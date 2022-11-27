Mesa has agreed to pay $8 million to Daniel Shaver’s widow and two children to settle her claims against the city over his 2016 shooting death at an east Mesa hotel by former Mesa police officer Philip Brailsford.
Attorneys for Shaver’s widow Laney Sweet filed a notice of settlement Nov. 22 in the U.S. District Court of Arizona that stated the parties had reached the settlement following mediation held in July.
Sweet had been seeking damages of $75 million. The city settled wrongful death claims with Shaver’s parents in 2021 for $1.5 million.
In a case that gained national attention, an unarmed Shaver was shot five times with an AR-15 rifle as he crawled toward officers in a hotel hallway during his arrest.
Brailsford opened fire after Shaver appeared to reach toward his waist. Lawyers for Sweet said Shaver was trying to pull up his loose-fitting gym shorts.
Shaver appeared confused by instructions during the arrest and said “please don’t shoot me” before Brailsford gunned him down.
Brailsford was charged with second-degree murder by the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office and fired by the Mesa Police Department after the killing. Brailsford was acquitted in 2017.
Mesa PD reinstated Shaver for 42 days in 2018, during which time he applied for and received Accidental Disability Retirement from the Public Safety Local Police Pension Board.
In a statement following the $8 million settlement, Sweet blasted the city and police department.
“While this settlement helps Daniel’s widow and children with the financial stability to move forward, it does not erase the cruelty of his killing, or the malicious campaign by the Mesa Police Department — orchestrated and implemented by their attorneys for over 6 years of needless, malevolent scorched-earth litigation,” the statement said.
“This settlement does nothing to cure the blatant lack of accountability by all involved since the night of Daniel’s death, which stands as an irredeemable blight on the criminal justice system,” it continued.
This settlement brings the total amount the city has paid out this year for claims of excessive force and wrongful death related to police incidents to at least $13.4 million.
Shaver, who was 26 at the time of his death, worked as a pest control specialist and had traveled to Mesa from his home in Granbury, Texas, for a business trip.
Shaver used a scoped pellet gun to remove birds from inside buildings and police were called when witnesses observed someone pointing what they believed to be a gun out of and near a hotel window.
Shaver and two people he invited into his hotel room had been drinking and socializing.
Sweet remembered her husband in the statement following the settlement.
“Daniel Shaver lived, and will be remembered, as a wonderful, compassionate husband and father. His spirit endowed and embedded light and love to those around him throughout his much-too-short life.
“While on this earth he provided security, prosperity and stability to his wife and children. He brought a pragmatic, caring perspective to every problem he approached, and had a good-willed nature and charm.
“His beloved widow and children miss him every hour of every day. They will never forget Daniel’s loving legacy, nor take for granted the cherished memories of the beautiful time they spent with him.
“No words can do justice to a life unjustly cut short, and no amount of money can undo the transgressions that cruelly removed Daniel from his family’s lives forever.”
