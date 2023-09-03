Mesa eyes ‘less fuzzy’ development plan

Following a summer of public engagement that included surveys and public meetings called “urban labs,” city planners and consultants are sitting down to draft the once-a-decade map for Mesa’s future growth.
The General Plan is a document required by state law that Mesa voters will see on the ballot next year.
Besides setting the overarching vision and policies for what Mesa should look like in the future, the General Plan sets legal limits on how land can be rezoned.
If a proposed rezoning doesn’t conform with it, a builder must seek an amendment approved by the city council.
Million-dollar deals can be at stake in General Plan interpretations.
And matching the General Plan closely to residents’ desires could minimize conflict over future development or redevelopment.
“Sometimes the General Plan is the only support you have against a developer and their attorney,” said Natascha Ovando-Karadsheh, a member of Mesa Economic Development Advisory Board at a recent meeting.
“Sometimes the General Plan is the only other voice, so it’s so critical that it has the teeth that it needs.”
City planners say many of the priorities and themes from the 2040 plan – such as maintaining neighborhood character – will remain in the new plan.
But the city is making some changes it hopes will increase the chances its visions materialize and Mesa residents understand what is in the document
In a summary of the public input collected so far, staff reported the top four statements reflecting the desired future for the city were: Choose Mesa to raise a family, keep Mesa safe, offer financially attainable, quality housing and responsibly managed natural resources.
Staff heard from the public that the top three issues facing Mesa today are commercial and retail choices, attainable housing and public safety.
“People want the older parts of Mesa great again,” Economic Development Project Manager Jeff Robbins told the Downtown Mesa Association.
Robbins, who organized public outreach this summer, said the city sat down with large employers like CMC Steel to get their input.
A common theme was “we want quality places for our employees to live” near their workplaces.
While many priorities expressed by residents are already in the 2040 plan and will carry forward into 2050, city planners said one of the more significant refinements will be to make the boundaries between various land use areas less “fuzzy.”
In the 2040 version, the land uses were painted onto the city map in a “conceptual” way, Planning Director Mary Kopaskie-Brown said.
So, the borders of the different areas like Regional Employment Center didn’t line up exactly with property lines.
The result was that a single parcel “could have two or three land use designations,” she said.
That will change in the updated General Plan, where the land use area boundaries will align with property boundaries, Kopaskie-Brown said.
She said the change will give property owners “that predictability of what they need to do to conform with the General Plan.”
Robbins said that one challenge the city faces in planning for 2050 vs. 2040 is Mesa will have much less undeveloped land available.
“I think we all realize we are a city that’s really at an inflection point,” he said Robbins, “We’ve been growing, growing, growing, going out and just building on empty desert for a long time. When we look ahead to 2050, and even 10 years from now, … that land’s going to be gone.”
Kopaskie-Brown and Robbins presented the initial takeaways of the summer’s public outreach and their plans for the draft 2050 update to city council last month.
The planners received Council’s blessing while receiving some suggestions for specific language to include in the draft vision statements.
Vice Mayor Francisco Heredia asked what opportunities the public will have to be involved during the drafting phase this fall.
Robbins said the city is still actively collecting feedback from residents to refine the plan and help the city make “choices” as the draft comes together.
Robbins said a new survey collecting public preferences and priorities has been posted on TomorrowsMesa.com.
The website also has an interactive map of Mesa with the proposed land use areas overlaid.
With the map, residents can check the proposed land use designation of their neighborhood or other parts they have an interest in, and comment on the proposed designation.
Residents have already added numerous comments to the Land Use map, such as one next to the Main Street corridor that said “Make Main (Street) more like Gilbert. Food, things to do. ‘Homey’ feel, not too dense. Feel connected to people.”
Another wrote in the Citrus Sub Area west of Falcon Field, “NO commercial on these corners. Keep these rural.”
Kopaskie-Brown said many of the priorities from the 2040 General Plan will be retained because “there’s a lot of really good ideas in the 2040 plan that we don’t want to lose.”
But one change will be an emphasis on concrete actions to achieve the goals.
Attached to each of the three overarching vision statements in the plan will be a list of “strategies” and “actions.”
“We really want to develop a clear action plan” and create more accountability for meeting the plan’s goals, Kopaskie-Brown said.
She wants the General Plan to be “something that we use, as departments in the city, to say, ‘these are the things we’ve accomplished that the general plan has identified as an action for us,’ so every year, when we report out on the actions that were completed, we’re able to really have very tangible things that have been accomplished.”
The next major milestone will be the release of the draft plan early next year, when there will be a formal 60-day comment period and the city will hold another round of public meetings.
