Mesa officials invoke safety to thump budget critics

Mesa City Council unanimously approved a record-breaking $2.56 billion budget last week following a vigorous back and forth discussion between council members and city staff on one side and several citizens who spoke on behalf of a few dozen residents who attended the meeting.
The speakers were unhappy that next year’s adopted budget is 11% higher than the current year and adds 221 new full-time equivalent employees.
Many of them asked the city to curb spending and pass the savings to residents through cuts in the secondary tax and utility rates since annual contributions from the city’s utility enterprises support general spending.
City officials answered in part by highlighting Mesa’s robust public safety spending.
The mayor promised that the budget adopted for the fiscal year beginning July 1 represented Mesa’s values struck a balance between affordable cost of living and high quality of life.
For city staff and council members, “quality of life” was closely tied to police and fire services as multiple officials argued the spending was necessary to maintain Mesa’s relatively low crime rates.
“We prioritize safety here, and that comes at a price,” Mayor John Giles said.
Public safety was a theme that city officials invoked often council approved the final budget.
The hearing was the last step in a year-long process that begins with the city forecasting revenues and expenditures for the next year, setting budget priorities and meeting with departments before publishing a tentative budget for public comment.
The concerned citizens wanted the city to trim the budget and “live within its means.”
City leaders countered that the city does not overspend its available resources and instead has racked up $1 billion in cash reserves and earned top marks from credit rating agencies.
Resident Charmin Pullman said she came to the hearing to speak for those living on a fixed income.
“Some of us don’t have fancy homes, good paying jobs, so we have to live on a limited budget,” she said. “We have been pinched” by inflation.
Pullman said she had to go back to work after two years in retirement to make ends meet.
“I’m here to ask you to consider not increasing the budget above last year’s value and return some of it to us,” she said.
Next year’s budget includes a $126 million transfer from the city’s Utility Fund to the General Fund, and Pullman wondered if the city might instead use that money to “reduce our water bills by $20 to $25 a month.”
Other speakers also honed in on the Utility Fund transfer, arguing that Mesa should be able to operate without taking funds from the city-owned gas, electric and water utilities.
The city began the transfers in the 1940s after it repealed its primary property tax, which most large cities in Arizona and across the country have.
Giles said the Utility Fund transfers were always intended to replace the repealed property tax revenue.
Repealing the property tax “wasn’t just, ‘we’re trying to reduce taxes.’ It was, ‘we’re going to use a different scheme to pay for city services,’” he said.
“Rather than have utility companies profit from our residents, we’re going to use the revenue that comes from utilities in place of a primary property tax,” Giles said. “So, you can’t do one and not the other.”
Mesa customers aren’t the only people paying into the utility fund. Part of the profits from Mesa’s utility enterprises come from natural gas customers in Queen Creek and Pinal County within the city-owned Magma service area.
City Manager Chris Brady argued that even with the annual transfers from Mesa’s utility enterprises, which he said are made according to a fixed formula, Mesa’s city-owned utilities still deliver “cheap” energy and water.
The transfers are “built into our forecast with our utilities,” he said, adding, “We have some of the best utilities probably in the country.”
“That’s a reason why companies like Apple, Facebook and Google come to Mesa and nowhere else in the state or the western part of the United States – it’s because of our infrastructure and because of how cheap it is,” he continued.
Giles added that residents concerned about utility rates in Mesa should participate in public rate hearings in the fall.
“I can tell you for the last several years that I’ve been on council … we have either held (rates) static or we have made only very nominal rate increases to respond to inflation for the last few years,” he said.
Another speaker wondered why the city couldn’t keep the budget flat for next year.
“Tell all departments to reduce their budget by 2%. They will find ways to do it because they are intelligent,” he said, rattling off a slew of cost-saving ideas, from managing indoor temperature in city buildings to reducing the number of personnel who conduct welfare checks on homeless people.
City leaders also said the Mesa is always implementing cost-saving measures in operations.
Councilman Mark Freeman joined in the defense, saying the lack of both primary property tax and food tax reduced costs for residents.
He noted that revenues and expenditures are reviewed every three months and submitted to third-party auditing.
City Manager Chris Brady also touted a planned 6% reduction in secondary property tax rates for next year. The average secondary tax comes out to about $145 for an average homeowner.
“That is a great price for the investment of the capital improvements that we make to run our city,” Councilwoman Jenn Duff said.
“One of the reasons you live in Mesa, Arizona is because Mesa is affordable,” Giles assured the audience. “That’s been our legacy for my whole life, and we’re not about to lose that reputation,” he said.
Public safety spending proved to be an irresistible stick in deflecting accusations of “overspending.”
“There are a lot of communities in this country that are having very energized debates about defunding public safety,” Giles said. “We’re doing the opposite in Mesa.”
The new budget includes raises for police above the rest of city employees, swells the ranks of police officers and spends on public safety infrastructure, including a combined police and fire station currently under construction at Power and Brown roads and a new fire station in Lehi.
Giles added that Mesa is also a “compassionate” community, citing investments in the Off the Streets program to combat homelessness and reduce urban camping in Mesa.
Those attending the meeting were disappointed that the council didn’t reconsider the budget, but felt like they had gotten their point across with a strong showing.
“At least they listened,” David Winstanley said of the 36-minute hearing. “It was better than the 2 minutes and 58 seconds last year.”
One of the group’s goals was to get more Mesa residents involved in the budget process after there were no public comments on last year’s record-setting budget.
“I think it was worth being there,” said one man. “The city needs to learn that the people are listening.”
