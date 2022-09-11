A shift in the winds turned a sad day into one of a sobering memory. In September 2001, Adam and Sara Anderson lived in uptown Manhattan with their first son. The young couple was two days away from celebrating his first birthday when suddenly their world fell under a shadow of tragedy. Twenty-one years later, they honor the lives lost that fateful day through their own sense of community service.
“It’s a day that we could spend commemorating the attacks on the World Trade Center in any number of ways” Sara said. “But we’re deciding to spend it doing service to promote community unity.”
In September 2001, Adam attended Columbia Law School and said he remembers starting September 11th studying with his classmates then they heard the news
Adam said students gathered around the TV and the room became an amalgamation of people home, talking about how their summer jobs tin the Twin Towers, and while questioning the current state of the country.
“There was a lot obviously of high emotion, ‘what is happening to our country and our city,’” Adam said.
Though he can’t remember exactly what transpired in the moment, Adam said he became filled with the urge to rush home to his wife Sara and their infant son, Adam.
“I gotta get home to my wife and child,” Adam said.
Sara said she spent the day at home taking care of little Adam and remembers watching the moment the Twin Towers collapsed on The Today Show.
At that moment, her new motherly instincts kicked in and she readied herself for the possibility she might have to evacuate the city.
“I got dressed and got my shoes on,” Sara said. “And I remember thinking, I need to be ready in case we need to run.”
Luckily, the young couple didn’t need to evacuate and reunited later at their Morningside Heights apartment.
The couple said they spent the rest of the day looking for hospitals to donate blood but they were met with an eerie and devastating answer.
“There were no survivors who needed blood and they were turning people away giving blood, which was also really sobering,” Sara said.
In the immediate aftermath, the couple said they also remembered people visiting fire stations and leaving tokens of appreciation and gratitude.
“It was a time when people were obviously in mourning and shock but in the wake of that people were united in the mourning,” Adam said.
A couple days after the attacks, the young couple invited friends over to their apartment to celebrate their little Adam’s first birthday.
“We just sat around and sort of stared at each other,” Sara said.
Suddenly, a sobering wind blew their direction.
Winds had initially blown dust from ground zero out to sea but eventually shifted north and that cloud of ash from the toppled Twin Towers moved toward their apartment uptown.
Adam said he doesn’t remember how long the poor air quality lasted but it was a sobering reminder while celebrating his son’s first birthday that they stood “in the shadow of this tragedy.”
As the air cleared, the most striking memory from that day Adam said he remembers was the sound of a buzzing city, car horns blaring and people yelling suddenly fell completely flat.
Anderson said he remembers the day the city went silent from the shock, but in the wake of that, he watched people united in the mourning.
“All these years later, it’s the hope that we can continue to come together without the tragedy,” Adam said. “But maybe remembering the tragedy, we can come together, worry about our neighbor, think about our community, and work together to make things better.”
Twenty-one years later, the couple now lives in Mesa and will celebrate 24 years of marriage in December with their six children.
The couple moved to Arizona in 2005 where Adam Sr. worked six years for Beus Gilbert PLLC in Scottsdale.
In 2011, Adam Sr. left the firm to start his own that eventually grew into Anderson Banta Clarkson law firm in Mesa.
About to turn 22 this month, Adam Jr. will return to school this month at Brigham Young University-Idaho where he majors in English.
Though he doesn’t remember that day, Adam Jr. said his parents have taught him and his siblings about the unity spurred throughout the city in the immediate aftermath.
“It’s hard to remember the events
that made it happen…but the service sort of helps us remember that,” Adam Jr. said. “Right after it, a lot of people got together and started to help in any way they could.”
This sense of community has continued over the years and become a family tradition for the Anderson.
The family started to volunteer on-and-off with the JustServe organization when they opened opportunities in Arizona in 2014.
Just a month ago, the couple started in their new capacity as community outreach specialist for JustServe.
The nonprofit encourages people to participate in community service by providing a one-stop shop connecting volunteers with local service opportunities.
Sara said this is the second year JustServe in Arizona has partnered with the 9/11 Day organization in its stated mission.
The mission of the 9/11 Day nonprofit encourages Americans to volunteer, support charities, and help others “in the spirit of remembrance, unity, and service.”
Sara said she supports this because it adds on to general idea of never forget in that “we can do something productive, helpful, hopeful with the memories.”
This year the couple has decided to volunteer twice for 21st anniversary of 9/11.
The Adam Sr. and Sara will participate in a Usery Mountain Trail Maintenance on September 8 to perform maintenance on the Buckhorn Campground Nature Trail.
Then, with four of their kids still at home this month, the family will assemble ready-to-go freezer meals for A New Leaf nonprofit.
“We try to have them serve in ways that are meaningful but also not going to make them resent it,” Adam said.
For more information or to find volunteer year-round, visit www.JustServe.org
