesa new opportunities to help unsheltered people find housing or prevent vulnerable groups from slipping into homelessness.
At public hearings the city held to gather input, nonprofit officials and volunteers offered a candid look at what people they believe is working and not working in the current system.
The question of what measures actually reduce homelessness has gained urgency amid soaring housing costs and rising drug addiction.
During last month’s annual count of unsheltered people within Mesa city limits, Mayor John Giles said “the system is broken” for keeping people out of homelessness, referring to the national crisis in general.
Even in a job market where workers are in high demand, participants identified roadblocks to employment as a problem confounding efforts to curb the rising tide of homelessness.
In response to the question “What is most effective in reducing homelessness for those who are at risk of homelessness,” Rochelle Johns, a board member on Mesa’s Human Relations Advisory Board, wrote “Jobs are No. 1.”
Carrie Nowocin of Carry Me Productions wrote “helping people find jobs that allow for a living wage.”
Participants said many homeless or at-risk people in Mesa struggle with transportation to jobs from temporary housing.
Affordable and transitional housing should be located near public transportation, they said, or close to jobs or services like grocery stores.
One specific recommendation was to enhance public transit options in East Mesa.
Several people also listed child care support as a barrier to employment.
“Child care assistance, funding for trade certificate programs moving them from minimum wage to a living wage,” wrote Kathy Kaplan, program director with Family Promise of Greater Phoenix. “Affordable units in areas that have public transportation options.”
The high cost of housing – especially for those trying to get back on their feet – is another challenge, experts told the city.
Landlords can be pickier about which tenants they accept, for example, and move-in costs like deposits and application fees are high, they said.
Landlords also have less incentive to be accommodating and work with at-risk people, though there are some in Mesa that do, they added.
Many landlords are wary about allowing pets, accepting housing vouchers or overlooking bad credit or criminal convictions.
“People have vouchers to have housing subsidies,” said Michelle Albanese, housing and community development director for Mesa. “They can’t find a place because they’re too expensive or landlords don’t want to accept the voucher because they can get higher rents in the market.”
Meeting participants also said adaptive housing for people with disabilities is in short supply.
Another crack in the system is the lack of support for homeless people with animals. Having pets multiplies the challenge of getting into transitional or permanent housing.
According to the National Alliance to End Homelessness, “animal companionship is fortifying and contributes to the emotional well-being of people experiencing homelessness.”
The group advocates for improving services for unsheltered people with pets, and many local stakeholders said this was a need in Mesa.
Local stakeholders say they are also seeing rising numbers of seniors falling into homelessness because they are particularly vulnerable when housing costs are high.
“We have a lot of seniors that live in mobile home units here in Mesa,” Albanese said. “The life of a mobile home is not as long as that of a stick build.”
“We might have individuals whose units are not habitable anymore, and for them to be able to move on a fixed income, maybe Social Security, how are they going to find a place in the open market with rents being … $1,500 a month? That might be someone’s entire income,” she said.
Local volunteer Cathy Dreifort said the current public assistance system is “too restrictive, … too confusing, too complex and too frustrating for those in need.”
Dreifort and others said creating a “one-stop shop” for coordinating various types of assistance would be helpful.
“There is no real central agency for one to go to for help,” she said. “Individuals have to make numerous calls – that’s if they have a phone. They are required to show up at certain times such as 4 a.m. on certain days, only to be told no help was available on that day all while having no transportation.”
Creating a central hub is one of the goals of Mesa’s Off the Streets program as it seeks to purchase a hotel on Main Street for its emergency shelter program.
Many local service providers also emphasized the importance of advocates or case managers to help homeless people navigate the system.
Albanese called these “wraparound services,” and she said they are one of Mesa’s top three priorities for combating homelessness.
She and others said that addressing the lack of attainable housing and shelter in the region would cost a lot more than $5.6 million to address.
Several people in the meetings wished for more aggressive action to set up temporary shelter.
“Can anything be done to repurpose the vast amounts of empty structures and barren lots?” one participant wondered. “Maybe owners of land and buildings can be incentivized to create community spaces and housing.”
Dreifort also wants to see underutilized spaces converted into temporary shelter.
Albanese was optimistic that the $5.6 million grant, when “leveraged” with other funds to fill in gaps in service, could have an impact.
“I believe it’s possible to make a difference,” she said.
But Albanese and Mesa’s Deputy Director of Community Services Lindsey Balinkie are also open-eyed about the deeper issues hampering efforts to end homelessness.
“We just see, like fentanyl use, skyrocketing,” Balinkie said, “and it’s deeply impacting whether or not people are willing to receive or can even think about and be capable of receiving services.”
The mental health and substance abuse treatment system is not adequate to handle the current demand, Albanese said.
“There’s really, I think, a gap there,” she added. “Unless you can get folks that are willing to participate in those programs, and it’s easy access and there’s follow up and there’s consistency with it, that is a huge problem.”
