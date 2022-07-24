New action announced by the federal government in June to keep water levels above critical levels in Lakes Powell and Mead may result in serious cuts to water supplies in Arizona cities beginning in 2023 – including Mesa.
That’s earlier than many local water managers expected to see big hits to allocations from the Colorado River, even after alarming reports in April that a 23-year drought and warming temperatures were dropping reservoir levels faster than predicted.
In May, Mesa water officials told City Council they were anticipating a 4% reduction in Colorado River allocations for next year, which is just 2% of overall city supplies.
But those predictions were upended in June, when federal officials told the Colorado Basin states they would have to collectively leave an additional 2 to 4 million-acre feet in Lakes Mead and Powell in 2023 and probably additional years.
With that new emergency water savings, Mesa’s hit to its water portfolio next year could be as high as 10%.
Not only was the volume of water mandated by the Bureau of Reclamation high, but the turnaround time for action was short: it gave the states just 60 days to work out a plan among themselves for a January implementation of the cuts.
Regional water officials from Western states are now huddled in closed-door negotiations to decide how to divvy up the new cuts. Their proposals are due to the feds Aug. 15.
At least one of the Colorado Basin States, which include Arizona, already has imposed water-use restrictions as some Southern California cities are limiting lawn watering to as little as one day a week under the threat of costly fines.
Mesa Water Planning Advisor Kathy Macdonald said the city is “currently crunching the numbers and running various models to see how any cuts will affect Mesa.”
“We’ll know more after the Aug. 24-month study comes out from the Bureau of Reclamation,” Macdonald said, when there’s a clearer picture of projected lake levels.
But whatever happens, she said, the city’s overall water supplies are “resilient and tenable.”
“Even though our Colorado River supplies may be cut, customers can be reassured that there will never be a shortage at the tap,” she said.
But the scale of the cuts imposed by the Bureau of Reclamation means city water managers across the West will be working harder and putting contingency plans to the test earlier than expected.
To put the conservation of 2 to 4 million acre feet of Colorado River water in perspective, all of Arizona currently consumes about 8 million acre feet of water per year from all sources.
An acre foot of water equals about 326,000 gallons, or enough to flood a regulation-size football field 1 foot deep.
Whatever Arizona’s share of cuts ends up being, they will be added to existing reductions laid out in the Drought Contingency Plan signed by the Lower Basin States years ago.
This year Arizona entered Tier 1 reductions of the DCP, which calls for the state to forgo 512,000 acre feet per year.
When the Bureau of Reclamation releases its 24-month projections of future lake levels in August, it is expected to declare a deeper drought tier, which would increase Arizona’s cuts to between 592,000 and 720,000 acre feet.
For Mesa, which currently draws 55% of its water from the Colorado River, the total cuts could be deep enough for the city to consider moving into Stage Two, Water Alert of its Drought Management Plan.
One of the triggers in Mesa’s Drought Management Plan for moving to Stage Two is a 20% reduction in Colorado River allocations, which seemed distant when the city declared Stage One in May.
Macdonald said Arizona cities won’t learn until September or October what their exact share of the 2 to 4 million acre feet in cuts will be.
“It is possible that Mesa might move into further stages of our water shortage plan,” Macdonald said.
“We’ll know more, as we know more information coming out from the Bureau of Reclamation, also from CAP (Central Arizona Project),” she said.
Mayor John Giles said the city is watching the situation “very closely” and that “as the situation develops, we won’t hesitate to take the right steps.”
“Every community has different water portfolios,” he continued. “Some cities are in better positions than others. We’ve had great planning on this issue going back many decades.”
Stage Two of Mesa’s Drought Management Plan, or “Water Alert,” recommends voluntary conservation measures plus some mandatory conservation measures that the city council can adopt at its discretion.
In Stage Two, Mesa aims for 10% water conservation.
The voluntary measures in Stage Two include reduced frequency of outdoor irrigation, repairing leaks and eliminating unnecessary outdoor use.
Among the plan’s recommended mandatory measures at this stage are banning outdoor watering between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., prohibiting outdoor water features and misting systems, and limited automobile/truck washing to commercial facilities or using a pail and hose with a shutoff nozzle.
Of the possibility of mandatory water conservation measures in the future, Giles said, “I wouldn’t rule those things out, but at this point they’re not necessary.”
Giles said he wants to continue to “incentivise” conservation, especially the conversion of thirsty landscaping to attractive low-water xeriscapes.
Currently, the city offers water bill rebates of up to $500 for residential customers who install low-water landscaping and up to $5,000 for commercial customers.
“It’s not time to hit the panic button yet, (but) water conservation has got to be a priority,” Giles said.
Conservation Report Card
The City of Mesa’s website provides data on the city’s monthly consumption of water divided into four categories.
The data gives the public the opportunity to see how the various sectors of the city responded in June after Mesa declared Stage One of its drought plan in May.
The data is divided into residential, commercial, city operations and hydrant flows, which are used for various construction operations like dust control.
After the May drought declaration, Mesa’s total water consumption in June increased 2.2% over the same period the previous year.
Macdonald said that increase in consumption was not unexpected, even during a drought.
“We are a growing city, so the increase in residential and commercial would be expected, and we plan for that growth,” Macdonald said. “It’s not anything that we didn’t expect.”
City operations did the best job of curbing water use in June, using 10% less water in June compared with the previous year.
That far exceeded Stage One’s 5% conservation goal.
The other three categories of Mesa water use all increased from 2021.
Of those, residential users did the best job of curbing water consumption, increasing use by just .5%.
Mesa’s Conservation Coordinator Donna DiFrancesco thinks that many Mesa residents are taking the drought seriously.
“I’m getting a lot of calls from people who are seeing water waste,” she said.
Mesa’s commercial and construction water users did not perform as well, increasing water use by 5.2% and 9.4%, respectively, over the same period the previous year.
Given the pace of new construction and economic growth in Mesa, this increase may have been expected, but commercial users may face more pressure to conserve if next year’s Colorado River cuts land on the high end of the possibilities.
On the bright side, most of Mesa’s water consumption goes to residential use, so reductions there would have an outsized impact on conservation.
One of DiFrancesco’s top recommendations for cutting water use was to switch to water fixtures and appliances with the WaterSense label, which certifies the product meets EPA criteria for water efficiency and performance.
Switching to low water plants is also impactful, since 54% of the city’s water consumption goes to landscaping and other outdoor uses.
How to save water
For information about the city’s water-reduction incentives and tips on household conservation, visit mesaaz.gov/residents/water.
