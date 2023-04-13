Mesa City Council voted last week to join an intergovernmental agreement (IGA) to fund a full-time “ambassador” for the Rio Reimagined Salt River restoration initiative.
Leaders hope the move could speed up progress on regional effort reinvigorated by the late Senator John McCain in the last year of his life before he passed in 2018.
Rio Reimagined is the current name of a decades-old vision to restore some surface water and riparian habitats along the Salt River where it runs through the Valley.
The hope is to increase community access and recreation opportunities along the mostly dry river channel.
Mesa and the other nine signatories to the IGA have agreed to each contribute $15,000 per year for four years for the ambassador’s salary.
Cecilia Riviere, director of the University City Exchange office at Arizona State University, said that after Buckeye’s city council also approved the pact last week, all of the parties are now ready to sign.
Regional leaders have long dreamed of restoring the river channel to something of its pre-dam appearance and habitat, with cottonwood and willow gallery forest and wetlands supporting community health and economic development, but progress has been slow.
Some cities have independently pressed on with successful river revitalization projects, most notably Tempe’s Tempe Town Lake, but there’s more projects like that waiting in the wings.
City Manager Chris Brady expressed hope that the new position will help speed along some of the projects that have been contemplated for Mesa.
“It’s just been on a very long journey,” he said in a study session before the vote, “but it’s moving in a good direction and now we’re trying to staff it up and get some meat on the bones.”
Mesa’s lead on Rio Reimagined is Director of Development Services Dr. Nana Appiah, because the initiative involved long-term planning. Appiah’s predecessor also volunteered to take the role, Brady said.
One of the more ambitious Rio Reimagined Projects that Mesa has been involved in is the Va Shly’ay Akimel Salt River Habitat Restoration designed in partnership with the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community.
This $180 million project would restore and improve approximately 1,485 acres of habitat, including 880 acres of cottonwood/willow community, 380 acres of mesquite bosque, 200 acres of wetlands and 25 acres of Sonoran desert scrub along the 14-mile river channel between Granite Reef Dam and the Loop 101 crossing.
It would also include trails and other recreational facilities.
The project is currently tabled.
Rio Reimagined enjoys near universal support from city, state, federal and nonprofit entities, but Riviere said that managing relationships with all the stakeholders is like “herding cats.”
“The diversity of land ownership in the corridor is both an incredible challenge and incredible opportunity,” Riviere said.
The new position will for the first time bring on someone who is dedicated full-time to coordinating among local stakeholders and the federal government, which has a key role to play.
Riviere said that after McCain asked ASU to take the lead on Rio Reimagined, her office started to deepen relations with the federal agencies that control much of the corridor.
Then her office realized that an EPA program called Urban Waters Federal Partnership would be the best vehicle to move the initiative forward.
Riviere said Urban Waters serves as a clearinghouse for all the expertise related to revitalizing waterways spread across the various federal agencies, like the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
The program also helps connect projects with federal funding.
In 2020, the Salt River became the 20 Urban Waters location, the only new location named during the Trump administration.
Riviere said the ambassador’s job will be to serve as a liaison between Urban Waters and the various local communities involved in Rio Reimagined.
The job will require the ambassador to become familiar with the needs and aspirations of each of the communities that make up the partnership, and then ferret out the federal technical assistance and funding that can help make the projects a reality.
“We think it is important that we have a consistent connection to our federal partners and to this program,” Riviere said.
The parties to the Rio Ambassador IGA are Avondale, Buckeye, Goodyear, Mesa, Phoenix, Tempe, Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community, Salt River Project, Maricopa County and ASU.
