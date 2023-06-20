The overseer of Mesa’s vast arts network is calling it quits.
Cindy Ornstein, city director of arts and culture and executive director of Mesa Arts Center, last week announced she is retiring, effective June 29.
In her 13 years with the city, Ornstein has overseen the i.d.e.a. Museum and the Arizona Museum of Natural History and led day-to-day operations of Mesa Arts Center, the largest multidisciplinary arts center in the Southwest.
Her departure leaves a big hole to fill.
“Under Cindy’s leadership, Mesa’s arts and cultural destinations have received national and international recognition, expanded their programming and doubled down on their central role in civic life,” said Mesa Mayor John Giles.
“I commend Cindy for her commitment to ensuring residents of all ages have access to arts and cultural experiences and appreciate her partnership in helping to fully realize the role of arts and culture in the evolution of our downtown core.”
Added City Manager Chris Brady: “Cindy has contributed greatly to cement Mesa as an arts destination in the Southwest. Under her leadership, we have seen many world-class performers, artists and exhibits fill our theaters and museum galleries, bringing in more patrons than ever before.
“More importantly, Cindy has engaged our community through initiatives and art education programs which will have a lasting impact in our city.”
Ornstein expanded Mesa Arts Center programs and services significantly, and she achieved remarkable milestones.
Not the least of her accomplishments was steering the city’s arts infrastructure through the closures and other challenges created by the pandemic.
She also launched Creative Aging, now known as Opportunities for Ages 55+, and initiated grassroots community work that resulted in Mesa Prototyping Project, MABEL (Mobile Art-based Engagement Lab) and The Collective.
Additionally, Ornstein spearheaded community projects like Street Pianos, “Play Me, I’m Yours,” the Mesa Prototyping Project, and “Strange Encounters,” an outdoor art experience that brought the community together during the pandemic.
“Cindy has done an amazing job carrying Mesa Arts Center into the 21st century. She led initiatives at the forefront of arts programming that are part of the lives of the citizens of Mesa and surrounding communities,” said Mesa Arts Center’s Deputy Director of Theaters Randy Vogel.
“Her impact will be felt for decades to come.”
Ornstein also supported various Arizona arts initiatives and boards.
Additionally, she has been a faculty associate for the Herberger Institute of Art and Design at Arizona State University.
Ornstein said she looks forward to relaxation, travel and more time with family in her retirement.
A national search is in process for Ornstein’s successor.
Until that person begins their tenure, interim management has been named from the department’s senior leadership, with Ornstein’s duties to be split between two people, Illya Riske and Mandy Tripoli, who served under Ornstein.
