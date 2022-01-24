Mesa has unveiled an ambitious plan to bring fiber-optic technology to every address in the city.
“We’ve decided that the best way to get the Internet everywhere is through fiber,” Ian Linssen, an assistant to the city manager, told the City Council on Jan. 13.
The technology, though more than 50 years old, is still rather amazing: A strand of glass or clear plastic about the size of a human hair, covered in a plastic case, carries data in the form of – and at the speed of – light. Hundreds of fibers can be bundled together for various users.
Deploying fiber across the city “gives us a huge amount of new benefits for the foreseeable future,” Linssen said. “Fiber future-proofs Mesa.”
His point: Fiber is flexible enough to handle whatever new technologies may emerge in coming decades.
The benefits include attracting tech-dependent businesses, more efficient government operations, and greater opportunities for residents to access the Internet, Linssen said. With fiber in every street, there would be no worries about some neighborhoods lacking access to an Internet provider.
Further, having fiber available to every home would enable smaller internet service providers to compete with major companies, driving prices down for consumers.
Running cable to every address in Mesa would be no piece of cake. The still-growing city has some 264,000 homes and businesses and 2,470 street miles spread across almost 140 square miles.
The project would take years, at an untold cost. Because of the scale and expense, the city can’t tackle the project on its own, Linssen said. A public-private partnership now looks like the best bet.
Mayor John Giles said other cities, such as Chattanooga, Tennessee, have installed citywide fiber, but they have borne the entire initial expense with public money.
“There are other models out there like Chattanooga,” he said, “but it’s this model where the city invests a billion dollars. That is, I think, scary for all of us.”
Tennessee public power utility EPB last year reported that new independent research revealed $2.69 billion in community benefits during the first 10 years since it built the country’s first Gig-speed community-wide network in Chattanooga and used it to establish what EPB said is the nation’s most advanced smart grid power distribution system.
Linssen said the best solution for
Mesa appears to be what is called open-access fiber.
“What that is,” he explained. “is fiber everywhere that allows multiple tenants, multiple service providers to be on that network at the same time. So you don’t just have one internet service provider, you could have unlimited, frankly.”
One way to limit the cost would be “micro-trenching,” which produces a hole about 2 inches wide and a foot deep, rather than the large holes required for other forms of infrastructure.
“It’s been done in other cities,” City Manager Chris Brady said. “There’s been mixed results. But you look at the cost differential and the time to deliver, it’s significant. It’s materially different.”
That will help, he said, because when a city looks at a project like this “you get into numbers that start with B’s.”
Brady said Mesa won’t let any private cable providers start digging until they demonstrate they have the money to finish.
In response to a question from Councilman Kevin Thompson, Brady said Mesa does not intend for its fiber network to become another city-owned utility requiring a large staff and maintenance operations.
“We’re willing to let the private sector take that risk on,” Brady said.
Mesa already is laying some groundwork, literally, for citywide fiber.
City Engineer Beth Huning told the Council that fiber conduit is now a part of every street construction project, but the city hasn’t actually put fiber there.
That has worked to the advantage of internet service providers, who are encouraged to use those conduits, and it prevents them from having to rip up streets to lay their own infrastructure, Huning said. The city gets some return on the investment in the form of leasing fees.
Now the city is looking for potential partners for the citywide project.
“We need to get the word out, everywhere, that Mesa is interested in this,” Linssen said. A consultant is helping the city craft a nationwide search for qualified providers, and Mesa hopes to have some prospects by early spring.
The idea met with favorable council response.
“Absolutely, I think this is the way we’ve got to go,” said Councilman David Luna.
“Mesa really is on the cutting edge of this,” Giles said. “We talk about what other models can we look to and steal these ideas from other communities. I think we’re the ones that are going to be speaking at the National League of Cities conferences about how we did this.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.