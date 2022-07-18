Gov. Doug Ducey surprised local leaders on July 7 when he vetoed a bill that would have set an election in March for a 25-year extension of a half-cent sales tax to fund roads, rails and other regional transportation projects in Maricopa County.
The tax, commonly known as Prop 400, was first put in place in 1985, then extended by voters in 2004.
The move to quash the latest renewal angered leaders from both parties, including those in Mesa.
Several city leaders have played key roles in regional transportation planning – including Mayor John Giles, who wasted no time taking to social media after the move to express his disappointment.
“One of the biggest drivers of Arizona’s economy is transportation infrastructure in Maricopa County,” his statement read. “World-class freeways, transit and streets have attracted companies from across the globe to locate in our region. That’s what makes Doug Ducey’s veto of HB 2685 so misguided.”
The news may have particularly stung for Giles because he helped craft a $36 billion transportation plan for future Prop 400 funds as chair of the Maricopa Association of Governments, which led Prop 400 efforts this past year.
Giles’ term as chair ended in June.
The current half-cent sales tax for transportation has helped build many infrastructure projects in the East Valley, including Mesa’s light rail extension, Loop 303 upgrades and the first section of State Route 24 connecting Loop 202 in Mesa with Ironwood Drive in Pinal County.
The ballot question passed by the Legislature would have extended Prop 400 for 25 years MAG.
One of the reasons Ducey cited in his veto letter was the five extra years included in the extension. The two previous measures were for 20 years.
Planners had already begun earmarking those transportation dollars for projects to address bottlenecks in the Santan and Loop 101 freeways with the completion of HOV lanes.
Money had also been allocated to complete SR 24, extend streetcars into Mesa and create rapid bus routes between downtowns Chandler and Mesa.
Giles told the Tribune last week that he was “absolutely taken off-guard” by Ducey’s veto of the despite bipartisan legislative support.
Giles said he thought Ducey might take no action on the bill and let it become law automatically after five days or 10 after adjournment.
That way, local governments would get what Giles saw as a “must pass” bill without the governor having to officially sign a tax extension – even though the law would have only put the half-cent tax to voters.
“I had been leaving voicemails for him and his staff and text messages in the days leading up to this, and I didn’t receive any indication that this was a possibility,” Giles said.
Ducey’s decision also frustrated Mesa Councilman Francisco Heredia, who chaired the Valley Metro Regional Public Transportation Authority this past year.
“It’s unfortunate, really short sighted,” Heredia said. “It was a bipartisan bill that passed at the legislature. It was supported by the business community, by stakeholders.”
Heredia spoke with the Tribune about Prop 400 and Ducey’s veto at a groundbreaking for an $10 million, 30,000-square-foot expansion of Mekong Plaza in Mesa’s Asian District.
For Heredia, the project is a good example of why the transportation tax is needed.
“We need to further enhance our transportation system to connect more people to areas like this that we are working so hard to invest in as a destination,” he said. “Ensuring that people can take a bus route or light rail toward these centers of the Valley is going to be important.”
He noted that plans for a street car line running north-south along Dobson right past Mekong Plaza at Main and Dobson could be affected by the end of the half-cent tax.
“We’re the fastest growing county in the country still,” Heredia continued, “and to deny the voters a vote next year – we’re talking about the voters know how to vote – to deny that action, it’s just disappointing on the government-support front.”
Giles and Heredia said that leaders are already working on efforts to get a Prop 400 extension on a future ballot before the current half-cent tax lapses in 2025.
“We’re exploring innovative ways to get this in front of voters,” Giles said. “It’s going to require another governor to fix this and its going to require another legislative session.”
“Stay tuned,” he added. “We’ve been working on it for years and apparently we need to keep working on it.”
