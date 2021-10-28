The season of giving is right around the corner, though Just-In Time Storage and Moving Company has been on that track since March 2020.
That’s when the Mesa independent moving company that Justin Hart opened in 2005 began coming to the aid of United Food Bank.
Hart and Business Development Manager George Phillips learned that United Food Bank needed help at the start of the pandemic shutdown and jumped into action.
Their mission: to help transport emergency food bags between United’s warehouses twice a week. The company also collects food from their clients and donates to the food bank via the nationwide Move for Hunger program.
Just-In Time helped to speed along the process of assembling and distributing food to people in need around the Valley. Since the inception of the partnership, Hart and his team have helped transport over a million pounds of food.
“We were shocked when we realized how much food had been transported. We didn’t know it was going to happen so soon,” said Tyson Nansel, United Food Bank vice president of external affairs.
“The partnership between us has been a game changer in helping to free up our drivers’ time to deliver food to our agencies,” Nansel added.
The food bank has assisted hunger relief to people in eastern Arizona since 1983. As a Feeding America member, they collect, store and distribute food to around 165 partner agencies and programs in eastern Arizona.
According to Nansel, the nonprofit has served over 345,000 households annually in five Arizona counties.
In 2020, they distributed more than 27 million pounds of food and provided 22.5 million meals, which Nansel said was a 20 percent increase over distribution in 2019.
Because of the shutdown, Just-In Time had found themselves at a sort-of standstill – there was a shortage of work and drivers, so they were in the market for a way to help.
“We’ve actually dealt with a labor shortage since we opened our doors, but we continue to fight this first and foremost by taking care of our team,” Hart said. “We have a constant and focused effort to bring in good people to Just-In Time; it’s the only way we will prosper.”
One of those efforts is through volunteering.
The moving company helps the food bank three times a month delivering and dropping off food from their distribution warehouse to the volunteer center.
“The food being dropped off at our volunteer center is assembled into food bags by our volunteers and Just-In Time takes the food back to our main distribution center, which then goes to the various agencies we help,” Nansel said.
Hart and Phillips said that they have consistently found ways to give back to the community but the partnership with United Food Bank and Move for Hunger has “lifted the culture in our company to new heights with our ‘all-in’ mentality,” Hart said.
Because of the success of their efforts, Just-In Time was awarded Mover of the Year by the national nonprofit Move for Hunger.
Move for Hunger was established in 2009. Their mission is to eliminate food waste by providing people with the opportunity to donate their food when they move to a new home.
“Since joining in 2019, Just-In Time has collected over 1.8 million pounds of food for Move for Hunger – that’s enough to feed 1.5 million people,” said Move for Hunger COO Meghan Longo.
Just-In Time also provides free moving services and donations to an organization called Furnishing Dignity, whose mission is to donate gently-used furnishings, clothing and home items to those in need.
In the future, Just-In Time hopes to grow their team, and in-turn, continue to help their communities grow and succeed. For more information, visit jitmoving.com
Volunteers needed
United Food Bank is looking for volunteers. Duties include:
Sorting and boxing food donations
Building emergency food bags
Serving families at food distribution centers
If you need help or can help, visit unitedfoodbank.org
