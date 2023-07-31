Mesa ranks high in industrial development

If it seems like a lot of industrial buildings have been going up in southeast Mesa the last few years, your eyes are not deceiving you: the region is one of the top places in the country for new industrial development.
According to a report by commercial real estate broker Cushman & Wakefield, the area surrounding Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport has the fourth-largest industrial building pipeline of any sub-region in the United States.
It’s home to over 13 million square feet of industrial space currently in the construction process.
It’s not hard to find examples of mega industrial projects moving forward in Mesa.
Earlier this year, Mesa City Council approved the first two phases of an industrial development called The Block at Sossaman and Elliot roads.
Just the first two of three phases of The Block call for 2 million square feet of industrial space spread across 14 buildings that the city hopes will house primarily high-quality manufacturing rather than warehouses.
In Arizona, only north Goodyear has more industrial space under construction than Gateway. With 16 million square feet in the pipeline, Goodyear landed at No. 2 among sub-regions in the U.S.
Other top industrial sub-regions in the U.S. for industrial buildings in the pipeline are South Dallas, which is ranked No. 1, and North Las Vegas, ranked No. 5.
Titled “Is the Market at Risk of Oversupply?” the report highlights opportunities for communities with huge industrial building pipelines like Mesa – but also the potential pitfalls if demand for industrial real estate slows significantly in the future.
The risk of an oversupply of space leads to empty buildings and plunging rents for these types of buildings.
The opportunity is that if demand remains healthy, Mesa will be in a position to recruit new businesses that need to move into industrial space quickly.
The Cushman & Wakefield report cautions that demand for industrial buildings “has pulled back to more historically average levels” after two years of “unprecedented, accelerated demand due to the pandemic.”
Meanwhile, “the space under development has sustained” its pace.
Mesa’s Economic Development Director William Jabjiniak championed the benefits of having a large inventory of speculative industrial buildings available during an April presentation to city council.
He said making Mesa a giant in the industrial pipeline was a “concentrated effort.” “Product equals projects,” Jabjiniak said of having a large inventory of industrial buildings.
Companies “don’t want to wait” to move into space, so they will be more likely to choose Mesa if the city has what the company is looking for right now.
Giving an example, he said that having a vacant building on the west side of the airport available allowed business jet maker Gulfstream Aerospace to establish a foothold in Mesa. The company later decided to double down on the city with a $100 million investment in a new facility at Gateway Airport.
Because demand for industrial buildings has slowed this year, the report advises developers to take a close look at regions with large pipelines like Mesa and do their homework before breaking ground on new speculative industrial buildings.
It said investors should pay special attention to current vacancy rates and prospects for future demand in the region.
In the case of Phoenix, the report finds reason to be optimistic that the region can ride out a slowdown without developing a serious oversupply problem.
It notes that the Phoenix Metro region has boomed during the pandemic, and “is seen as a cheaper alternative to some of the more expensive West Coast markets while maintaining proximity to the consumers.”
Phoenix’s 4.4% industrial vacancy rate is pretty healthy, too, being 360 (basis points) below the region’s 10-year average.
“It is a market that has registered strong demand in recent years, providing a cushion on the supply risk side,” the report concludes.
But Jabjiniak told city council this spring that the overall economic outlook was more uncertain now than a year ago.
“What we’ve seen in the last quarter is decision-making slowing down,” he said. “We’re seeing (business) decisions being postponed and pushed back, (but) not projects being stopped yet.”
Data from the Economic Development Department showed announced capital investments in Mesa for the fiscal year that began July 1 2022, totaled $1.42 billion – down from the 2021-22 fiscal year total of $2.86 billion. But the 2023 figure still represents a historically high level of investment.
In 2018, for example, there was $700 million in business investment in Mesa.
Another take on industrial development in Mesa is contained in an Arizona Land Department appraisal of 114.7 acres of land at Hawes and Warner road that Blandford Homes earlier this month won as the sole bidder in an auction.
The homebuilder paid $38 million for the parcel with an eye toward building over 500 homes, with some possibly ready within the next two years.
The appraisal cites January 2022 data provided by CoStar Analytics that ranked Mesa 17th out of 31 areas in the Valley – numerous cities were broken into several sections – for the amount of industrial space it had available at that time.
The CoStar data, drawn from the first half of 2021, showed Mesa at the time had 481 buildings with a total of 7.77 million square feet of industrial space that comprised 2% of the Valley’s total industrial space.
Jabjiniak said one way that Mesa can respond to slowing demand is to encourage building types that match market conditions.
He used the example of smaller office spaces that are a better fit to the post-pandemic world where there’s more remote and hybrid work.
The risk of oversupply for industrial hotspots like Mesa are present, the Cushman & Wakefield report suggests, but there’s no need to panic: the market is adapting to the changing conditions and new construction starts are beginning to slow to a more normal level.
“As we approach a time of economic uncertainty, the outlook for the industrial market is still a healthy one,” the report concludes.
