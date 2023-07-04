Mesa Police ready to light up illegal fireworks users

You've been warned.
That's the message Mesa Police Department are issuing would-be users of illegal fireworks in the city.
Mesa PD says officers will shift their focus from educating and warning Mesa residents caught with illegal fireworks to handing out citations for Class I misdemeanors that carry a fine of up to $1,000.
State law prohibits fireworks that fly up in the air or explode. Banned fireworks include mortars, rockets, Roman candles and M-80s. The ban on aerial fireworks applies to possession of unexploded products as well as use.
Legal fireworks such as fountains and sparklers are limited to 8 a.m.-11 p.m. June 24 through July 6.
Last year the City of Mesa adopted new time restrictions after a change in state law permitted localities to do so. In Mesa, fireworks can be ignited between 8 a.m. and 11 p.m. (1 a.m. on July 5).
This year, Mesa residents who have ignited illegal fireworks in the past can expect a visit from Community Action Officers in their district before the holiday to advise them of the law.
The department has created a “tip-line” at fireworks@mesaaz.gov, where residents can email addresses of neighbors they believe are planning to use illegal fireworks.
To report illegal firework use in progress, Mesa PD says residents should call the non-emergency line at 480-644-2211.
But Mesa PD hopes to head off violations before the holiday by visiting suspected past-offenders based on previous noise complaints and emailed tips.
Officers will deliver a card in person reminding them of the law.
“Congratulations! Someone special let us know about your amazing fireworks show!” the card says, with the state statute printed below.
The idea of the pre-holiday contacts is to get people to follow the law without having to write them a potentially $1,000 citation. The card’s tone mixes humor with seriousness.
“It would be unfortunate if your holiday was ruined because of a criminal citation for an illegal fireworks display,” the card states.
Last year, the department reserved criminal citations for those caught selling illegal fireworks. Police boasted two large busts – a retail store and a man selling fireworks via online posts.
Investigators in the latter case seized 1,665 packages of illegal fireworks worth about $7,755 as well as two AR-15 rifles.
Residents contacted by police officers after igniting illegal fireworks last year received warnings and information on the laws.
By many accounts, last year was another year of frenzied illegal fireworks explosions throughout the city.
“Our city was smoke last year,” Mesa PD Community Action Officer Jason Flam. “It was ridiculous.”
“This year we’re not giving warnings,” Flam told the Tribune. “We don’t have any other alternatives.”
He said Mesa PD plans to add extra officers to shifts on Independence Day so some officers can focus on fireworks citations while patrol officers can focus on “serious assault, life-threatening (calls).”
It’s a return to a previous enforcement push interrupted by the pandemic.
According to data provided by the city, the municipal court processed 21 criminal fireworks citations in 2018 and 2019, half of all the citations since 1988, but these dropped to one or two a year during the pandemic.
Councilwoman Julie Spilsbury, who expressed concerns last year about the intensity of violations in the city, said she backs stepped-up enforcement.
“Our Mesa PD has done a great job of educating the neighbors,” Spilsbury said in an email to the Tribune.
“Now that we have more education about permissible use and regulations, I support enforcing these laws on the illegal use of fireworks to allow celebration while limiting disruption.”
“Many individuals might think twice if they understand that there are actual fines and enforcement of these laws involved and that the police will be out patrolling the neighborhoods,” she continued.
Spilsbury said it was important to respect the laws because of safety issues and to protect vulnerable neighbors.
“In addition to the safety issues, they can be disruptive to individuals who have PTSD and emotional disorders and to our young and elderly residents,” she wrote.
“We encourage our residents to attend professional fireworks shows like the Celebration of Freedom in downtown Mesa on July 4.”
In a press release last year, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs said the flashes and explosion from fireworks can cause veterans with PTSD to suffer.
“Veterans and those who worked in combat zones can pair threat with whatever was in that environment, including things they saw, heard or smelled.”
“When fireworks or other loud noises occur, a veteran’s brain can feel in danger,” it stated.
Fire dangers are also top-of-mind for local officials, with the 2,500-acre Diamond Fire causing evacuations in North Scottsdale last week and Mesa crews responding to a brush fire on Twin Knolls on Main Street in east Mesa.
The Tonto National Forest has declared a Stage 1 fire restrictions, which means that using any fireworks, including legal products, is prohibited within 1 mile of the national forest as well as any “mountain preserve, desert park (or) regional park.”
Animal owners also report stress and injury, sometimes fatal, resulting from continuous flashes and concussions of ordinance-like illegal fireworks, which go off before and after the holiday at random times late into the night.
Mesa resident Kim Warden said she woke up after a holiday two years ago to find one of her goat’s suffering symptoms of a stroke, partially paralyzed on one side and struggling to walk.
She eventually had to put it down.
Horse owner Marilyn Crosby says she spends the entire week before and after the holiday staying up all night with the horses in her barn trying to keep them from injuring themselves.
As random bursts and flashes go off in the neighborhood, the horses head toward a “breaking point,” where they will start smashing into fences and rearing up and hitting the barn roof – all in an effort to escape the danger.
In a video she took last year, loud and continuous aerial mortar shells burst near her property as the herd of horses grows increasingly agitated as the neighborhood begins to look like a Ukraine city being shelled.
She says she’s sent this video to state legislators hoping they’ll see the impacts of illegal fireworks and be spurred to action.
Crosby said she loves fireworks and the Fourth of July, but the randomness and persistence of the amateur ignitions of mortars and rockets in the days before and after the holiday have turned this week or two into a sleepless nightmare for the owner of 13 horses and two rescue dogs.
Warden is surprised at the power of the fireworks amateurs are lighting off in Mesa.
“They aren’t these little tiny ones they’re selling on the corners. I don’t know where they’re getting them,” she said.
Flam said those who wish to skirt the law can order illegal products online or drive to New Mexico, where aerial and explosive products are legal in some localities.
New Mexico isn’t doing Arizona any favors on the fireworks front, and New Mexico’s rules are even designed to accommodate interstate sales by allowing year-round fireworks sales just for “permanent retail stores whose primary business is tourism.”
But Arizonans visiting these borderline stands break the law the moment they cross back into Arizona.
In online reviews of the stores, many Arizona customers show little compunction or fear for the consequences of breaking the law.
“My son, his buddy and I try to make the pilgrimage down here from Gilbert, Arizona about once every two years or so,” one man wrote in a review.
“I’ve been doing so for years and as long as you don’t have any buzz-kill jerks for neighbors who would alert the local constabulary, you should be OK.”
Flam hopes concerned neighbors do contact police before the holiday, and that Mesa residents get the department’s enforcement message this year and change their behavior.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.