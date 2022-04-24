As Wilfredo and Grace Gumaru prayed for a miracle that would save their 26-year-old daughter’s life two weeks ago, the Scottsdale couple also encountered an unlikely battle with the hospital to keep her alive.
On Easter morning, Micah Gumaru, 26, a medical student at the Southwest College of Naturopathic Medicine and Health Sciences and a 2018 Arizona State University undergraduate, passed away – the victim of a severe asthma attack nine days earlier that had left her without oxygen for 15 minutes.
As she lay in a coma, her parents waged what they called a frustrating – and at times insulting – fight with BannerHeath over a doctor’s decision to remove her from life support.
That battle caught the attention of state Sen. Kelly Townsend, R-Mesa, who joined protestors outside Banner Desert Medical Center in Mesa on April 15 and the Gumarus’ anguished pleas to hospital officials.
Services were scheduled to be held yesterday, April 23, for Micah, who had graduated with a degree in global health and a minor in anthropology and was studying to be a physician.
And while her parents cope with their heartbreak, they also are coping with their anger over their treatment by some Banner staff, including a doctor who allegedly mocked their Christian faith by telling them if the plug was pulled on Micah’s respirator, she might rise from the dead on Easter Sunday.
Days of agony
The parents’ ordeal began on April 8, when Micah was hosting a bridal shower for a school friend in Mesa and suffered a severe asthma attack.
She had forgotten her inhaler and spent 15 minutes without air before paramedics arrived on the scene and transported her to Banner Desert Medical.
Micah had spent three nights in the hospital when an MRI April 11 detected no brain activity.
Another test the following day determined that there was no blood flowing to her brain, prompting doctors to declare her brain dead.
Wilfredo Gumaru’s main concern was how much time he had left with his daughter, which staff informed him was a matter of days.
During that time, the family began praying for a miracle but eventually came to terms with the grim reality confronting them.
On the morning of April 14, Banner Desert Medical’s critical care master informed the family at 1:30 p.m. that day, their daughter would be removed from life support.
“I stood there and asked ‘Why?’”Wilfredo recalled. “We had been informed the day before that we still had time.”
Wilfredo claims that the next words out of the critical care master’s mouth were: “I have the authority and I am the only one who can make that decision. There is nothing you can do about it.”
Tensions escalate
“We believed that since her heart was still beating, that she was still alive and we were going to keep praying for a miracle,” Wilfredo said.
It was then, he said, that hospital staff began to mock him and his family behind closed doors.
The family said they heard doctors mocking their plea to extend their daughter’s life support, saying things to the effect of “just bury her and see if your God will resurrect her,” and “If you believe miracles, then what is the difference between her being dead now and letting Jesus do the miracle of raising her from the grave?”
Wilfredo claims that from the night of April 13, the care being provided to his daughter had diminished.
The family sought to move their daughter into a hospice or to their home so that she could pass away in a more comfortable environment, where the Gumarus felt everyone would have been at peace.
This was met with more anguish from hospital staff.
“They tried to make us believe that because she was brain dead that no one would take care of her,” Wilfredo charged.
BannerHealth declined comment, citing patient privacy laws.
Legal battle ensues
When the Gumarus realized they had only a matter of hours to act to keep their daughter alive, they hoped for yet another miracle.
“We were fighting for justice and how we got it was a miracle,” Wilfredo said.
Joshua Mozell, an attorney who has specialized in cases against hospitals and abusive doctors for over eight years at Frazer, Ryan, Goldberg and Arnold LLP, came highly recommended to the Gumaru family and became their advocate during their darkest time.
“I’ve been dealing with hospitals and some of their abuses since early in my career,” Mozell said. “Since the pandemic, there’s a whole new round and type of abuse going around,”
However, when he heard about Micah’s case, he was stunned.
“I wanted to help the family because the situation is so awful and too often when families are going through something as shocking and horrifying as their daughter, who has her whole life ahead of her and is enrolled in medical school has a brain injury and her life is over, you want the hospitals and health care to have some compassion for those things,” Mozell said.
“When I heard the level of abuse, the case piqued my interest.”
Mozell was most upset by the doctors’ apparent ignorance of state law regarding declarations that someone is legally dead.
