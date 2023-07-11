Mesa group home operator loses state payments

A business entity that says it operates a network of 16 “supportive housing” facilities in Mesa and over 30 outside the city was placed on a suspended provider list by the Arizona Health Care Cost Containment system.
Aspiring Anew Generations was included in the latest round of provider suspensions on June 23 in the wake of a crackdown on fraudulent Medicaid billing announced by Gov. Katie Hobbs and state Attorney General Kris Mayes in May.
The suspensions mean the state will no longer issue Medicaid payments for services to the organization.
Aspiring Anew Generations runs a cluster of group homes near Gilbert and McKellips roads that has been a source of neighborhood complaints this year, with police reporting a dozen calls for service between the two addresses in 2023.
An attorney for Aspiring Anew Generation sent the Tribune the following statement in response to questions about the suspension and its impact on its group homes in Mesa:
“The homes in Mesa are leased by the nonprofit, Aspiring Anew Generation Incorporated. AHCCCS temporarily suspended Aspiring Anew Generation Clinic, a for-profit service provider, as part of its statewide oversight,” the statement read.
“These are two separate entities, and therefore, the temporary suspension will not have an impact on the nonprofit homes in Mesa.”
Aspiring Anew Generation also maintained that its Mesa homes are operated with private donations, and that it is not delivering social services to tenants.
And it said it is not billing AHCCCS for services connected with the houses and that the suspension applies only to a clinic it operates outside Mesa.
State officials said in a May press conference that numerous entities were using bogus behavioral health clinics and sober living homes to bill AHCCCS for phony services, bilking the state out of hundreds of millions of dollars.
Officials said fraudulent service providers have targeted Native Americans because of the fee-for-service system of billing care under federal law, as well as fraudsters’ assumption that all Native Americans are eligible for state Medicaid coverage.
State officials said that in some cases, Native Americans have been enticed from tribal lands or picked up from the streets and brought to homes in the Phoenix-metro so that the state can be billed for behavioral health care, sober living and transportation supposedly provided to them.
The state suspects dozens if not hundreds of service providers have charged the state for incompetent and nonexistent care.
In extreme cases, some are suspected of giving people alcohol or drugs to keep them in the facilities while denying them communication with family members.
Arizona tribes are coordinating with the state to address the issue.
The Navajo Nation set up Operation Rainbow Bridge to identify exploited tribal members in the Valley and return them to tribal lands.
AHCCCS placed Phoenix-based Aspiring Anew Generations on the suspension list June 23, putting it on the ranks of 156 providers identified by the agency this year as having a “credible allegation of fraud.”
Neighbors told the Tribune that they are concerned about the high turnover of occupants at the homes, increased trash in the neighborhood, domestic disputes and discarded alcoholic beverage containers.
They told the Tribune that most of the people at the homes appeared to be Native American.
Aspiring Anew Generation also maintained it is not the only group home network connected with resident complaints.
Neighbors of a condominium complex called Canal at Baseline, where multiple condos are used as sober living homes, have complained to the city about trash and noise. Mesa police have responded to the complex over 100 times this year.
Mesa appears to be a hotbed for sober living homes.
About 20% of the providers suspended for suspected fraud since 2020 have been located in Mesa, according to a Tribune analysis.
The suspensions “are based on preliminary findings of reliable indicia of fraud,” an AHCCCS document states. “Providers have the right to a state fair hearing, in order to appeal either their termination or suspension.”
Close neighbors of the Aspiring Anew Generation’s Mesa facilities watched the governor’s press conference on the sober living crackdown with interest.
“We know that there is fraud and these people are not getting the support they need, which is negatively impacting our community as well,” said one neighbor in a text message, who asked to remain anonymous.
“Grateful they seem to be stepping up and cutting off the money stream,” another neighbor wrote.
Neighbors say the activity at the Aspiring Anew Generation homes has continued since the announcement of the crackdown.
They are hoping the suspension results in change for their neighborhood – and better care for people in need.
“My initial reaction is I’m glad for the people that are in the homes,” said a neighbor following the suspension. “Hopefully this means that the government is paying attention to them.”
Aspiring Anew Generation’s owner Jessica Stanford “takes every allegation against the Clinic seriously and is communicating with AHCCCS to address this oversight cooperatively and with full transparency.”
Cecilia Chan contributed to this report.
