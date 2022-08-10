The Mesa Planning and Zoning Board approved designs for a 100-bed mental health hospital near Elliot and Ellsworth roads over the objections of several residents who live a short walk from the site.
Residents who spoke during public comment said they were concerned that Acadia Healthcare’s hospital could result in acutely mentally ill patients and going into their neighborhood, about a 3-minute walk to the north.
Because hospitals are allowed under the 12-acre parcel’s current Light Industrial zoning, the hospital does not need city council approval to proceed with construction – the use is allowed “by right.”
Acadia Healthcare held a Zoom meeting with neighbors to discuss the project on July 6.
Some of the residents who attended that meeting continued to oppose the project during the board hearing July 27.
Acadia Healthcare representatives said that the voluntary in-patient facility would have secured entry and exit.
Patients leaving treatment would do so with a discharge plan that includes a ride home, they said.
In June, Acadia told the Tribune the in-patient facility would comprise five units.
One adult psychiatric unit will focus on thought disorders while another will be for people with mood disorders. There will also be an adult dual-diagnosis unit and a geriatric unit. Another unit will provide treatment of trauma and stress-related disorders and there will be a child and adolescent psychiatric unit.
Acadia’s plans include a second phase that would add additional 20 beds and a 6,570-square-foot outpatient clinic.
Acadia told residents that the outpatient facility would not be used as a “methadone clinic” providing medication-assisted treatment for heroin addiction.
Resident Justin Sullivan wanted the hospital relocated, “so our children can safely play in our neighborhood and we don’t have to worry, ‘what if somebody got out?’ Because I know everyone has seen that there has been escapes from prisons, there has been escapes from locked facilities throughout all of our lifetimes.”
He said the hospital would also bring down property values, noting that its outdoor activity areas would be secured with 14-foot walls.
“A 14-foot wall with constant lighting is very obtrusive to our neighborhood,” Sullivan said. “It’s almost like looking at a prison. You know we have big walls. It’s lighted. It’s a locked facility. It’s just a very negative vibe that we’re going to feel in our homes and our neighborhoods.”
Acadia CEO Jennifer Nunez said that state laws give voluntary in-patient facilities up to 24 hours to continue holding a person after they submit a written request for release.
Patients agreeing to in-patient treatment sign an agreement acknowledging the 24-hour maximum delay.
Nunez said that if a person requests release against medical advice, the 24-hour buffer gives hospitals time to initiate court-ordered evaluation and treatment if they feel a person could be a danger to themselves or others.
If court-ordered evaluation and treatment is deemed appropriate, the patient would be transferred to an involuntary-patient facility.
“Current protocol is the police department come and take the patient and transport them to their next level of facility,” Nunez said. “So it is a secure transport at that point.”
But Nunez also emphasized that its clients are people voluntarily seeking help.
“It’s a voluntary hospital,” Nunez said, “so any patient that comes to our facility is seeking treatment. And they’re saying ‘I voluntarily want to be here and I want to get help.’”
“We really do pride ourselves on being a good neighbor,” Nunez continued, “because we see ourselves as there to treat people in the neighborhood and to be a community partner and providing mental health services.”
Representatives for Acadia also said the county needs more mental health beds.
Citing data from the nonprofit Treatment Advocacy Center, they said the county should have 2,331 mental health beds based on population, but currently it has 1,492.
TAC estimates that 127,000 Arizonans have severe bipolar disorder and 61,000 have schizophrenia.
But the processes for involuntary and involuntary inpatient treatment didn’t bring comfort to resident Crystal Chavez, who said there are still gaps that would allow someone in crisis to potentially walk out of the facility.
“A patient will be able to leave and they cannot make that patient get into a cab to take them to another facility,” Chavez said. “They will go straight into our neighborhood.”
Representatives for Acadia disagreed.
“Can a patient just walk out the front door? The answer is no,” Acadia attorney Cassandra Ayres said.
Planning and Zoning Board member Shelly Allen said that because the case was just a site plan review and not a zone change, the board wasn’t supposed to consider the building’s use.
The board’s focus in this case is on architectural details like wall height, she said.
The project passed with four “yes” votes. The board currently has a vacancy, board member Jessica Sarkissian was absent, and board member Jeff Pitcher recused himself from the case because a family member works for Acadia.
According to its website, Acadia “is the largest stand-alone behavioral health company in the U.S.” with 230 facilities in 40 states and Puerto Rico.