“The case came down to who has the authority to make medical decisions in certain situations,” Mozell said. “The doctors took the position that they got to make those decisions, which is not what the law says in any way, shape or form.”
“In Arizona being brain dead does not mean someone is legally dead,” he added, pointing to a 2007 statute.
Arizona has not codified recognition of brain death or any particular standard for the determination of death.
Current law states the determination of death must be made “following accepted medical standards.” Unlike other states, it does not define death as the cessation of any specific functions, according to the National Library of Medicine.
“We have prescribed statutes when it comes to who gets to make a decision and when and hospitals are very low on that list and only when certain conditions are present, which they weren’t present here,” Mozell added.
He filed an injunction against Banner Desert Medical in Superior Court on April 14 to move Micah’s power of attorney to her parents because she was incapacitated.
“Since most people, like her, didn’t have those things in place. That forced us to move to surrogacy laws," he said.
The law basically says if someone is incapacitated to where they can’t make those decisions, he added "there is a priority list going from someone on your advanced directive, adult children and parents.”
Hospitals are far down that list, he said..
“A hospital is only there after they have done a search for a potential surrogate and can’t find one,” Mozell said.
“In that case, a panel of doctors gets to decide the end-of-life things. However, we were a long way from that because she had parents there to make the decision.”
Mozell also claims that a doctor became irate when the family requested the extension of their daughter’s life support.
“Another doctor was frustrated and conveyed they were going to get a lawyer to stop this and the doctor said, ‘if we had to keep every brain-dead patient in here alive for a week, we’d go bankrupt,’” he said. “These are people who have just been told that their daughter is going to die. This is one of the worst stories that I have ever heard.”
A senator rallies around them
The story caught the attention of Townsend, who personally went to the hospital with a group of nearly a dozen supporters to pray for the Gumaru family and voice frustration at their treatment during the difficult time.
“My focus is primarily on that this is yet another story of maltreatment by the staff to a family in a time of grief and it’s uncalled for,” Townsend said.
“At what point are we going to say it’s time to resurrect your humanity?” Townsend asked.
Townsend also claims that this is not the first time she has heard complaints about Desert Banner.
“We’ve had a long parade of people coming to our committee talking about doctors at this facility,” Townsend said.
Mozell said the Gumarus’ experience highlights an ongoing trend across the nation in healthcare.
“Hospitals are commonly completely wrong about the law and the doctor who was the most involved had no idea what the law said – in addition to being cruel to a family who had just gone through one of the worst stories I had ever heard,” he said.
Fortunately, with Mozell's help, the Gumaru family had their daughter’s life extended and began working with the chief medical officer at Banner Desert Medical.
“The chief neurologist apologized and explained that she was given another 24 hours,” Wilfredo said. “I said ‘I understand when you told us that she was brain dead and I don’t question that because you are the experts.' The only problem we had was that they told us she was legally dead and wanted to pull her off prematurely.’”
“I’m going to stand by and make sure that Banner Health provides good care but I’m not sure how it’s going to turn out medically,” Mozell said.
In loving memory
Wilfredo described his daughter as having a big heart for all living beings, recalling stories of how she rescued tadpoles and wilting flowers from the backyard until they were healthy enough to return to nature.
"She was very loyal, loved her family, sweet-spirited and always smiling,” Wilfredo said.
According to an ASU profile of Micah written when she graduated, she had started a nonprofit called SoleFull to collect shoes for children in developing countries.
Asked for her advice to other students, Micah said:
“As long as you keep trying and put your heart and soul into what you want, then you can succeed in whatever dream career you have. I feel like sometimes we’re so stuck on our set plans that if they change, we think the whole world is going to end.”
And when she was asked in that interview what she would do if she had $40 million to solve one problem in the world, she replied:
“I’d put it toward global medical campaigns. Right now it’s really expensive for poorer countries to access medication or cures because it’s so monopolized.
"So I would probably donate that money to helping others with medical needs.”
Micah passed away peacefully on Easter morning, surrounded by family, close friends and her church family.
A memorial service was held at the Church of the Nations.
Micah is survived by her parents, Wilfredo and Grace, siblings Angeli and Kris and family friend Dave McLurg.
