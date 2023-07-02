Mega park owner under feds' seige in bankruptcy

Southeast Mesa’s 320-acre Legacy Park has seen several management shake ups this year, and another one could be coming for the bankrupt mega park built with municipal bonds sold via the Arizona Industrial Development Authority in 2020 and 2021.
The U.S. trustee monitoring Legacy Park’s bankruptcy case last week asked the judge to assign a trustee to take over the park’s management and business affairs from owner Legacy Cares, citing “evidence of dishonesty, incompetence or gross mismanagement” before and after Legacy filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy in May.
Currently, Legacy Park is operating on emergency financing while Legacy Cares seeks a buyer.
In her blistering 23-page filing, U.S. Trustee Ilene Lashinsky accused Legacy Cares of failing to disclose conflicts of interest, improperly diverting assets, failing to justify a budgeted $708,000 management fee to Elite Sports Group, overpaying executives and employing multiple family members of people connected with Legacy.
If the court is not inclined to assign a trustee, the filing asks the judge to consider dismissing the bankruptcy case and end the nonprofit’s temporary protections from its creditors.
The U.S. Trustee said these moves are justified because Legacy Cares has acted “either dishonestly or with a level of ineptitude that renders them completely incompetent to manage the debtor’s affairs.”
Legacy responded by saying, “The U.S. Trustee has filed an unnecessary and reckless motion.”
The nonprofit also promised a formal response ahead of the July 27 hearing on the trustee’s motion.
The trustee’s request seems to have been precipitated by new information that the government believes raises doubts about the ability of Legacy Cares to protect the park’s value.
That value is important for builders and other creditors to maximize how much they will ultimately recover.
The park, which is losing about $1 million per month, is currently operating with supplemental funds from a $9 million emergency loan the bankruptcy judge approved in June.
Among Legacy Park’s creditors are unpaid contractors who have filed $33 million in liens on property. If the bankruptcy case is dismissed, those contractors could proceed with other legal remedies to collect their secured debt, including foreclosure on park assets.
Legacy said the trustee’s new filing “undermines Legacy Cares’ efforts to sell the park and maximize recovery for the creditors.”
Since Legacy Cares is paying all of the operating expenses of the park, Lashinsky said the six-figure management fee represents “pure profit” for Elite, which is owned by Brett Miller, a former executive of previous park manager Legacy Sports USA and son of its founder Randy Miller.
Shortly before filing for bankruptcy, Legacy Cares terminated its management agreement with Legacy Sports and replaced it with Elite Sports Group because Elite was “better situated to manage this amazing facility,” according to Legacy’s release at the time.
Since that announcement, it’s come to light that Elite Sports Group is a new company incorporated in Delaware a short time before Legacy Cares hired it and it wasn’t registered to do business in Arizona when it took over the park’s management.
The trustee was critical of Elite’s association with Brett Miller, whose professional and familial connections with prior manager Legacy Sports were deemed troubling.
The trustee also identified family connections among other Elite employees. Brett Miller’s wife serves as “Director of Community Outreach,” the daughter of Legacy Sports’ former legal counsel is employed at Elite, and the wife of another former Legacy Sports employee works at Elite as “Controller – Sports Revenue.”
The filing faults Legacy Cares for hiring Elite instead of “hiring a wholly new entity to manage the park.”
Despite disappointing profits and financial woes, the park remains a centerpiece of regional tourism efforts, particularly by Mesa and Queen Creek.
A Legacy Cares representative said the park “has been operating in the normal course of business as hundreds of events are scheduled to take place through 2030,” and all amenities will remain open.
The trustee lobbed potentially more serious accusations in the motion.
The filing claims Legacy Cares made $7.28 million in “improper loans” or cash advances to Legacy Sports in 2021 and 2022. It noted that Legacy Cares was a nonprofit loaning money to the for-profit Legacy Sports.
Lashinsky characterized this as “unauthorized … diversion of assets,” which is “well-established ground for the appointment of a Chapter 11 trustee.”
The trustee also claims that Legacy Cares President Doug Moss failed to disclose his ownership of KingDog Enterprises LLC, which was to be paid a fee of 0.5% of the total capital expenditures on Legacy Park for “technology advisory services” at the same time he was leading Legacy Cares.
In documents provided to investors, KingDog was described as an “independent” company. But the trustee claims that Moss’s ownership failed to meet the standard of “independent.”
It’s not clear whether the advisory fee, which would be in the high six figures, was ever paid to Moss.
Legacy claims the trustee’s basis for many of the accusations arose from a recent “creditors meeting” conducted with Moss.
“During that meeting, which was conducted by phone, Moss was hit with a series of random questions without having the benefit of access to the relevant documents. Many of those questions involved documents Moss did not prepare,” Legacy said.
Legacy continued, “the U.S. Trustee was given the opportunity to speak with Legacy Cares’ Chief Financial Officer, but she declined that opportunity.”
Legacy Cares also argued that it couldn’t have misappropriated bondholder funds because, among other controls, the project retained an “independent construction monitor … to supervise the progress of construction and review all pay applications.”
The trustee’s latest filing attacks this defense, noting that Legacy’s “independent” monitor, Jim Neal, had a prior business relationship with the park’s builders and that he was “was “actively involved in Legacy Sports’ efforts to obtain financing to fund the project as early as 2019.”
Legacy Cares said, “The Bond Trustee, the Park’s landlord and the Official Committee of Unsecured Creditors ... have supported Legacy Cares management’s efforts to sell the park for the highest price possible to maximize the return for creditors. Legacy Cares believes the U.S. Trustee’s motion will only hinder that process.”
