Last Tuesday, Jan. 24, over 100 volunteers gathered in the Salvation Army building on 6th Street at 5 a.m. before heading out into the 30-degree morning.
Their mission: count all the people who slept outdoors in Mesa the previous night, which happened to be the coldest night of the year so far.
Organizers also counted those who stayed in shelters in order to get data on the city’s total unhoused population.
Cities across the country saw similar scenes in the last week in January because an annual Point in Time count of unsheltered people is required by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for local governments to receive federal funds to combat homelessness.
The PIT count is sometimes one of the few hard data sets available to communities to understand the complex problem of homelessness, an issue which inspires passionate debate and speculation among the public, and is used by some as a barometer to judge the health of a community.
But it’s also an opportunity for elected officials and residents to get a glimpse of what homelessness really looks like in Mesa.
Those who work with the homeless say that many embrace help and just need a hand up to get through barriers to housing, like administrative hurdles, substance abuse and rising rents.
Last year, the Mesa survey counted 451 people, a 33% increase from 2020, the last time a PIT survey was conducted due to the pandemic.
In Arizona, only Phoenix reported more homeless in 2022, with 3,096.
In order to conduct this year’s count, Mesa organizers split the city into 25 sectors and assigned a team of volunteers to each area.
Over the course of six hours, the teams walked their sections and attempted to make contact with as many unsheltered people as possible.
If the unsheltered person was willing to engage, volunteers then walked through a survey on a phone app. The survey includes over 20 questions about age, gender, race, substance use and other info like veteran status.
Mesa does an actual count of the entire city area while other cities such as Phoenix, count a sample size and then extrapolate a count using algorithms, according to Aaron Raine, the Homeless Resource Coordinator with the Mesa Police Department.
As volunteers took their last sips of coffee and bites of doughnut before heading out into the dark, Mayor John Giles told volunteers that Mesa is “desperately wanting” to address rising homelessness amid a national surge.
“When we travel to other parts of the country … it’s common to see tent encampments in public parks, even in the medians of roadways. That is the direction that our country and that our county and that our city is going,” he warned.
“Having good data in order to make good decisions and good policies is critical to addressing homelessness,” he said.
Raines said most homeless people are willing to engage with volunteers and take the survey. Teams also have basic hygiene kits available to hand out for anyone who wants them.
Giles was joined by Vice Mayor Francisco Heredia and council members Mark Freeman, Julie Spilsbury and Jenn Duff.
Duff, who represents Mesa’s downtown district, said she has participated in the PIT count every year she has been on council.
While Mesa’s homeless population has grown in recent years along with other cities, Duff believes Mesa’s homelessness problem “would be so much worse than it is today” without the measures the city has taken.
Those measures include programs like Off the Streets, which provides temporary shelter and help navigating the assistance offered by various government agencies and nonprofits.
The city also disperses funds for rental assistance to help people avoid homelessness in the first place.
Duff said that hitting the streets and participating in the count “broadens my perspective on the causes of homelessness.”
While mental illness and drug abuse are widely recognized as barriers to getting shelter, Duff said talking to homeless people shows that each story is different.
Many people experience a “hiccup in life” and have trouble keeping up with rent, especially as housing costs have rapidly risen in recent years.
“Once they get into an eviction process … sometimes it’s just the system. There’s things that work against them from being able to get back from the eviction,” she said.
“I’ve even talked to people who are employed and are homeless,” Duff said.
PIT volunteer Ron Wilson, who assists unsheltered people through La Mesa Ministries, said that helping someone get through administrative red tape can make a big difference.
“Someone who can get on the phone and be put on hold” with a government office to help an unsheltered person get a copy of a social security card or other records are sometimes the critical piece for getting someone off the street, he said.
Vital records like these are often necessary to access assistance.
The annual PIT count is not an easy task.
To get an accurate count of the people who are sleeping outdoors and avoid double counting, volunteers start walking the streets before dawn, in order to reach people before they start moving.
People who have slept outdoors are groggy, like anyone just waking up, and may be less enthusiastic about engaging.
In online training before the PIT count, Raine advised volunteers to announce their approach well in advance so they aren’t startling campers or their pets.
On Broadway, near the Paz de Cristo Outreach Center, which provides food, clothing and other services, Raine approached a man curled up in a sleeping bag behind a bus stop and explained that the city of Mesa was conducting the survey.
He agreed to answer questions and as a volunteer went through the survey, a Chihuahua curled up inside the bag periodically barked at the intruders.
Against a chainlink fence nearby, two more people slept inside a tent-like structure improvised from thick comforters.
In order to get anything close to an accurate count, volunteers must venture into some of the nether regions of the city.
From the bus stop, Raine walked east on Broadway before heading toward a small gap in a fence between an empty lot and train tracks.
After ducking through the hole, he walked along a wall near the train tracks, where the ground was littered with cotton swabs and other debris.
Raine says that drug users use the cotton to filter large particles out of the liquid made by “cooking” drugs when preparing a syringe of injectable drug.
Raine checked a spot nearby with a blanket tent against the wall, but there was no one inside this morning – they’d slept somewhere else or had already started moving.
On the sidewalk outside Paz de Cristo, Giles reflected on things he’s learned while conducting counts.
He said in his view one of the basic divisions in the homeless population is between those that are resistant to assistance and those that are open to it.
“You walk up to folks and they’re lying in the park, and we say, ‘Hey, we got some services right over here,’ … and they say, ‘No, thank you.’ Literally they say ‘I’m an addict, and I’m not ready,’” he said.
“The system is broken, but it’s not as broken for people who are not service resistant. There are pathways” out of homelessness, he said.
“Change is hard for everyone,” even for those who have adapted to life without a permanent home, Raine said
Raine said he is motivated by “watching people get their lives back.”
He’s seen people get off and stay off the streets, and counts people he has helped get into shelter among his friends.
A spokesperson for the city said this year’s count was completed without any issues reported. The city expects the data on Mesa’s homeless population to be released by the Maricopa Association of Governments in April.
