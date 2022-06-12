In 14 minutes and 24 seconds – including the invocation and the Pledge of Allegiance — the Mesa City Council on June 6 approved $2.3 billion in spending, set the secondary property tax levy, called elections for bond and home rule questions, placed two proposed changes to the City Charter on the ballot and amended the City Code on natural gas regulations.
It was beaucoup business concluded in a short time, but in fairness, the hearings and votes were something of a formality after Council adopted the tentative budget on May 16 and approved the language of the ballot items in previous meetings.
Behind the 14 minutes were hours of meetings and presentations by city staff to tweak the various elements of the budget and items on the Nov. 8 ballot before a June 11 state deadline.
When Vice Mayor Jenn Duff adjourned the June 6 meeting, City Manager Chris Brady raised his arms in the air and shook them out like wet noodles in a gesture of relief and celebration, like he was throwing off weeks of tension.
In the study session before the council meeting, Brady touched on a few highlights of the record $2.3 million budget. The city will be adding more police officers and firefighters and city staff will get a 4% pay increase and a one-time $2,000 payment for retention.
The city will continue work on the Central Mesa Reuse Pipeline to increase deliveries of Mesa’s treated effluent to the Gila River Indian Community. The pipeline would allow the city to exchange 4.4 billion gallons of effluent for 3.5 billion gallons of Central Arizona Project water allocated to GRIC.
Leaders see the project as critical for expanding Mesa’s water portfolio.
The city also approved a 14% drop in the secondary property tax levy, used to pay the interest on the city’s debt. Brady said because the city’s finances and property values are in strong shape, and some capital projects have been delayed due to supply chain and other issues, the city has not spent bond money from previous authorizations as quickly as expected.
If voters approve the $157 million public safety bond package in November, taxes will eventually go up, but city staff said property owners will enjoy lower payments for a few years until spending on new projects ramps up.
The two propositions City Council placed on the November ballot are potential wins for public safety personnel and city staff.
The Mesa City Charter currently prohibits the City from bargaining collectively with employees or employee groups with respect to wages, hours and working conditions – the only city in Arizona that does so, according to the ordinance passed by Council.
Proposition 476 would create an exception to the prohibition for sworn public safety employees in Mesa. If passed, the city could meet and confer and enter into memorandums of understandings regarding wages, hours, non-health-related benefits, and working conditions not covered under city personnel rules or state or federal laws.
Another proposed change to the City Charter might reduce red tape in the procurement process.
Currently, the Mesa City Charter requires any expenditures above $25,000 to receive council approval. City staff told Council this is on the lower end of thresholds across the Valley.
Proposition 477 would keep the $25,000 threshold, but allow city councils to change it by a council vote rather than a ballot proposition.
Voters will have until Aug. 10 to submit arguments advocating or opposing ballot measures to the Mesa City Clerk’s Office. The arguments appear in a publicity pamphlet before the election.
Council was all business as it closed out months of work with its votes of approval, and members didn’t share any reflections during the hearings.
But Duff summed things up in the discussion session before the meeting.
“It’s been a good year, and I know we’re doing some great things,” Duff said.
