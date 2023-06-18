A U.S. Surface Transportation Board draft environmental assessment has given a thumbs-up for the proposed Pecos Industrial Rail Access and Train Extension (PIRATE), a 6-mile east-west freight line between CMC Steel in far east Mesa and the Union Pacific Phoenix Subdivision line at Rittenhouse and Sossaman roads.
The report concludes that considering the project’s benefits and recommended mitigation measures, the rail spur’s impact would be “negligible, minor and/or temporary.”
The agency is recommending the project move forward without a more extensive assessment required for projects judged to have a significant environmental impact.
Though the board found no significant environmental impact, it outlines a slew of negative effects – the most prominent being traffic slowdowns on the roads between Mesa and Queen Creek.
Members of the public and local stakeholders have until June 30 to comment on the findings in the draft study before it completes a final environmental assessment. After that, the plan will be reviewed by the Surface Transportation Board for final approval or denial.
The document is a big step toward creation of the line, which backers say would eliminate 30,000 diesel truck trips from Mesa’s burgeoning manufacturing hubs to and from Union Pacific’s freight hub 80 miles away.
The environmental assessment said the line could go into operation in 2024.
The rail spur, paid for by Union Pacific, would run through what is mostly agricultural land now but soon to become home to several large industrial projects in the development pipeline.
A freight train through this corridor of farmland might speed its transformation and bring to Mesa a larger share of the billions in new investment that companies are pouring into semiconductor manufacturing and other burgeoning industries, according to Mesa’s Economic Development Department.
One driver of this new industrial activity is the $40 billion Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company currently under construction in North Phoenix and representing the largest foreign investment in U.S. history.
“When you see a semiconductor fab opening in Phoenix or in Chandler, the economic impact of that is definitely felt in Mesa,” said Mayor John Giles. “The supply chain and the ripple effect of that is a big deal.”
According to Bill Jabiniak, director of Mesa’s Economic Development Department, a “supply chain needs rail access.”
Jabjiniak said his office has already seen an uptick in inquiries from rail-served businesses during the study process, and multiple landowners along the proposed rail route are eyeing feed tracks.
But every silver lining has its cloud, and the environment assessment lists a slowdown in traffic at the critical nexus between Mesa and Queen Creek as one of the larger adverse impacts of the rail.
With the growth of southeast Mesa and Queen Creek, these roads are already handling large volumes of traffic.
As the assessment notes, “few major transportation routes serve Queen Creek to the south of Germann Road, resulting in a funneling effect to routes like Ellsworth and Germann Roads.”
The documents add that roadway improvement are in the pipeline that could help with that funneling, including the extension or Signal Butte Road and the buildout of State Route 24 connecting the Loop 202 with Ironwood Road in Pinal County.
Besides slowing traffic, the new rail would also eliminate at least 115 acres of burrowing owl habitat, the study found, and adversely impact four ancestral American Indian habitation sites from the Hohokam period along the route.
These historic sites, consisting mostly of pottery fragments, were deemed eligible for National Register of Historic Places status and the assessment recommends drafting a memorandum of understanding with the State Historic Preservation Office and descendant tribes over how to mitigate impact during construction.
To protect the owls, the assessment calls for the Arizona Game & Fish Department to survey the project site, place a buffer around any observed burrows and remove owls that cannot be avoided during construction.
The project would also adversely impact a half-acre of surface waters for which the railroad would obtain an EPA permit and develop a mitigation plan. The thin strip of wetlands and surface waters runs along the north side of the Phoenix Subdivision line west of Sossaman Road.
An in-depth traffic analysis came at the request of the Town of Queen Creek, the draft assessment states, and modelers compared traffic patterns in 2050 with the railroad spur and without it.
Analysts predicted slower traffic at almost every major intersection in the vicinity with the railroad, despite the finding that the rail would likely replace 30,000 diesel truck trips annually.
Those trips largely involve moving recycled steel, rubber and hazardous materials to and from industrial operations like CMC Steel and FujiFilm.
The traffic slowdowns from PIRATE would come in part from the creation of five new surface-level railroad crossings that the board determined would ultimately slow traffic at eight intersections.
The draft assessment estimates cars would be stopped at the crossings for 10 minutes during each trip. Following the passing of the trains, there would be “longer queues” at nearby intersections that would “dissipate within the first few cycles of the traffic signal operations.”
Union Pacific believes PIRATE would see a maximum of two train trips per day – one in and one out.
The trains would run at 20 mph, and would likely begin service with 30 to 35 cars per day with trains about 2,200 feet long.
Mesa Transportation Director R.J. Zeder said he supports building the rail and believes the impact on car traffic will be negligible.
“We’re very comfortable, both near-term and long-term, the spur won’t have a negative impact on the region,” he said.
As the number of rail users in the Pecos Advanced Manufacturing Zone grows, train lengths could grow to 70 cars for a maximum length of 4,500 feet, or nearly a mile, which might create another source of slowdown, according to the draft assessment.
“When loading and unloading at CMC, Fujifilm, or other future rail customers on segments of connecting track outside of the PIRATE right-of-way, trains could block public roads if they were long enough to extend past a crossing,” the document states.
If the future customer facilities are close enough to Ellsworth Road or Crismon Road, trains servicing these facilities could block traffic, the assessment says.
“I think what they’re projecting is a worst-case scenario,” Zeder said. “We’ve asked Union Pacific to run the trains outside of peak hour.”
Zeder said the railroad also agreed to monitor traffic delays on Ellsworth Road, the busiest thoroughfare in southeast Mesa. If slowdowns reach a defined threshold, the railroad would initiate an application for “grade separation” at Ellsworth – a bridge or underpass to eliminate the crossing.
Queen Creek is also eyeing a grade separation at Ellsworth, among other traffic mitigation measures.
“Ensuring smooth traffic flow and minimizing interruptions to the north-south arterial is of paramount importance to the Town of Queen Creek,” said Mohamed Youssef, Queen Creek’s public works director.
Besides the potential grade separation, Youssef said the town is “seeking commitments from Union Pacific Railroad regarding the hours of operation, the length and frequency of line utilization.”
Zeder added that regardless of whether PIRATE is built or not, Mesa is planning to widen Ellsworth from four to six lanes, and that will help alleviate congestion on the road in the future.
The draft environmental assessment concludes that traffic impacts would be mitigated by benefits to the local economy and higher air quality due to reduced truck traffic on the road.
The climate would also benefit from a reduction in carbon emissions. The study added that hazardous waste that is currently transported over local roads would be moved to the rail.
Jabjiniak said the city has conducted several economic impact studies on the rail, and the figures on a 10-year summary are eye-popping: 21,000 jobs gained and $19.7 billion impact in the region, including $4.6 billion in wages and $686 million in state and local tax revenue.
The jobs the rail would bring are “good, well-paying jobs,” he said.
And besides all that, he added, “Kids love trains.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.