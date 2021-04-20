The first Earth Day was celebrated April 22, 1970.
This year, earthday.org will have its second Earth Day Live digital event, with workshops, performances and educational forums from regenerative agriculture to reforestation starting at 9 a.m. Thursday.
Mesa is supporting efforts of the community by offering 50 “fun and easy” ways to take part in Earth Day at mesaaz.gov/sustainability. The site includes information about Mesa’s composting program, seed library, incentives for grass removal, great water-saving ideas and activities for kids.
The city also has partnered with Mesa Public Schools this year to get students involved with an “Express Your Environmental Self” creative challenge. Students submitted entries of poems, pictures, paintings, or pieces of art to bring awareness to an environmental theme of their choice. The winners of the contest will be announced on Earth Day.
At the i.d.e.a. Museum, which is now open at limited capacity, a special upcycle challenge for visitors is planned on Earth Day. Guests can participate in a “Seed Starter” activity, while supplies last. Purchase timed-admission tickets at ideamuseum.org.
Mesa has designated Friday, April 30, as Arbor Day, to “celebrate and promote the significant role trees play in our urban environments.”
Members from Arizona State University, who have identified a study area in west Mesa for extreme heat impacts, will give a presentation at the Monday, April 19, City Council meeting.
ASU is promoting a Cool Island Neighborhoods community-led initiative to help identify solutions to cool communities with actions such as tree planting.
For the 11th consecutive year, Mesa has been named a Tree City USA Community by the Arbor Day Foundation to honor its commitment to community forestry.
