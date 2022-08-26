Mesa has potentially landed a big economic fish – a $145 million manufacturing facility for producing high-tech HVAC systems owned by Montreal-based XNRGY Climate Systems.
The 500,000-square foot project is planned for the southwest corner of Elliot and Signal Butte Roads, south of the Apple data center.
XNRGY produces specialized climate control products for data centers, healthcare labs and producers of semi-conductors and batteries, among other industries.
Cooling is critical to data centers and many advanced industries have exacting requirements for maintaining temperatures of materials during the manufacturing process.
XNRGY’s submittal of preliminary plans to Mesa’s Planning Department last month was a victory for the city’s advanced manufacturing sector, as XNRGY was reportedly looking at multiple cities to plant its facility.
The project is early in the entitlement process, and still needs to go before the Design Review Board, Planning and Zoning Board and City Council.
A press release in January stated only that the company was planning a move to the East Valley, and there were reports that the company was deciding between Chandler and Mesa.
XNRGY selected Mesa, but the plans submitted to the city are half the size of the project announced in January.
Still, the project, split into two 250,000 square foot buildings, is sizeable at full build out.
In the project narrative submitted to Mesa by project architect Gensler, the company says it expects to occupy the first building in August of 2023 and the second in 2024.
XNRGY found a good location for its line of work, ensconced in the Elliot Road Tech Corridor, where Meta’s mega data center campus is underway to the west and numerous other data centers and high-tech businesses are in business or setting up shop.
The parcel for the proposed manufacturing buildings are part of the Mixed-Use Community District of the Mesa Gateway Strategic Development Plan.
“This district is envisioned to be the area that solidifies the goal to balance land uses and provide sustainability through the creation of a live/work/play community,” the project review comments state.
Though not as large as previously announced, XNRGY touted its economic impact on the city, predicting 800 full-time jobs on site with an average wage of $65,000 per year.
“Operations will help serve the needs of the region’s growing economic partners who specialize in the industries of semi-conductors, mission critical systems, data centers, life sciences, health care and electric vehicle batteries.”
XNRGY also bills the project in its application documents as a benefit to the region’s sustainability goals.
The company says its “cutting-edge” HVAC products are more energy and water-efficient than competing systems, and its plant will have many eco-friendly features.
The sustainability of data centers and semi-conductor plants has been a touchy subject in Arizona amid a 23-year drought that is drawing down water levels in the Colorado River reservoir system.
Water is several orders of magnitude more efficient at conducting heat away from hot servers compared to air, so many data centers consume large amounts of water in their operations.
Meta’s data centers are planning to use a water-cooled system in its Mesa plant, though the company says its system will use 40% less water than comparable operations.
With the volume of water that data centers require, some, including Mesa’s Vice Mayor Jenn Duff, have questioned whether data centers are an industry that Mesa should cultivate.
In a the January release announcing its move to Arizona, XNRGY positioned itself as a solution to issue of water and hyperscale data centers.
“XNRGY is developing solutions that will not use millions of gallons of water per day,” the company wrote. “These systems are integrating very high-efficiency refrigerant systems coupled with proprietary machines moving the air. Immersion cooling is the next step. XNRGY wants to be part of the solution to cool hyperscale data centers without millions of gallons of water a day.”
The project narrative also notes that “sustainability is a key component to this design, which is currently targeting LEED platinum certification.
“Use of natural materials, local sourcing, low-water use and photovoltaics are examples of active strategies planned to reinforce XNRGY’s commitment to the planet as a responsible steward of the environment,” it says.
