A private equity firm hoping to build a three-story self-storage facility in downtown Mesa is facing stubborn resistance from a homeowner in a David-and-Goliath matchup.
Albuquerque-based DXD Capital proposes to turn five vacant parcels totaling 1.3 acres on the southeast corner of Broadway Road and Country Club Drive into an 80,000-square-foot self-storage facility.
But Realtor John Conover, who owns an 88-year-old adobe house adjacent to the project site, is dead-set against the $50 million private equity fund, which is represented by Ralph Pew, one of Mesa’s top land use attorneys.
Conover, 42, has managed to delay approval of the project for months by filing an appeal to City Council after the Planning and Zoning board’s 6-1 approval of the storage facility in October.
As a site plan review, the application didn’t need to go any further, except Conover’s appeal forced it to go before council.
City staff told council it was the first appeal of its kind since 2015.
The rarity of appeals may be surprising considering that any “person aggrieved by a decision” can file an appeal within 15 calendar days, according to Mesa City Code.
Council moved to uphold the Planning and Zoning Board’s approval of the storage facility in late January, but Conover filed an appeal to the Board of Adjustments. A hearing has not yet been scheduled.
Each time the case goes to a different city body, it delays to the project, and DXD representatives must travel back to Mesa to deal further with getting their entitlements.
Conover, a life-long Mesan, purchased the 924-square-foot home in 2016.
The tiny home is surrounded by the proposed storage site on three sides and if built, the side of Conover’s house would be just 3 yards from the 40-foot exterior wall of the storage facility, looming over the home by two stories.
The house was built in 1935 with adobe exterior walls, according to Maricopa County Assessor’s Office records, and sits just south of the historic Sunkist Warehouse.
The home is a bit of an oddity in the immediate vicinity, probably due to the home’s age. The zoning code around it has become commercial and industrial while the adobe remained.
Conover rents the house to long-term tenants, and in an October Planning and Zoning hearing, one of the renters said having the self- storage so close to the home “would make our house feel like the ‘Up’ house.”
That was a reference to the 2009 Pixar film “Up,” in which the protagonist’s house becomes totally surrounded by urban development.
Conover is not opposed to the vacant lots next to his house being developed, but he said DXD and the city should have worked more closely with him before it went to Planning and Zoning.
Conover said DXD didn’t hold a neighborhood meeting, and claims DXD was not responsive to his communications.
“I feel very disregarded,” he told board members.
An overture from Conover to sell the house to DXD was met, Conover claims, with a response of, “No, we don’t need it.”
He believes DXD’s strategy is to “ram” the project through the approval process rather than deal with him.
A representative of DXD declined to comment on Conover’s appeal, but after the October hearing, DXD Principal Gary Delaney told the Tribune that the company had worked “extensively” with the city.
Conover told the planning board that his participation with DXD’s site planning is essential to securing his property rights because the neighborhood has issues with urban camping.
DXD’s site plan calls for a wall between Conover’s chainlink fence and the storage building, which would create a narrow alleyway that could encourage people to make camp right next to the house, he said.
The private equity company said it had designed the landscaping according to Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design Standards.
Conover said these measures are not enough.
When Council heard Conover’s appeal in late January, several members were inclined to agree with the homeowner.
“People are going to look for opportunities for urban camping, and so I have no doubt that some people will try to do that here,” Mayor John Giles said. “I think, Mr. Conover, your tenants will probably be calling the City of Mesa saying ‘Hey, there’s a homeless encampment behind my home.’”
In addition to Conover’s allegation that DXD failed to adequately engage the neighborhood, the homeowner also believes city staff made a technical error in the approval process.
The collection of parcels that make up the storage facility have three different zoning designations. One parcel, where the parking and retention for the storage facility is located, doesn’t allow self-storage uses without a council use permit, or CUP.
Mesa Planning Director Mary Kopaskie-Brown told council members that the project didn’t need a CUP because the area in question was an accessory use to where self-storage is allowed by right.
Conover disputes that interpretation.
“There’s a process in the City of Mesa to vet these things properly. … Why not do that instead of use this loose interpretation (of code),” he said. “Is it because they don’t think they would get the CUP?”
With council relying on planning staff’s interpretation of the code, Conover will have to make his case now to the Board of Adjustments.
