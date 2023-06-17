Mesa launches annual bottled water drive

As both temperatures and the number of people living on the streets increase, Mesa last week launched its 16th annual Hydration Donation Campaign.
City officials and community and business leaders are asking people to help them collect 700,000 bottles of water to help Mesa’s most vulnerable residents.
“It’s a point of pride in Mesa that people are so generous each year during the Mesa Hydration Donation Campaign,” said Vice Mayor Francisco Heredia.
“As temperatures heat up, I encourage everyone to donate bottles of water to help ensure no one goes without water during the hot summer months. This campaign is a lifesaver.”
Councilwoman Julie Spilsbury noted the food bank “knows first-hand just how critical the water donation campaign is.
“As a United Food Bank Board Member, I see how our most vulnerable residents benefit from the Mesa Hydration Donation campaign,” she said.
United Food Bank distributes donated water to numerous nonprofits in Mesa and throughout the Valley, including Paz De Cristo, Mesa United Way and A New Leaf-East Valley Men’s Center.
Since the campaign began in 2007, the Mesa community has donated more than six million bottles of water.
“The Arizona summer months are known for its extreme heat and we want to make sure each of our neighbors have plenty of water to stay hydrated,” said Jason Reed, the president and CEO of United Food Bank, urging people to donate either bottled water or money toward the effort.
“We see people come in off the streets daily needing water, food, a place to get out of the heat and to get other types of assistance. The donations of water we get from the community are critical,” said Jackie Shelley, Paz de Cristo executive director.
Dobson Ranch Golf Course will either waive the golf cart fee or offer an upgrade at the driving range for golfers who donate a case of water.
The Mesa Chamber of Commerce is encouraging businesses and community groups to organize campaigns to donate water.
“The Mesa Hydration Donation Campaign is a great way for businesses, nonprofit groups and other associations to network and organize efforts to collect cases of water,” said Sally Harrison, Mesa Chamber president and CEO.
Residents can donate water at various drop-off locations, which are listed at mesaaz.gov/H2OMesa. Cash donations are also accepted by United Food Bank at unitedfoodbank.org.
The One Ton Water Challenge offers businesses, residents and organizations a chance to buy a pallet of water for approximately $200. Walmart last week gave 18 pallets, or 34,560 bottles, last week.
The campaign will last through September.
