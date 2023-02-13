The new owner of former dairy land at Elliot and Sossaman roads is moving at full steam to transform the 273-acre ranch into an industrial park with the specifications to attract Mesa’s next industrial megaproject.
Shopoff Realty Investments paid $80 million for the parcels of unincorporated Maricopa County land in September.
The sale represented the Morrison family’s final divestment of its Mesa-area land holdings after farming the region since World War II.
The dairy and half of the herd completed a move to Gila Bend last year.
With the cows gone, Shopoff is not wasting time on developing the site.
The company has simultaneously submitted an annexation request to the city, a rezoning application and a site plan review for a large industrial park Shopoff has dubbed “The Block.”
The company is currently hammering out the details of a development agreement with city staff that will go before the city council along with the other request.
Last week, the Mesa Planning and Zoning Board approved the rezone and plans for the first two phases of The Block, which call for 14 buildings totaling 2 million square feet of industrial space.
A city planner told the board that the area currently does not have many restaurants or shops nearby, so the plans also include two cafe/club buildings to serve as amenities for workers on the campus.
The 2 million square feet represents just the north side of the site; Phase 3 to the south leaves room for two gargantuan build-to-suit structures larger than anything else on the campus.
Shopoff attorney Sean Lake said the third phase could be shaped to the needs of a future user.
According to Lake, the developer has ambitions to entice high-profile industrial users.
“There’s very few parcels left in the Valley with that much land,” Lake said. The Block “can accommodate some tenants that others can’t.”
He said one class of prospective user might be manufacturers supplying materials for Arizona’s growing semiconductor industry.
The Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, for example, is currently constructing a $40 billion semiconductor plant on a 1,000-ace site in north Phoenix. The facility is slated for completion in 2024.
Mesa already has several semiconductor suppliers or related industries, and city planners would probably welcome more at the intersection of Elliot and Sossaman Roads, an area inside the Loop 202 that is still dominated by agriculture.
In September, Mesa’s Economic Development Director Bill Jabjiniak told the Tribune that the city envisions technology and manufacturing jobs at the former dairy site.
“With the success we’ve had in the formal part of the Elliot Road Technology Corridor, it sort of makes sense with Google on the northwest corner to continue the theme and focus of technology all along Elliot Road,” Jabjiniak said.
The city has been engaged in an ongoing campaign to limit the amount of industrial land in Mesa used for warehouses to store and sort goods for transport.
Warehouses are seen as adding truck traffic to local roads without bringing jobs above the area’s median wage level.
Rather than warehouses, city leaders want industrial tenants that manufacture or design products in Mesa.
The development agreement currently under negotiation between the city and Shopoff will probably be aimed at giving the city some assurance that The Block will not become 300 acres of warehouses.
“The city wants jobs, employment, manufacturing, and that’s what we’re working on,” Lake said.
Lake wouldn’t go into more detail about the current terms of the development agreement for The Block, but he told the board that the agreement has “specific uses and different types of things that are allowed and disallowed.”
Last month, the city council approved a plan to turn 50 acres next to A.T. Still University into an industrial park, but conditioned the approval on a development agreement with the applicant that limited warehousing to no more than 49% of the buildings’ square footage.
In its project narrative, Shopoff says The Block would only house warehousing and distribution as a “secondary” activity. It envisions the development hosting primarily manufacturing.
But Shopoff’s team seems to think prospects are good for The Block attracting what the city wants even without restrictions.
The industrial real estate market is still strong, it reports in the project narrative, and Shopoff is bullish on the prospects of attracting “national corporations” to The Block.
Citing data from commercial real estate firm CBRE, Shopoff says the Mesa Gateway area had an industrial vacancy rate of 4.2% in 2022. That is up from 1.7% vacancy the previous year, but still low.
The narrative claims that already CBRE has identified “an aerospace manufacturer, semiconductor group, and a chip manufacturer, and a clean tech company seeking to locate in the general area within a certain radius of the project site.”
