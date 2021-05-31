Memorial Day is the most solemn day of the year for many veterans and the families of those who gave their lives for their country.
With the dangerous acceleration of COVID-19 leading to many lockdowns and restrictions, Memorial Day 2020 left many service veterans and family members feeling a bit empty.
This year, Memorial Day is back.
Flipping the script of 2020, vaccines and other measures checked the coronavirus spread to a level that makes state and local governments comfortable relaxing restrictions. The Centers for Disease and Control even gave the thumbs up for fully vaccinated people to gather with no masks.
While that signals “party time” to some, for those with connections to the military, tomorrow means comfortably gathering to remember the lives lost, both in times of war and the time of the great pandemic.
In 2020, for the first time in its 101-year history, American Legion Post 26 in Mesa was closed on Memorial Day.
Christine Matsko started her job as manager of Post 26 a month before the pandemic hit.
“It was tough, but we soldiered on through,” she said. “We kept tabs with everybody to make sure everyone was OK.”
Not only was Post 26 closed this time last year, but the members were not able to gather at the Mesa Cemetery, as they normally do on Memorial Day.
Rosa Maria del Rosario was voted the commander of Pablo J. Cortez Post 26 just last week.
Her timing is impeccable, as she gets to officially reboot the post, including a gathering at 10 a.m. Monday, May 30, at the post, 505 W. 2nd Ave. The service is open to the public, with a barbecue to follow.
“We are fully prepared for it,” del Rosario said.
What a difference a year makes.
“Last year, our post was closed due to the pandemic. Many of our traditional patriotic ceremonies were canceled. This is the first time we’re doing it again after an absence of one year,” del Rosario said.
The Memorial Day gathering will include a color guard, guest speakers and American Legion motorcycle riders.
“We want to kind of start everything with a bang,” del Rosario, a U.S. Army veteran, said. “But we don’t know how our Mesa community is braced to join us for our patriotic ceremonies.
“We’ve been all confined long enough. The ceremony is a wonderful way to gather veterans and their families, to remember those who passed, those warriors to our country who are missing.”
Meanwhile, the Veterans of Foreign Wars Mesa Post 1760 will have a Memorial Day barbecue at 1 p.m. at the post at 65 S. Macdonald, a few blocks east of the Legion post.
Last year, Dode Morris Post 1760 was closed for an extended period. Leaders used the time to do “some much-needed remodeling.”
Many members saw the upgrades for the first time May 15, when Post 1760 had a barbecue to celebrate Armed Forces Day — the first such gathering in nearly a year.
VFW Post 1760 boasts of being “one of the five oldest VFW’s in Arizona.”
The post’s slogan: “Honor the Dead by Helping the Living.”
Thousands of soldiers, sailors and fliers who lived through wars fell to an invisible enemy over the last year.
According to the Veterans Administration, as of April 30, 11,774 veterans died from COVID-19.
The number of veterans who died from the disease is likely far higher, as the VA notes, “Those 11,774 deaths include only veterans diagnosed at VA hospitals and medical centers.”
Many around Mesa felt the pain of losing loved ones to the disease.
On Feb. 22, coronavirus snatched away Orlo “Ole” Robert Bjerk, a beloved member and leader of Legion Post 26. He was an unusually active 87-year-old.
According to his obituary, Bjerk was barely 16 when he joined the South Dakota National Guard. He spent four decades with the Guard, all of it in the 147th Field Artillery.
He was called to active duty multiple times, before retiring to Arizona and “enlisting” with the American Legion Post 26. He held multiple positions in 28 year, including post commander, finance officer and chaplain.
“It was a big loss to the community,” Matsko said, of Ole’s passing. “He was extremely active. He was recognized by the state and national people for his contributions.”
Del Rosario spoke at his memorial service.
She called him a “Jedi warrior.”
“He trained me as a legionnaire, how to be the best Legionnaire. So I can tell you I am a Jedi, because of Ole,” she told the crowd.
He trained her well as Del Rosario spent the last five years as the post’s service officer.
“That means I am the key person to help veterans and their families in need,”
The position probably was never as crucial as it was during the pandemic.
“It was a very sad year. Many of our veterans just like other citizens have lost their jobs, some of them were homeless. I lost track of quite a lot of people, some of our veterans left town,” she said.
“I don’t know how many passed due to the virus, and others were natural deaths due to old age. We’re losing a lot of our veterans; they’re in their 70s, 80s and 90s.”
A self-described “Air Force brat,” del Rosario came to Mesa when her father transferred to Williams Air Force Base.
She used the G.I. bill to finance her education, getting master’s and doctorate degrees from ASU.
She worked in veterans’ affairs in New York City, San Antonio and Miami, then retired and returned to Mesa.
Now that she is the official leader of the post, she has big plans.
“Our post needs what I call a booster shot,” del Rosario said.
“One of the things I really want to do is work with the city of Mesa in celebrating our patriotic holiday.”
What could be a better way to launch her leadership than Memorial Day?
Her advice: Have fun, but keep this holiday in perspective.
“It’s wonderful for our citizens to enjoy and make a party out of Memorial Day as long as they remember the word memorial means ‘to remember.’ To remember those who came before us and also to remember our responsibility.
“They can party all they want as long as they remember that.”
