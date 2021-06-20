In October, Tim Jackson, a lean, fit 6-footer, completed a half-marathon race, powering through 13 miles.
Eight months later, the Mesa man hasn’t been running and is “the heaviest I’ve ever been,” having packed on some weight.
His is not a “pandemic pounds” situation at a cozy, almost riotously energetic home near Lindsay and Broadway roads.
Passing big-eyed, 5-month-old Timmy to his wife, Amber, Jackson barely blinks as a stuffed animal 2-year-old Charlotte tosses hits him in the face.
Maxwell, 6, and Jude, 10, dart in and out of the frame as their father tells the story of the last six months, during which dad has roller-coastered through terrifying lows and thrilling highs.
He plays with and entertains the four kids as long as his energy lasts, hiding daily meltdowns as best he can.
“I have – every day – a cathartic cry,” said Jackson, wearing a red beard and looking younger than 43.
He hopes to make it to his next birthday.
And the next Father’s Day.
Hours after hitting the floor in a full seizure at Banner Ironwood Medical Center, where he works as a nurse, Tim Jackson was told Feb. 11 that the results of an MRI showed he had a brain tumor.
A biopsy revealed the tumor was glioblastoma, the particularly aggressive form of brain cancer that took the lives of Senators John McCain and Ted Kennedy, as well as Phoenix Suns’ legend Paul Westphal.
The average survival time of those with glioblastoma is about a year-and-a-half, with standard surgery, radiation and a chemotherapy drug called temozolomide extending lives only by an average eight months.
Genetic testing at the Ivy Brain Tumor Center at Barrow Neurological Institute showed that standard chemo drug likely would not help Jackson at all.
In February, shortly after surgery to remove as much of the tumor as possible, the surgeon gave Jackson less-than-cheery advice: “Go home and get your affairs in order.”
Then, he met with Dr. Clayton Polowy.
“We should find you a clinical trial,” Polowy mused.
Shortly after, Tim Jackson became the 12th patient with his condition (and 30th overall) to take a regimen of pamiparib, a promising new chemotherapy drug for brain cancer.
He responded well to the first phase of treatment, which included steroids – hence, an increased appetite and weight gain. Following a four-week rest period, he begins the “maintenance phase” of the trial, which combines pamiparib and temozolomide.
Tim and Amber are asking doctors the natural question: “How much time does this buy us?”
“We have asked for a time frame,” Amber said, glancing through bright blue eyes at her husband. “They won’t tell us.”
That might infuriate most, but she gets it: Amber is also a nurse.
Indeed, Tim and Amber met “on the floor,” during the night shift at Banner Baywood Medical Center.
“Both of us thought the other one was married,” Amber recalls with a blushing grin. “Then another nurse who knew us both said, ‘You two should go on a date - you guys are the same person.’”
Little did the friend know how prescient she was. At the end of a stressful shift, Tim asked Amber out to dinner. Their first date was at P.F. Chang’s.
That was followed by dozens of unofficial dates at the hospital’s cafeteria; they were engaged in six months and married by the end of the year. In the three years since, they added two more kids to the household (the older boys are Amber’s from a previous marriage).
For Amber, born and raised here and a graduate of Mesa High, things were falling into place with the love of her life.
Now, it’s almost impossible to wonder: But for how long?
Father’s Day 2021 will be intensely emotional, at the Jackson home.
“Definitely, there’s a lot running through my mind as we talk about Father’s Day. I think about dates: Things get measured in days and hours as opposed to months and years. I am very aware of time and making everything as meaningful as I can,” Tim said.
“I love to celebrate Tim whenever I can,” Amber said, reaching for his hand and gazing into his eyes. “For me, it’ll be a big day,
“It’s hard not to think, ‘Will this be his last Father’s Day?’ We don’t know if he’ll make it to the next one. So we just want to celebrate him.”
That sounds good to Tim Jackson, the solid-as-a-rock father who plans to tell his kids he loves them as much as possible the rest of his life, however long it lasts.
The luck of the draw dealt Tim a savage brain cancer once thought to be utterly untreatable.
But no woe, here.
“I can’t change the cards I was dealt,” a beaming Tim Jackson said, as a couple of his kids climbed their bearded, mountain of a father. “But I can shuffle them up.” ′
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.