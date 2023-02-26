The shuttered Hacienda Healthcare Children’s Hospital in Mesa, which closed in 2019 following a series of troubling incidents at its Phoenix location that included a staffer’s rape of an comatose patient, is slated to become a 24-bed children’s behavioral health residential facility.
The proposed redevelopment by Mesa-based nonprofit Copa Health was one of two health care-related projects in the US 60 corridor approved by the Mesa Planning and Zoning Board at its Feb. 22 meeting.
Copa Health plans to convert the vacant 21,000-square-foot facility near the southwest corner of the US 60 and Country Club Drive into an in-patient center offering patients under 18 a “supportive and therapeutic environment” for managing complex issues.
Copa Health said the exterior of the existing building, which opened in 2015, will remain largely the same with improvements reconfiguring the interior to better serve behavioral health patients.
The nonprofit said in application documents that the facility will be locked with badges required by staff and will employ about 50 full-time health care workers offering round-the-clock care.
It said the length of patient stays would vary, but the target duration is six to eight months. Services include independent living skills and psychiatric care.
City staffed recommended approval for the required rezone with conditions, including compliance with a good neighbor policy.
The policy details a system for protecting the safety of patients and others including the creation of a safety committee and chief risk and compliance officer.
Copa Health did not report receiving any public comments.
Farther east along the US 60, Banner Health won board approval to build 16 single-family homes adjacent to its MD Anderson Cancer Center in Gilbert.
Called “Home Away from Home,” the homes will be located near the southwest corner of the US 60 and Higley Road.
Banner said the homes will be used by cancer patients whose treatments require extended stays and would otherwise require extensive travel and potentially high housing costs.
The temporary housing, it said, would be cost-free for patients with financial needs.
For zoning purposes, the homes are considered part of the hospital, but Banner said Home Away from Home was intended to feel like a residential neighborhood for the benefit of patient well-being.
The layout is like a miniature single-family subdivision, with sidewalks and compacted gravel paths for patient exercise. There will be pedestrian access between the patient housing and the cancer center.
Taylor Morrison is the home builder for the project, and Banner is the developer and owner of the homes.
One resident located near the project contacted the city before the hearing, writing, “This looks like a beautiful facility that will add value to the community and provide great benefit to the patients of MD Anderson. We fully support this project.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.