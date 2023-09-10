Mesa looks to tap the brakes on data centers

Data centers played a major role in sparking Mesa’s current technology and manufacturing renaissance, but the industry is starting to wear thin for city leaders.
Several expressed concerns last week that the facilities, which provide storage space, are crowding out more job-rich industries on Mesa’s precious industrial land.
They want to keep the city’s technology hubs diversified beyond data centers.
“I believe we’ve seen more than our fair share of those data centers,” said Councilman Scott Somers, who represents District 6, the epicenter of data center growth in Mesa.
Two weeks ago, a Utah data center firm purchased 165 acres of State Trust Land at Elliott and Warner, across from the massive Meta data center campus currently under construction.
Officials said at least 15 new data center projects are eyeing Mesa, based on the number of power studies requested from Salt River Project.
“I’m concerned that what makes the Elliot Road Tech Corridor so valuable, like water availability, increased infrastructure when it comes to power, fiber optic cables … are all being eaten up by a single sector that doesn’t provide a lot of jobs,” Somers said.
The expressions of concern from Somers and others came the same week that Google on Sept. 6 announced it will soon begin construction of the first phase of its 167–acre data center campus at Sossaman and Elliot roads – a project approved in 2019 and landed with the help of $16 million in tax incentives.
“Google’s investment in Arizona will be critical for the Mesa community and our state’s economy,” said Gov. Katie Hobbs.
“Arizona continues to attract global technology leaders due to our skilled workforce, dynamic economy and focus on innovation. We are proud to welcome Google to Arizona and look forward to the many opportunities this partnership will bring.”
Mesa Mayor John Giles joined in the welcome party, stating, “The City of Mesa is thrilled to welcome Google to our community. Google’s decision to designate Mesa as the home for its first facility in Arizona underscores its profound confidence in our city and residents.”
The Google project is going vertical at a time when Mesa’s data center scene seems to be going from hot to white hot.
Proponents of data centers say the facilities contribute to a region’s economic vitality and help create a high-tech workforce with minimal additions of noise, traffic and public safety burdens.
The proliferation of artificial intelligence may be propelling interest in building new data centers.
In July, the Wall Street Journal reported that demand for AI was driving price increases for data center services.
But Mesa’s chief economic developer is not thrilled about them coming to Mesa.
“Data centers are hitting us hard,” Jabjiniak told local business leaders at a meeting of the Economic Development Advisory Board last week.
He said his department is working on ways to “slow that train down.”
“Just know it’s something that we’re not actively recruiting,” Jabjiniak said.
The lack of enthusiasm for data centers among Mesa leadership continues despite the industry’s recent major strides in water conservation.
Water absorbs and moves heat away from IT equipment efficiently, but the large water demands of facilities with water-based cooling have been a common target of criticism as long-term drought continues to affect Arizona.
As part of Google’s kick-off of construction of the $600 million facility, the company announced that its Mesa data center would be 100% air-cooled, saving millions of gallons of water each year.
This announcement may herald a broader change in the industry.
Novva, the data center company that purchased the parcel next to Meta’s campus, boasts on its website that it uses a “unique waterless cooling system.”
Somers called Google’s announcement of water-free cooling technology “good news for our natural resources,” but added, “that’s still only one component of the resources that the data centers take up.”
Other resources, like land and power capacity, are also finite, he said.
Data centers in particular require large inputs of electricity, and according to the U.S. Energy Department, the facilities are one of the most energy-intensive building types.
Jabjiniak said after Google’s announcement that the industry’s switch to air-cooling technology doesn’t change his mission to slow down the pace of new data centers coming to Mesa.
“It’s all about jobs,” he said of his priorities.
Jabjiniak and others expressed concern about data centers’ low ratio of permanent jobs created to resources used.
A fact sheet published by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce says the average data center provides 157 local jobs.
Those are quality jobs, Somers said, but it’s not enough of them for the space they take up in strategic areas like the Elliott Road Tech Corridor.
Rather than data warehouses, Somers and other leaders are more interested in seeing factories in Mesa building things like cars and medical devices.
They also want offices in the mix, and they are excited about Mesa’s future role in the semiconductor supply chain as Arizona becomes a hub for that industry.
In his first two terms on city council, from 2006 to 2015, Somers helped create the Gateway Strategic Plan, which set a goal of creating 100,000 quality jobs in the Gateway area.
He’s worried the proliferation of data centers could thwart that goal.
“Moving forward, we need to think in terms of how many jobs and what quality of jobs are we getting in Mesa per square foot of space used, per acre-foot of water used, per megawatt of power that’s going to be drawn, and try to increase our numbers,” he said.
Giles backed the move away from data centers in remarks to the Economic Development Advisory Board meeting.
“We are blessed that we’ve been so attractive to data centers for the last several years, but I think … we’re more interested now in advanced manufacturing,” he said.
