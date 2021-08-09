Like an umpire, West Mesa Justice of the Peace Elaissia Sears often has to call, “You’re out!”
Unlike baseball officials who relish their calls, Sears takes no pleasure in her eviction rulings, especially when she sees the human impact.
“I live close to downtown Mesa, and in the past couple months... you would see people walking down the street with trash bags. And you know that’s somebody who just got evicted and has no place to go,” she said.
“We don’t enjoy evicting people,” the judge said. “It is truly a very tragic and unfortunate reality that we’re all living through.”
Though the national moratorium on evictions began in mid-2020 and recently was continued until Oct. 3, it has not prevented all evictions.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ban protects those impacted by COVID-19 from being tossed out of apartments. But landlords can still ask the likes of Sears to order renters to get out.
“There are things that are not under the CDC (moratorium). For example, for health and safety,” Sears said.
An assault — “I’ve had a lot of cases with guns involved, or where people have been stabbed” — is grounds for a speedy eviction, she noted.
This week, Sears heard a handful of eviction cases.
On Thursday, Central on Broadway Apartments asked for an eviction of a renter accused of firing guns in his apartment on consecutive days, leading to police response.
“I only did it one time,” the man told Sears.
“Since you’ve made this admission, I do have to move forward with an immediate eviction,” the judge ruled.
In another case, a man who said “my wife up and left with another man” faced eviction from a trailer space; he said his wife unfairly left him off the lease. The judge allowed him a week to provide paperwork.
Another man who owes $7,000 told the judge, “I’ve been back and forth at the hospital and I’m just now getting back on my feet to go back to work.”
He said he had not applied for rental assistance.
Sears told the attorney representing the landlord such cases were being continued, due to CDC guidance. She gave a one-week continuance to the renter and encouraged him to apply for assistance: “The funds are available, it would be in your best interest to proceed in that route.”
Another man facing eviction told the judge he is doing everything he can: “I’ve cashed out my 401K, pawned everything I can to pay rent.”
Again, Sears continued the case and advised the man to apply for city rental assistance.
The judge advised several facing eviction to Google and sign the CDC declaration that potentially protects them.
Another man facing eviction said he has been working with MesaCAN. “They keep sending me incomplete documents.”
The judge gave him a week to meet with the agency and get his paperwork completed.
Sears and her peers at other county justice courts fear an “eviction tsunami” once the moratorium ends.
“The way I see it is if this rental assistance doesn’t get out there, if people aren’t able to get in agreements to pay, we’re going to be in a serious crisis where people are going to be evicted left and right,” she said.
“We’re told there’s money here and there, when people have to jump through 5 million hoops and it’s still going to
be six weeks. They can have an eviction tomorrow.”
While many who come before Sears live in Scottsdale, she is thrilled that her home city has an efficient program: The Mesa Emergency Rent and Utility Assistance Program (ERAP) has written checks for $14 million, in many cases preventing evictions.
“I’ve heard so many good things about ERAP,” Sears said.
“The last eviction calendar, almost every single person who hadn’t paid (rent) said, ‘I reached out to ERAP and they approved my application.’ It seems like that organization is moving faster than most,” the judge said.
One way the county court system has provided flexibility during the pandemic has been allowing people to call in rather than attend court in person.
Some of Sears’ eviction cases over the pandemic year have been particularly rough, she said.
“I have had people call in from the hospital. I’ve had one person call in the middle of an eviction – she began to have a medical emergency. We stayed on the line until she got help,” Sears said.
“I definitely have talked to a lot of people who were sick during their hearing, or said, ‘I’m taking care of my mom who has COVID.’”
A few years ago, Elaissia Sears decided that instead of seeing the world, she would try to change her community.
Born in New Orleans, she came with her family to Mesa at age 1, went through Mesa Public Schools including Red Mountain High School before feeding her wanderlust with stints as an ambassador in Germany and teacher in South Korea.
The Arizona State University grad returned to Mesa and pondered whether to continue her international experience or go to law school.
Then, hearing about an opening for a justice of the peace, she put a campaign together, knocking on doors of her neighborhood to ask for votes.
Sears was elected and took the bench in January 2019 as justice of the peace for the West Mesa Justice Court on West University Drive near Dobson Road.
Sears lives a few miles away, so it’s an easy commute.
Her court biography describes her as “a social entrepreneur and non-profit founder who focused on issues of food insecurity and lack of education funding.”
Education is big in the Sears family: Kiana Sears, Elaissia’s mother, is a member of the Mesa Public Schools Governing Board.
“She’s always been very community oriented,” Judge Sears said, of her mother. “People always say to me, ‘Are you in politics because of your mom?’ But I was not planning to do local politics when I was a kid. That’s not what sent me down this path.”
As a young adult, she started pondering “what happens when people are underserved. It’s black and white: If people do not have the resources they need to succeed, the crime rates are higher.”
She decided to become a justice of the peace to try to bring fairness and a “bring the victim whole” philosophy to her local community.
For example, she stresses a diversion program for young offenders, having them write essays or do community service rather than paying fines for minor crimes.
DUI (driving under the influence) and other traffic citations dominate her docket, which can include theft and drug charges.
The cases that make her cringe the most: Evictions.
“Evictions definitely are a completely different animal,” she said. “… ‘Cringe’ is a great word to describe it. You never really know what’s going to happen.
“They’re absolutely different from any other type of case we do in this court.”
Though she is invested in the notion of “serving my community,” sometimes cases are a little too close to home.
“My first month on the job, I had just moved into my new house, a woman started walking up (to the bench). I had a mentor judge sitting next to me. I said to her, ‘Oh my gosh, that’s my neighbor from across the street.’ I walked off the bench and (the mentor) took care of it,” Sears said.
Chuckling, she ticked off a list of familiar faces that have come before her: “I’ve seen former neighbors. People I’ve met from politics. People I recognized through a friend of friends.”
The 27-year-old Sears (she was 24 when elected) has deep roots in Mesa, where she lives with her husband Sowan. “We were married a minute before the pandemic,” she said. The couple also has two dogs.
Her parents, a grandmother and uncle all live in Mesa.
Whether it’s a renter on the verge of being kicked out or an Arab-speaking immigrant accused of being intoxicated in public,
“I tell people all the time, ‘I know It sounds corny, but I’m not judging you as a person – I’m judging the actions that occurred,” Sears said.
She laughed, pondering how perhaps her current job fulfills her destiny.
“Even though I never had the intent of being a judge, people would always call me bossy. I would say, ‘I’m not bossy — I’m the boss.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.