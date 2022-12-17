Mesa City Council staff has given its blessing on a proposal to purchase the 70-room Grand Hotel at 6733 E. Main Street near Power Road to house the city’s Off the Streets homeless intervention program.
It was the second presentation by staff this year on a prospective hotel purchase: In July, the city explored buying the Sleep Inn near Superstition Springs Mall but that proposal fell out due to language in the property’s title preventing its use as a shelter.
City staff said Main Street site does not have the same title restriction.
The city’s Off the Streets program is managed by the nonprofit Community Bridges and provides temporary housing for up to 90 days, as well as case management and recovery services.
Police and fire personnel or nonprofit partners refer people there when they encounter them living on the streets.
Currently, Mesa leases 85 rooms at the Windemere Hotel on Main Street to house the program at an annual cost of $1.75 million.
Deputy Director of Community Services Lindsey Balinkie told council members the department believes owning its own rooms will help the city control program costs and make decisions about the future of the program.
The city wants to use American Rescue Plan Act funds to purchase the hotel.
The Grand Hotel is a 1.5 miles east of the current program location on Main Street, and Balinkie said the city’s goal would be to house the program entirely at the new location. It may continue to lease hotel rooms elsewhere if demand exceeds bed capacity.
Off the Streets was established in 2020 in response to rising numbers of unsheltered people in Mesa and the wider region.
Data suggests Mesa’s homeless population has risen steadily since 2018. A Point in Time Homeless count conducted by volunteers in January 2022 identified 451 unsheltered individuals in Mesa, a 33% increase from 2020, the last time a count was conducted due to COVID-19.
In 2018, Mesa’s Point in Time survey identified 144 unsheltered people, a third of the 2022 count.
Off the Streets is one pillar of a strategic plan the city released in 2021 to “keep homelessness rare, brief and non-reoccurring” using “a data-driven process and collaborative community partnerships within the region.”
Off the Streets reports that as of November 2022, the program has served more than 1,000 people. According to a city website, 75% of participants have “successfully graduated to progress in housing stability planning and continued recovery.”
If the city and hotel owner agree to the appraised amount – still to be determined – the city would begin inspections and public outreach about the plan in early 2023.
City Manager Chris Brady said if the hotel is purchased for Off the Streets, Council would have to vote to approve a use permit for it to be used for social services.
The Grand Hotel’s one- and two-story buildings were constructed in 1973 and 1980, respectively. The city has not evaluated the buildings yet, but Lisa Davis in Mesa’s real estate services told Council the location was desirable due to its proximity to public transportation and jobs in commercial retail.
Most council members supported the plan except outgoing District 6 Councilman Kevin Thompson, who is terming out and will assume a seat on the state-level Arizona Corporation Commission in January.
Thompson was also the lone voice against the hotel purchase proposal in July, when he worried a shelter would hurt the Superstition Springs Mall and questioned the city’s role in providing shelter services.
“I don’t know when it became government’s responsibility” to house people, Thompson said in July. “Homeless people in our community seem to have more rights than our own citizens when it comes to park space that they’ve paid for, but yet we can’t evict somebody off of.”
This time around, Thompson worried more about the city being on the hook for maintenance and operations costs if it owned the property.
“I love the program. I love the concept. I don’t know why we want to own the building,” Thompson said.
“What’s going to happen (when), all of a sudden, we have a dilapidated hotel in 10 years, we see a decline in our General Fund?...We've got to start shutting down parks and eliminating other things out of our General Fund to pay for this,” he said.
Thompson suggested it would be better for Community Bridges to purchase the property using federal grants.
The city manager said it may be possible to transfer the property to the nonprofit in the future, but it would be easier to ensure compliance with federal guidelines if the city owned the property in the first years.
If the city purchases the hotel, the Off the Streets program would remain in District 4. Councilwoman Julie Spilsbury, who represents the area, praised its operation so far.
We haven’t had any problems,” she said, “and the neighborhood loves the 24-hour police presence, and so I will also be in support moving forward.”
