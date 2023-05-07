Mesa Parks and Recreation Department officials plan to reclaim downtown parks for families who have increasingly stayed away from some of them because of rising vandalism, homelessness and illegal activity.
Parks Director Andrea Moore told City Council last week that the budget increases the department is requesting for the fiscal year beginning July 1 are focused on security and regaining residents’ attendance.
The additional staff the department is requesting would cost an additional $422,000 annually.
The department wants to add four full-time park rangers with the goal of increasing their presence and reducing the time it takes to respond to complaints.
The city currently has 12 park rangers, so the expansion would represent a 33% increase in rangers.
Moore said the expanded resources would be focused on “our downtown core parks where people are feeling more uncomfortable visiting right now.”
In data presented by staff, Pioneer and Kleinman parks recorded the highest numbers of homeless and drug contacts over the past year.
Since March 2022, the city recorded 52 “opioid/fentanyl contacts” at Pioneer Park and 49 at Kleinman.
Moore said that the department will be installing surveillance cameras at eight parks using funds from the Mesa Police Department budget. The cameras will be monitored by staff at the Mesa PD’s real-time crime center.
The parks department also wants to add one full-time park ambassador and two full-time recreation aides.
Moore said the goal of the additional rangers and recreation specialists is to create a greater staff presence at parks to increase a sense of security for families wishing to use the park.
One of the specific measures noted in the presentation was an expansion of the city’s Fun ‘n’ Fitness Mobile Recreational Unit, which brings “sports, organized games, and experiments monitored by recreation staff” to under utilized spaces.
The theory is that more “facilitated recreation” opportunities like these would help make families feel safe coming to the park in spite of utilization by the homeless population.
“It feels uncomfortable for a family to go out and play at the playground if there’s a group of homeless folks right next to it,” Moore said.
“The idea is that when we have staff there, that feels OK then, and that’s what we mean by ‘facilitated recreation.’ We’re having staff present, (and) the neighborhood feels comfortable coming forward.”
“What’s happening with homelessness in the parks isn’t illegal in all cases,” Moore said. “It’s where the time is being spent during the day.
“But (the park) feels better, it feels more comfortable, feels safer when we’re doing an actual recreation program at the same time.”
Council members were supportive of the department’s plans and spent time going over some details of the proposed expansion and existing efforts.
Councilman Scott Somers endorsed the department’s strategy of trying to “activate” some of the more challenging parks with greater neighborhood utilization.
“I want to make sure that all of these parks – and particularly some of these ones that we don’t even think about half the time – have enough staff and dedicate enough resources to really make these parks about family,” he said.
Somers added that parks are not just a matter of “having some open green space that nobody cares about because that’s when they become places where people sleep.”
David Land, pastor of the New Life Assembly of God Church south of Evergreen Park near Country Club and University, urged the city in March to go on the offensive to reclaiming parks “for the good people who live and work here.”
Land was frustrated with hurdles he faced in getting a permit to hold the church’s annual Easter egg hunt for local kids at the Evergreen Park.
He said city staff told him Evergreen was a non-reservable park because it doesn’t have restrooms, so the event would have to be limited to an hour or the church would have to provide portable toilets.
The city didn’t want children going to the bathroom behind trees, he said.
“Evergreen used to have restrooms, but the city removed them. Why? I am told it was because of the amount of negative activity and vandalism in the park,” Land said.
“I am bothered by that reasoning because it tells me that our city leaders decided to walk away and let the vandals and the people doing illegal activity take over.”
“Why are we allowing our city property to become homes to people who don’t have the best interest of our residents in mind? The homeless, the panhandlers, others who are allowed to trash our area seem to have free reign,” he said.
Council members could not respond to Land’s remark, but during the recent parks budget discussion, they aired similar frustrations.
“The city and other entities have poured so much money into this area to really revitalize it, and then we still have this amazing park that’s full of bad stuff going on that I heard a lot of people are afraid to take their kids out to,” Councilwoman Julie Spilsbury said.
Last month, the Maricopa Association of Governments released the results from the annual Point-in-Time homeless count conducted in January, and it shows that homelessness continues to rise in the region.
The data showed an overall 7% increase in homeless counted compared to last year. The data suggests that more homeless are getting shelter as communities add beds, with a 18% increase in the number of sheltered homeless and a 2% drop in the number of unsheltered homeless.
Mesa’s count of 366 unsheltered homeless people in the 2023 count was a 19% drop from 2022’s figure, but Lindsey Balinkie, deputy director of community services, cautioned that PIT data has to be taken along with other data sources.
She’s skeptical the lower number represents an actual drop in Mesa’s homeless population.
Balinkie noted that the PIT count occurred in the last week of January on one of the coldest mornings of the year.
“If you had any other place to go or hide from the elements, people were seeking that out,” she said. “Maybe it was just harder to find people.”
Balinkie said the Community Services Department collaborates regularly with park rangers and she is aware of the city’s push to reclaim park spaces for families and supports it.
She said there is not a conflict between stepped up enforcement and monitoring and her department’s mission.
She said that the city’s rangers or police officers “lead with services” when they contact people in city parks and try to connect people with housing and treatment services first before issuing citations.
“A park is not really the best place to be if you need services,” she said. “People gravitate there, (but) … we don’t have services provided in the park.”
She views contact with rangers, police officers and other city staff engagements at parks as opportunities to get people in housing distress into Mesa’s Off the Streets program.
“We have a lot of resources available. Anything I’m bringing online as a resource, I’m making sure rangers know about it, police officers know about it,” she said.
City staff are getting ready to present council with a draft budget for next fiscal year, and security and programming expansions the parks department had strong support.
If there was any critique, it was whether the expansion of rangers and staff to monitor parks was large enough.
“I just feel like can’t we have someone just at Pioneer (Park) all the time?” Spilsbury said.
Moore said that for now, the city would be focusing on “high-use times” such as after school and weekends, “when more than a neighborhood is focused on wanting to be in the park.”
