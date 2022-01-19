The final salvos in a long-running battle over a northeast Mesa food truck park will be fired on Feb. 7 – maybe.
City Council agreed on Jan. 10 to hold a public hearing and final vote on the matter at its first meeting in February.
But Council also promised neighbors who oppose the project that no vote on the rezoning request will be held if key documents are not ready in time.
Those documents are a development agreement between Mesa and the developers and a “good neighbor” policy wherein the owners of the facility would agree to mitigate the effects of their operation.
The development agreement would be enforceable by the city, which presumably could shut the operation down in the face of violations.
That both documents are under development did not stop a cadre of neighbors from registering their opposition during the Jan. 10 Council meeting.
Two of the neighbors’ spokesmen – David Sloan and Ted Sparks – cited a long list of complaints about the operation that has sprung up on the west end of their neighborhood northeast of Power and Brown roads.
Sparks decried the “invasion and chaos caused by the ongoing unauthorized food truck operation.” But he said the neighbors’ complaints are not about food trucks per se. “It is about preserving the integrity and nature of our neighborhood.”
He said the neighborhood first galvanized in opposition to a proposed self-storage facility on the corner of Power Road and Halifax Avenue, eventually winning a two-year fight to stop the project. But, he said, when the property owners proposed an office park on that corner, neighbors were supportive. That project never came to fruition.
Sparks said the owners of the property “have a terrible history with their malicious actions toward our neighborhood, including removing a line of oleanders that had completely shielded a neighbor visually from Power Road just because a survey showed the trees and their irrigation to be on the food truck property. This was done in one day without notice to the neighbor.”
He cited concerns about lighting and traffic, and said the owners have a practice of dumping liquid waste from their own food truck onto neighborhood streets.
“We have witnessed them doing this maybe 15, 20 times,” Sparks said, adding that neighbors have photographic evidence of illegal dumping.
After citing other alleged violations, he said, “There is no apparent reason to reward this behavior with special treatment they have done nothing to earn.”
Sloan, who lives immediately east of the food truck park, said the food truck park already does not have enough parking and that as business grows the problem will get worse. That, he said, is going to spill into neighborhood streets.
“They graded that property illegally, without a permit,” he said. “They were red-tagged by the city of Mesa. They violated the stop-work order and just went ahead and finished the grading.”
Further, he said, the owners have
not followed through on a promise to move the food trucks farther north, away from homes.
“They said they would move the generators away from the fence line. Last week I had generators 5 feet from my fence,” he said. And he said, the owners put a DJ booth 25 feet from his bedroom window.
He said the owners’ actions to date make it questionable whether a “good neighbor policy” would mean anything in practice.
After Sloan and Sparks spoke, Mayor John Giles closed the door on further comments because Council was not actually deciding on the merits of the case that night. Sean Lake, a zoning attorney representing the applicants, was in the audience and did not get to rebut the neighbors’ comments.
District 5 Councilman David Luna, who represents the neighborhood, cast the sole vote against putting the item on the Feb. 7 agenda.
Seventy-four neighbors have signed petitions in opposition to the rezoning request. The battle has raged through City Hall meetings of the Board of Adjustment and the Planning and Zoning Board. It also has attracted the attention of several state legislators who assert that Mesa would be overstepping its bounds if it prevented the “park” from continuing to operate.
