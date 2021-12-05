Mesa City Council is preparing to establish a new mobile food vendor license that will govern food trucks within the city by matching most of what is commonly found in other Arizona municipalities and in state law.
At a Dec. 1 study session, several council members expressed hope that the proposed changes will encourage operators to keep doing business while eliminating concerns that some residents have expressed.
The move comes amid an ongoing neighborhood feud between residents and operators of a popular food truck park on Power Road between Halifax and Hobart streets, just south of East McKellips Road. It is the only commercial operation in a neighborhood of single-family homes.
The Mesa Planning and Zoning Board in October narrowly approved the Power Food Park rezoning request by a 4-3 vote, shortly before ending five-plus hours of meeting. But that action still needs Council action, which now won’t come before the new year.
Business License Administrator Tim Meyer said any new rules will include exemptions for special events that are licensed by the city or held under permit in a city park. The vendor must be on an approved list for each event and possess a valid current fire inspection. Exemptions for each vendor would be limited to four special events per year.
Deputy City Administrator Kelly Whittemore explained that aside from special events, all mobile food trucks must be licensed to operate anywhere in the city. She described new requirements which would replace an existing 25-foot separation from any lot or parcel with a residence with a 250-foot minimum distance.
The existing rule offers very few exceptions to that distance requirement, but the new rules would allow more exceptions and provide added flexibility to fit unique circumstances. The proposed changes would bring Mesa closer to a model ordinance established by the League of Arizona Cities and Towns.
“I hope that the food truck community is hearing that the city will work with them,” said Councilwoman Julie Spilsbury. “I do have concerns still that we are putting out a message that we are not food-truck-friendly in Mesa.”
City Manager Chris Brady pointed out that the new rules “open the door to food trucks four times per year” without requiring a business license which often takes six to eight weeks to acquire.
The proposal as written is less restrictive than any other city in the state. Mesa will also accept fire inspections conducted by other cities as valid and only require those when food is being cooked on site. The full proposal will be discussed again at the next Council meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 8.
In a related matter, Brady asked Council to reschedule the rezoning request for the 6-acre Power Food Park that from the Dec. 8 meeting agenda to Jan 10. That change would allow time for city staff to review the “Good Neighbor” policy and how it might affect that proposal. His request was approved.
Before the study session began, the council met in executive session to consider three finalists for the open City Clerk position. After nearly an hour of discussion members unanimously recommended Holly Moseley as their choice and will consider her appointment at the Dec. 8 meeting.
“This was a very difficult decision,” said Mayor John Giles. “We had very qualified internal and external candidates, and we thank you very much for your interest. Each of them would have been very successful in this position.”
As part of the consent agenda, Mayor Giles recommended and received approval for the reappointment of Jared Smith and new appointment of Rochelle Johns, who once served on the City of Tempe Human Relations Commission, to the Mesa Human Relations Advisory Board. Also approved were appointments of Bradley Peterson to the Museum and Cultural Advisory Board and Daniel Laufer to the Transportation Advisory Board. All terms will expire June 30, 2023.
While the council was holding its study session, the Board of Adjustment was meeting separately to examine five separate requests to deviate from development standards in order to build new projects. Four of the five were recommended by planning division staff for approval with conditions.
The last request was for a variance to allow for an addition to encroach into the required 30-foot minimum rear yard setback of a single-family residence built in 1996 as a part of the Amberwood Estates II subdivision. Applicant and lot owner Bruce Preston wants to build an attached 1,350-square-foot RV garage and a 542-square-foot accessory dwelling. As originaly drawn, the addition would end up just under 4 feet from the southern property line. The owner made changes to increase that distance to 15 feet.
Planning staff had recommended denial of the request, stating that: special circumstances are not present on the site; the need for a variance is based on the property owner’s design choices; compliance with development standards will not deprive the property of privileges enjoyed by other properties in the neighborhood; and granting a variance constitutes a special privilege inconsistent with development standards within the zoning district.
After a lengthy discussion of the reasons cited by planning staff for recommending denial, board members unanimously agreed that no special privilege or precedent would be created because the lot had unique circumstances, including a lot size that is smaller than what local codes call for.
If the lot was standard, they argued, the request would comply the standards and would be routinely approved. They also commended the owner for trying to do the right thing” by making changes to stay further back from the property line. The request for a variance was subsequently approved by unanimous consent.
The next council will be on Wednesday with a study session at 5:15 p.m. and the main meeting at 5:45 p.m.
