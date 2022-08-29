Mesa City Council is considering a change to the citizen participation system at its meetings that could require citizens to work harder to have their voices heard.
Currently, online and physical comment cards give members of the public the option to have their comments read aloud by a council member, board member or City Clerk.
The result is that a person who is worried about the impact of a new development on their street, for example, but has to work or attend a parent-teacher conference during a council meeting can still have their words heard in the chamber.
But Council is reportedly looking at doing away with the option to have comments read into the record at meetings.
Comments could still be submitted to the council in writing beforehand, but a citizen would have to phone in or show up in person to have comments read aloud.
Assistant Planning Director Heather Prelog revealed the contemplated change in citizen commenting during her report at the Aug. 24 Planning and Zoning Board meeting.
“We’ve been notified that (the City Council is) going to be making some changes to the way that the public can participate and provide comments,” Prelog told the planning board.
“We’ve been told that they are no longer going to be reading comments into the record for people that submit blue cards. So citizens would still be able to call in or attend in person, but staff or the council will not be reading in comments that were just submitted through the blue card process.”
The city did not respond to Tribune requests for further information about the change.
The change could have consequences for the power of public comments on council actions, especially those generating controversy.
When a large number of comments are read into the record during a hearing, the effect is palpable in the Council Chambers.
The time spent reading the comments – sometimes several minutes – forces officials to sit and think about the issue.
At a March 7 council meeting, City Clerk Holly Moseley read comments opposing an industrial development close to houses in the Eastmark community in southeast Mesa for 20 minutes.
The council ultimately voted to approve the subdivision plat under discussion, but the force of opposition appeared to shake council members.
Council members asked staff detailed follow-up questions related to issues brought up in comments, and they almost pushed voting on the issue to the next meeting.
At a minimum, a large volume of comments read aloud at times appears to compel Council or board members to respond to the opposition and explain their vote.
Having comments read into the record may also alert members of the press or other stakeholders to community concerns.
Council is within its rights to change its policies on public comment, as Arizona Open Meeting Laws give public bodies discretion on public participation.
“Although the Open Meeting Law permits the public to attend public meetings, it does not require public participation in the public body’s discussions and deliberations and does not require a public body to include an open call to the public on the agenda,” an open meeting guide published by the Arizona Ombudsman Office states.
When public bodies choose to hold a call to the public, they “may impose reasonable time, place and manner restrictions on speakers,” the office states, though “restrictions must be narrowly tailored to affect a compelling state interest and may not be content based.”
Prelog told the Planning and Zoning Board it could decide whether or not to continue reading comments into the record if the council ends up making the change.
The issue is potentially impactful for the Planning and Zoning Board because its meetings often serve as a neighborhoods’ first opportunity to communicate concerns, and the board meetings frequently receive public comments.
“Typically, the boards kind of follow suit of city council,” Prelog told the board, “but we’ve been told that this is kind of at the option to the board of how they would like to proceed if they would like to continue with the current process or if they’d like to follow city council’s lead.”
Planning and Zoning Chairman Jeffrey Crockett expressed interest in holding a discussion at a future meeting to discuss whether or not to make a change.
