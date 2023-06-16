Mesa artist maps global reach for dazzling studio

For 20 years, William Barnhart has owned an art studio in Mesa and now he plans to open to artists from around the world.
Just five blocks from Main Street at 506 N. Center St., the William Barnhart Studio is a 4,000-square-foot art space that’s as unique as the artist who built it – and an eye-catching cinder-block-and-steel Quonset hut housing oil paintings, bronze sculptures and other artful pursuits.
With a 29-foot ceiling and catwalks connecting the various second-floor amenities, the studio has enough space to hold everything a budding artist needs to pursue their creativity and passion.
This fall, Barnhart will begin an artist residency program, inviting artists from around the world.
Though he has not officially advertised the space publicly, word-of-mouth from his network has already garnered two artists booked for September and October.
“My intent is to bring international artists here to Mesa to work in my studio and to have an Arizona experience,” Barnhart said.
After leaving his art studio on Marshall Way in Scottsdale, Barnhart has enjoyed raising his two sons in the family-friendly gentleness of Central Mesa since the early 80s.
“I’ve been relatively well received by the community,” Barnhart said. “It was a good decision, I think.”
With the exception of subcontracting the concrete, fire sprinkler system and block work, the “work of art” building was completely constructed by Barnhart, using reclaimed steel and recycled glass.
Its most far-out feature is a VW Bus “break room” mounted 12 feet off the floor and accessible by a glass catwalk that completes this unique design and experience.
“My boys used to go play Nintendo up there,” Barnhart said. “It’s got an air conditioner and stuff and so they would hang out in the van.”
A steel spiral staircase leads to the printmaking studio upstairs that houses the massive press that Banrhart also built himself.
Along with a painting room below that, the studio also offers a full-range of industrial equipment, such as welders, grinders and band saws, for making sculptures or building anything Barnhart wants to create.
On the second floor facing the street, one can see the balcony to a 600-square-foot apartment, currently occupied by Barnhart’s son, that will be available for artists to live in while taking part in the residency program.
On the outside, Barnhart has spent time adding a sculpture garden, multi-level deck and a bar that make for a tranquil place to sit in the morning amid the vegetable garden.
“That’s a nice place just to come out and have a cup of coffee and kind of relax,” Barnhart said.
After two years formalizing and getting the plans approved, followed by another two years on construction, Barnhart’s studio culminates his lifelong passion for making his art into a career that started at age 16.
“It’s almost like a calling. This is what I had to do,” Barnhart said. “I will live in a teepee if I have to, but I am going to do this.”
His most famous works around the city including two bronze horses on the corner of Main and Center streets downtown.
His design for the Superstition Springs Transit Center garnered a Crescordia Award from Valley Forward Association/SRP for Environmental Excellence in 2010.
This summer, Barnhart is working at a printmaking studio just north of Barcelona, Spain, to escape the Arizona heat – something he has done for the last decade.
As an expert in painting and printmaking, Barnhart said his studio lends itself to a variety of media for artists to explore.
“I can really offer them a lot of variability in what they want to pursue or what their art goals are,” Barnhart said.
While the studio is open to tours and event space, Barnhart said he still focuses on selling art to collectors and clients across the Valley.
But as someone who’s always loved Mesa, Barnhart said he’s optimistic about the future of downtown and what that brings not only for his studio but the city at large.
“It’s exciting to see the development and it’s exciting to feel like I’m a part of it as well, and hopefully a contributing factor three,” Barnhart said.
William Barnhart Studio
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.