Just what Mesa needs: more warehouses, storage and another data center.
They might not be exciting for most, but these industrial enterprises are creating hundreds of jobs in Mesa, while contributing millions of dollars to the city treasury.
The Mesa Design Review Board heard presentations June 15 from the usual suspects in the city’s development scene.
Last month, the design board heard plans for two storage facilities along Power Road, one an 18-acre building on Pecos and Power, the other a 2-acre storage facility on Elliot and Power.
This week, the board heard plans for Eastmark RV & Boat Storage on 5 acres near East Pecos and South Signal Butte roads.
The development is expected to accommodate approximately 300 RV storage spaces, with a building surrounded by an 8-foot wall.
Just outside the northwest corner of Eastmark, four buildings to be called Elliot Gateway Northeast are planned on 40 acres on Elliot Road, from the Loop 202 Freeway heading toward Ellsworth Road.
National developer Trammell Crow is seeking zoning for a “class-A industrial development,” which “will likely include light manufacturing, office, logistics and warehousing. We expect the facility to attract major employment users with a wide spectrum of new job opportunities toward the rear of the site.”
While the “industrial” part of the plan might not sound like much fun to Eastmark, Cadence and other residents, the developer plans “retail and food uses that are focused on supporting the employment uses in the area.”
Even closer to the Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport, Marwest is planning an industrial development near East Ray and Hawes roads. No details yet on this project, which the developer asked to be moved to the board’s July 13 meeting.
On the south side of the airport, Newport Commercial and Cawley Architects plan Pecos Pacific Industrial Park, a three-building industrial project at East Pecos and South Sossaman roads.
Again, nothing thrilling in this utilitarian, 500,000 square foot project: “Each building shares a common private yard with truck wells and grade level access for light industrial, distribution and warehouse as the primary intended uses for all buildings.”
This is not a repeat: Just across Pecos Road, another major project of nearly identical size is planned: “Project Tailwinds is an industry-leading, 10 building light industrial park,” according to the developer.
Though individual buildings are smaller than planned neighbor Pacific Industrial Park, the 10 buildings at Project Tailwinds will total 500,000 square feet.
“These buildings are designed with the highest-quality materials and architectural massing, with a mix of concrete form liners, horizontal steel shading devices, large expanses of storefront glazing, and a variety of steps in plane to achieve an attractive, pedestrian-scale development along the Pecos corridor,” the developer promises.
An even bigger project is planned near the northeast corner of Elliot and Crismon roads.
MET 202 is planned north of Elliot Road and east of Crismon Road. It’s across the street from the Niagara Water bottling plant and north of an in-development data center.
Five buildings totaling 780,000 square feet are planned on 56 acres.
HAWK Ventures LLC of Washington, D.C., is listed as the owner of the industrial development, with Butler Design Group doing the artistry on a “dynamic, industrial business park.
“The proposed Industrial business park will benefit future users and the community by providing a diverse set of uses that are all in high demand within this high growth area,” the presentation promised.
The board praised the project’s design. “Excellent job, let’s just see this come to fruition,” said one board member.
It’s not all about industrial development in Mesa, however.
On the west side of the 202, a developer wants to build a 29-unit residential development, with two buildings near Sossaman and Baseline roads. ′
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.