Forget the old “I Heart New York” T-shirts; the new slogan here might be “I Heart Mesa.”
According to an independent survey by Arizona State University’s Morrison Institute for Public Policy, Mesa residents are loving life in their city.
And they are ready to dig in their pockets to pay to make the city even better.
Most respondents said they are satisfied with the quality of life in Mesa.
On a scale of 1-5, with 5 being high, 79.5 percent of respondents rated the city with a 4 or 5. In 2016, 79 percent of respondents said quality of life in Mesa was good or excellent. Only 3.2 percent of respondents rated the quality of life in Mesa at 1 or 2.
They said they generally feel safe, protected and – unlike many communities around the country – maintain positive relationships with Mesa Police.
Commissioned by the Mesa Police Department, the telephone survey of 811 residents focused on policing, with topics including overall quality of life, perceptions of crime, community policing and thoughts on dealing with the homeless population.
For each question, researchers asked the Mesa residents to respond on a scale of 1 to 5.
Asked about their level of concern of six topics listed by the researchers, over 60 percent expressed concern about homelessness, 49 percent about human trafficking and 47 percent about mental illness in the community.
School safety and crime were concerns to 41 percent of the respondents. The least topic of concern among the six was police use of force, at 31 percent.
Three-quarters of respondents were supportive of using public funds to help people experiencing homelessness by providing temporary shelter. There were also big majorities supporting public funding for mental health care (70 percent) and drug treatment (62 percent).
Most respondents (64 percent) did not believe arresting people experiencing homelessness for minor criminal offenses is an effective public safety strategy.
The researchers said they have a margin of error of 3.4 percent, with a “95 percent confidence level.”
“If researchers were to conduct a survey the same way 100 times, in 95 instances the responses will be within the margin of sampling error,” the study said.
The ASU group said they weighted the survey “to closely mirror U.S. Census data for Mesa, the sample was mildly weighted on age; gender; Hispanic, Latino or Spanish origin; and education level.”
Police have ‘work to do’
The survey found that nearly 69 percent of respondents are satisfied with the Mesa Police Department, while less than 10 percent expressed disapproval.
Two thirds said they were satisfied with public safety in Mesa, with 68.3 percent rating it very good.
The poll also revealed that effective communication is one of the keys to building trust with residents.
Of the survey respondents who had interactions with Mesa Police, nearly two-thirds said their experiences with the agency were positive while an overwhelming 95 percent said officers sufficiently explained their actions.
“Building trust with our community is core to our mission. Independent feedback from our residents helps us ensure we are providing the best service to all,” Mesa Police Chief Ken Cost said. “Our commitment is to build on the already strong relationships we have with the citizens of Mesa.”
“We know we have work to do in a lot of those categories and more,” Cost added during a Mesa City Council study session discussing the survey Thursday.
City Manager Chris Brady said the survey results “is a huge credit to the men and women of the Mesa Police Department.”
“I think the relationship between a Mesa police officer and a resident of Mesa is excellent,” he added.
Nearly all respondents (94 percent) said the Mesa Police Department should purchase on-body cameras for every officer.
Cost said all field police officers currently wear body cameras, but some specialists do not.
Mayor John Giles said he thought “this was a very positive report.”
“The thing that bothers me is 51 percent of the people that responded are OK with the Mesa police use of force,” he said.
“The margin of error is plus or minus 3.4 percent. It’s possible a majority of Mesa thinks we use too much force in our policing. That’s something we need to get better at.”
When asked by researchers if they agree or disagree with the statement, “Mesa police officers only use the amount of force necessary to accomplish their tasks,” 20 percent disagreed.
Cost said the mayor was “spot on.”
“We need to do a better job of being transparent,” he said about the use of force.
“Our goal is to increase that 51 percent to even higher,” Cost added.
‘4 out of 5 stars’
Councilwoman Julie Spilsbury added, “It was encouraging to hear that it came back favorable towards the Mesa Police Department. Oftentimes on social media you really only see people posting negative things about (the) police, so it was reassuring to see this study and know that the majority of our residents have a positive view of our police department.”
Councilman Mark Freeman wondered if 811 respondents was a sufficient large enough sample for a city of 500,000-plus.
But later Freeman told the Tribune he was “absolutely” satisfied the survey reflects views of Mesa residents.
“Our police department is progressive, it listens to the community,” Freeman said. “Out of a 5-star ranking, we hit about a 4. We can make some improvements.”
And he summarized the survey caught the general view of those who live in Mesa:
“People really enjoy the quality of life.” ′
