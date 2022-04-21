Mesa business owners have seen an increase in the number of unsheltered people on downtown streets and now they’re coming together to find a solution.
The Downtown Mesa Association hosted a Town Hall Merchant Meeting at the Mesa Police Department Community Room, where business owners spoke with officers and representatives from Community Bridges, Inc. about their encounters with people experiencing homeless.
The April 12 town hall was the first in a larger effort for the downtown community to collaborate on a variety of issues in the area. Vice Mayor Jen Duff attended and said the meetings like these will help start a dialogue to satisfy the community’s needs.
“Today’s meeting was a great collaboration between the community members, business owners, downtown Mesa and the police department talking about the issues that we have around our area here,” she said.
Kelsey Strothers, who owns Worth Takeaway restaurant with her husband Jim Bob near North Country Club Drive and West Main Street, said that in the six years they’ve been downtown, this meeting drew the best turnout from the business community.
“This is probably the one with the biggest turnout,” she said. “There was a lot of representation there, which makes me feel that it’s taking things in a positive direction.”
Downtown Mesa Association Executive Director Nancy Hormann said the homelessness problem has been exacerbated by the pandemic.
“Since we increased our traffic down here – which has increased exponentially over the last six months – we’ve also increased the homelessness down here too,” Hormann said.
Business owners spoke about some of the issues they’ve seen and raised concerns about what threat that brings to their livelihood.
Recently, Mesa Fire and Medical Department investigators said a possible warming fire from a nearby homeless encampment could have started a large blaze near Alma School Road and Main Street early morning April 9.
While nobody reported any major issues, such as assaults or fights, people have posted in a Facebook group pictures of human waste near their businesses.
This goes to one of the biggest questions raised: knowing the difference between a police call and social services call.
Police said if anyone’s safety comes under threat, then people should call 911, but outside of such emergencies, organizations such as Community Bridges Inc. step in.
“The second you or your staff feels unsafe, it’s a police call,” Lt. Aaron Raine said.
Raine, the homeless resource coordinator for the city, said the pandemic and the economic challenges have taken a toll.
“The downtown businesses have been experiencing some issues with homelessness and some of the criminality associated with homelessness,” he said, adding that the number of homeless people over age 62 has dramatically increased in city shelters.
“In 2020, I had one person over age 62,” he said. “Currently, I have 32 people over age 62 and most of those are over the age of 70.”
He said that while the increasing number of homeless seniors has been challenging, the worst issue remains fentanyl addiction.
“Until I can get people sober – or at least not getting arrested and not committing crimes – it’s hard to get them to engage in services,” he said.
Overall, Raine was encouraged that people came to the meeting and want to continue to collaborate on solving the problem.
“It’s clear that a lot of the businesses are frustrated with things they see,” he said. “But they all seem to be fairly compassionate and they would like people to get the services they need.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.