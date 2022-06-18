A fun-filled day of family fun is planned in honor of Father’s Day for dads and their kids at a program sponsored by the East Valley Institute of Technology and the Mesa-based Native American Fatherhood and Families Association.
The free event will run 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, June 18, EVIT’s Culinary Arts Banquet Hall on its main campus, 1601 W. Main St., Mesa.
There will be food trucks and door prizes as well as a number of activities, including games, arts and crafts, an obstacle course, drumming, big trucks, rock and face painting, storytelling and races.
The event is co-sponsored by the Family Involvement Center, JP Realty Solutions, Waterford, AZCEND, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Arizona, and Lutheran Social Services of the Southwest.
Over 30 community agencies will provide information tables to offer resources to fathers and children.
The Native American Fatherhood & Families Association began in 2002 with just one father and the mission of bringing men back to strengthening their families. Since then, NAFFA has successfully impacted thousands of lives and families.
The nonprofit provides programs to strengthen families through responsible fatherhood and motherhood. “Our programs are one of a kind, creating a real passion in parents to take a leadership role in keeping families together and growing healthy children,” the group says on its website.
Its three primary programs address the sacredness of fatherhood and motherhood, linking generations by strengthening relationships and addressing domestic violence.
Information: nativeamericanfathers.org
