For 56 years, thousands of people each March have gathered at Steele Indian School Park in Phoenix to celebrate their Scottish Heritage.
But starting Friday afternoon, March 4, men in kilts, stirring marching bands and men and women tossing boulders and engaging in other feats of strength will dominate the landscape of Gilbert Regional Park as the Phoenix Scottish Games move into the East Valley.
And Mesa resident Kevin Conquest can’t wait.
Born and raised in America with Scottish roots on his mother’s side, Conquest confesses, “I’m mostly English, but as I like to tell people in the Scottish circles, nobody’s perfect.”
On Friday, Conquest will be gloriously attired in his black-feather bonnet, tartan kilt, ornate waistcoat with assorted buckles and badges as he leads bands in a heart-stopping march to the tune of bagpipes and drums in a ceremony opening the largest non-town sponsored event yet at the 272-acre park.
And the Scottish Games will use a good chunk of that real estate as Conquest promises a bigger, bolder and more engaging simultaneous series of competitions, entertainment acts and other activities that will more than make up for the loss of the 2021 games to the pandemic.
“I do like the park,” said Conquest, the drum major of the 42-year-old Mesa Caledonia Pipe Band who has traveled the world to perform.
“The layout is more agreeable to Scottish Highland Games,” he explained. “So, the format that you’re going to see on the field would look very similar to how the Scottish Highland Games will be laid out in Scotland that take place on track-and-field-type arenas, indoor-outdoor tracks and outdoor field. We’re able to lay it out very similar to that.
“Another big draw to Gilbert this year was the amphitheater stage that they have at the park, which was a huge win for the entertainment. The sound on that stage is so impressive, having already done a couple of test runs. It’s just amazing. It was an absolute win for us. It’s also a different part of town, so we stand to open up to a new demographic.”
Not Scottish? No worries, they stressed. Most everyone and anyone will find something to enjoy.
Just ask Ian Lundy, who spent the first 60 years of his life in Scotland before moving to Chandler, where he set up a business called Scottish Genealogy that works primarily with Americans eager to trace their Scottish roots. This coming weekend, Lundy will be holed up in the genealogy tent with other professionals helping visitors parse their family tree in search of Scottish seeds.
“It’s almost like you’re being immersed in all things Scottish,” Lundy said of the games. “People everywhere are wearing kilts. People are playing the bagpipes. People are dancing. People are competing in various different events. Scottish music is blaring from different clans.”
Added Conquest: “A fantastic show starts off Friday night, also on Saturday and Sunda. You have nonstop entertainment going on all day. …But also you have athletic competitions going on. On the northwest side of the field will be the Highland dancing. People who come to the games, they certainly won’t be bored. There will be something from the minute the gates open to the gate close, and there’s plenty to see and do there.
“I think we have about seven different entertainment acts this year happening on the stage in addition to the five-minute drumming competition on the stage, so that’s going to be pretty exciting.”
For the first time in the Phoenix Scottish Games’ history, a 90-minute “Twilight Tattoo” concert will open the weekend on Friday night – and Conquest will be front and center as he leads the pipers and the drummers in what promises to be a stunning performance.
In this case, we’re not talking about ink on skin.
A tattoo concert is a tradition dating back to Europe in the 17th century, when Dutch innkeepers would shout, “doe den tap toe” or “turn off the taps” to alert soldiers on leave that it was time to return to their barracks.
Over time, that phrase was shortened to “tap toe” and anglicized to “tattoo.”
“As the centuries moved on, the tradition evolved into a what is now an evening pageant of music and marching,” said games spokesman Darryl Toupkin. “These entertaining shows can be found in countries all over the world with the Scots perhaps having perfected the artform.”
Conquest plays other roles at the games.
“I’m the one that’s picking the music in advance, communicating that music to all the pipers and drummers of what’s being played and designing the drill of the marching that will perform,” he explained. “I’m also declaring what uniform will be wearing because there’s different levels of pilot dress based on formality of the occasion. I’m also the interface with all the dignitaries that we have in the games.”
“So the drum major’s job is a serious one,” he added.
Conquest’s love affair with Scottish music began on the drums at age 17 and eventually he took up bagpipes, evolving into a decades-long activity that has taken him to compete three different countries’ championships.
A part-time member of the Coast Guard, he has led the Mesa Caladonia band in dozens of local performances at veterans’ activities, St. Patrick’s Day events and other celebrations.
Gates will open March 4 at 5 p.m. with Celtic folk music by The Noble McCoys, followed by Traveler with Scott Jeffers taking the audience through a tour of world music.
At 7 p.m., Tattoo Drum Major Conquest will strike up The 103rd Arizona Regimental Band, The Los Angeles Fifes & Drums, The Mesa Caledonian Pipe Band, vocalist Erica Lue and the Twilight Tattoo Highland Dancers for a 90-minute show.
Over the following two days, guests can wander among the tents each of the 30 Scottish clans will have set up. Or they can watch spectacular tests of strength in the Caber Toss, Sheaf Toss, Hammer Throw and “Putting the Stone” with male and female competitors of all ages from across North America.
Along with interactive displays, the event hosts the Highland Dance Championship and the Desert Southwest Pipe Band Championship.
Then there are performances of traditional folk and bluegrass music with roots in the lowlands and highlands, plus The Wicked Tinkers, Stoney Bank and Christopher Yates in one of the many Four Peaks beer gardens located throughout the festival.
The Celtic Village will offer more than 30 merchants with clothing, music instruments, jewelry, baked goods and other traditional culinary treats such as traditional shortbread cookies and Highland beef dishes.
And what would games called “Scottish” be without Scotch whisky tastings. Even car lovers will find something to gawk as they vote for their favorite vintage vehicle at the British Car Display and Show while equine enthusiasts can enjoy a Clydesdale horse exhibit.
Organizers have even arranged a visit from the Highland Royal Court, led by Mary Queen of Scots.
Toupkin said Arizona is home to more than 175,000 Scots.
“Everywhere you look you can see deep ties between Arizona and Scotland,” he said. “Douglas, Arizona was named for a Canadian-Scotsman and the Rose Tree Museum in Tombstone features a rose tree grown from a cutting shipped to a young Scottish bride from her family in Scotland in 1885.
The Phoenix Scottish Games are produced by the Caledonian Society of Arizona, the largest Celtic organization in the state, promoting Scottish culture through art, education and athletics. Funds raised at the event support scholarships for aspiring and professional Highland athletes, musicians and dancers and/or other individuals or organizations whose mission, project or program promotes Scottish heritage.
If You Go...
Who: Phoenix Scottish Games
Where: Gilbert Regional Park, 3005 E. Queen Creek Road, Gilbert.
When: 5-8 p.m. March 4 for the Twilight Tattoo, 9 a.m.-6:30 p.m. March 5, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. March 6.
Cost: $15 Friday, $25 single-day admission Saturday or Sunday, special packages also available.
Info: phoenixscottishgames.com.
