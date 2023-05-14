Mother’s Day has a special meaning for Keosha Merriweather.
She and her husband, Jovon Merriweather Jr., are parents of seven foster children in addition to three of their own. Ranging in age from a pair of fostered year-old girl cousins to their own 17-year-old son, the children all live in their home.
“We believe in giving back to our community, and there is no better way to do that than providing a stable and caring home for our most vulnerable children,” Keosha said. “Our family is large, but it’s full of love.”
That the Merriweathers are giving a home to seven children who didn’t have one with their birth parents is a testament to the work done by A Place to Call Home.
With its Arizona operations based in Mesa, a Place to Call Home helps place some of Arizona’s 13,000 foster children. The agency is operated by StepStone Family & Youth Services, a Kentucky-based health services provider specializing in foster care, mentoring programs and counseling services across the country.
Keosha, an Arizona native, grew up with three siblings and Jovan had five siblings when he was growing up in Chicago and their respective home lives helped fuel their desire to become foster parents.
“We were both raised with so much love around us and we felt like we had so much love to give and we would constantly see the need of children needing forever homes,” Keosha said.
“We always grew up on giving back and life’s purpose is to serve other people and what better people to serve than children.”
The Merriweathers’ opportunity came in March 2022, when they began fostering one girl and then, within a month, were asked to also take care of her sister.
In August, five more foster children arrived to the couple’s open arms.
All seven foster kids come from “a very traumatic background” and all have some type of special needs including autism, developmental delay, speech delay, behavioral challenges, PTSD, and severe anxiety, Keosha explained.
While raising these children has its challenges, Keosha said the reward comes from watching them emerge from initial apprehension to smiling kids who seek out her hugs and kisses.
“It’s doing those types of things that just makes me feel like it was also worth it,” Keosha said.
This life comes a long way from when Keosha spent five years in a home health career including working as a caregiver, phlebotomist, certified nursing assistant, and home health director.
Along with that career, she also had planned to start a food truck that would serve various foods including wings, tacos and vegan food options.
Suddenly, Keosha’s 9-5 career and food truck went on the backburner and she found herself a stay-at-home mom “completely booked with appointments” and ensuring she meets all her children’s needs.
“I have a very, very busy life,” Keosha said, “but I wouldn’t change one minute of it, not one minute.”
While the family has made due with their new life, a family friend started a GoFundMe to buy the family a 15-passenger van to easily haul the large family around. The fundraising has already raised more than $19,000 toward their goal of more than $55,000.
One of the biggest problems Keosha said she’s found with Arizona’s foster care system is the understaffed Arizona Department of Child Safety.
DCS looks to reunify families when a foster child has “a sufficient, feasible and sustainable safety plan” or “is not in impending danger” in their birth parents’ home.
“I don’t think that’s always the best thing, in my opinion,” Keosha said.
Keosha said she’s found that state case managers have a “very stressful” job and she understands why they don’t last very long.
“It takes a special kind of person to be able to handle a job like that or a career like that day to day because it can wear and tear at you over time,” Keosha said.
Since 1998, A Place To Call Home has helped families become licensed to provide safe, loving homes to children in foster care.
It also is working to debunk common misconceptions about the foster care system.
“We may think that fostering a child is something that we’re not able to do,” Keosha said. “It is if we open our hearts.”
A Place To Call Home said foster parents do not have to be heterosexual, married couples. They can be single, married or in a relationship. A Place to Call Home does not discriminate against sexual orientation or identity.
Nor do foster parents have to own a home. The requirement is to have adequate space, including a bed, dresser and closet space for a foster child.
Foster parents receive support from the state and community partners. A Place to Call Home provides case managers to help meet the needs of the children placed in a home.
Foster parents do not need prior parenting experience. A Place to Call Home provides intensive training and ongoing support.
Becoming a foster parent is an affordable process. A Place to Call Home offers CPR and first aid training, fingerprints and background checks at no cost to the foster parent.
“With thousands of children in Arizona’s foster care system, we’re always looking to connect children and youth to loving families,” said Elisia Manuel, a spokeswoman for A Place To Call Home.
With May being marked as National Foster Care Month, she added, “our message is that you can change a child’s life— we encourage you to reach out if you’re interested or have questions about becoming a foster parent.”
Learn more...
A Place to Call Home
1255 W. Baseline Road, Mesa
480-456-0549
Helping the Merriweathers: gofundme.com/f/fund-the-merriweathers-15passenger-van
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.