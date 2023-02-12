Before the big hits of today’s Super Bowl, former players and celebrities gathered last week at Mesa Arts Center for a night of fun and faith.
Originating at Super Bowl XXXIII in 1999, the “Super Bowl Soulful Celebration: An Evening of Inspiration and Culture,” formerly called Super Bowl Gospel Celebration, unites key NFL players, top Gospel/Contemporary Christian and Grammy award-winning artists and special guests on stage for an evening of uplifting music and inspirational messages.
Following the theme “Unstoppable,” the night of music, comedy, NFL Players and soulful inspiration featured performances by Patti LaBelle, Israel Houghton, The Players Choir to name a few.
It also highlighted NFL players’ faith and philanthropy with uplifting songs of joy, including the presenting of this year’s Faith In Action Award to Philadelphia Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts.
Former Eagles Quarterback Donovan McNabb – who now lives in Gilbert – attended Wednesday’s event to show some love to God and respect for Hurt’s award.
He stole the show on the red carpet sharing the importance of this celebration, where faith and football collide.
“It’s being able to showcase what you truly believe and obviously when you believe in the man above being able to bless you with the talents that you have and also be able to display that in the right way,” he said.
He added the event also aims to show that God “is truly in your heart and in your mind and you continue to reach out to others to spread that awareness of what it means to you to have God represented.”
It’s something McNabb said Hurts has represented well and why he deserves the honor, though the Super Bowl contender did not attend the event.
Coincidentally, this Super Bowl marks one of the first times in history where both team’s quarterbacks are African American – something McNabb called “very special.”
“It shows that anything is possible, and if you continue to work at your craft, you might find yourself here in this position as well,” McNabb said.
McNabb played 11 of his 13 NFL seasons for the Eagles, including when he led them past the Atlanta Falcons in the 2004 NFC Championship, a game that ex-Falcon Bryan Scott recalled last week.
Despite a valiant effort, McNabb’s Eagles lost the Super Bowl that year.
Scott retired after 10 seasons in the NFL and has taken singing in The Player’s Choir.
“Unfortunately, there’s a lot of negative stereotypes that surround professional athletes, and this is something where we can show a unified front,” Scott said.
“And even though no one on that stage is perfect, we all try to live life the right way, and that’s really just loving and kind, sincere, genuine.”
Scott grew up in Pennsylvania part of a praying family that attended church “every single Sunday” and said having that “spiritual foundation” shaped and molded him into a man who sees everyone as a child of God and who therefore loves people and treats everyone with respect.
“I think if the world had more of that, and they viewed it like that, there would be less of all the hatred and stuff that goes on in the world,” Scott said.
Scott said the choir helps alleviate the void left after a player walks out of the locker room, and the choir acts as an extension of that “brotherhood.”
Melanie Few founded the Gospel Celebration after attending Super Bowl XXIV in New Orleans and “noticed that there was a void because we had been partying all week.”
“But then we were like, ‘okay, where’s the good gospel brunch or something,’ and there was nothing,” she said.
Few said she pitched the idea of a gospel celebration to the NFL and NFL Player’s Association for eight years, and she still has the rejection letters as a reminder.
Few’s persistence even teed off the late-Hall of Famer Gene Upshaw, who once called her “crazy” for her unrelenting effort.
Few said the Upshaw and the NFLPA tried to throw her for a loop by telling her if she could get Gladys Knight to perform, they would help her put on the event.
“He didn’t realize Gladys is from Atlanta, and my aunt went to high school with Gladys, and they were friends,” Few said.
In 1999, Few’s work paid off and after two years of the NFLPA hosting and enjoying the event, the NFL approached her and wanted to make it an official sanctioned event.
After 23 years of the Super Bowl Gospel Celebration, the MAC event marked the debut of the Super Bowl Soulful Celebration.
Few said they chose the word “soulful” because it is an extension of gospel, and it comes after much “careful consideration” and discussion with their corporate partners that they want to make this a more welcoming event for everyone.
“I don’t look at gospel as religious, but some people do, and we want every person to feel welcome,” Few said. “And we want to touch people in their souls, we want to inspire people, we want every single person to feel to feel welcome to be a part of this, this momentum that we have, it’s uplifting, it’s exciting.”
