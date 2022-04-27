As investors nationwide pour record billions into rental properties, three Mesa apartment complexes over the past three weeks have changed hands in eight-figure deals while a dead strip mall is giving way to a 373-unit complex.
Cushman & Wakefield said it is advising Dallas-based Stillwater Capital Investments in the $11.1 million acquisition of a 16-acre strip mall bordered by Power Road and E. Hampton and S. Clearview avenues.
“Stillwater plans to construct a brand new 373-unit Class A apartment community on the site,” Cushman & Wakefield said in a release. “The property currently houses vacant retail structures that Stillwater will demolish to pave way for its new state-of-the-art apartment development.”
The project appears to be Stillwater’s first venture outside the Lone Star State, where it has 19 current and 15 past apartment projects.
The private real estate company boasts of managing and building “unique property types such as infill multifamily communities, mixed-use properties, build-to-suit properties and high-end single-family homes.”
The property is being sold by Lamar Companies and Utah-based GFI Mesa Investments.
Cushman said the new complex “is ideally located near an abundance of walkable retail, shopping, dining and entertainment amenities surrounding the property, including the Superstition Springs Center.”
Meanwhile, the 264-unit San Fernando Apartments at Main Street and Greenfield Road was sold earlier this month for $62.5 million to Miami-based Starwood Capital Group by ReNUE Properties of Scottsdale – which bought the complex in January 2021 for $42.4 million, according to Valley real estate tracker vizzda.com.
Vizzda said the San Fernando sale was part of a five-property deal totaling $256.7 million.
One of those other properties is the 276-unit Village at Sun Valley Apartments at 7530 E. Billings St., near Sossaman Road and University Drive, which Starwood picked up from ReNUE for $66.2 million – more than twice the $24.5 million it paid for the 21-year-old complex three years ago.
Built in 2004, the San Fernando Apartments includes 22 three-story buildings that sit on just over 15 acres and is slated to become converted into condos after March 2026, according to vizzda.com, under terms of a contact with the U.S. Housing and Urban Development Department. Its sale price represented a per-unit cost of just under $237,000.
The third apartment complex deal involved the Sonoma Village Apartments at 1318 S. Vineyard Ave. near Country Club Drive and Southern Avenue sold for $26 million – more than three times the 2017 sale price that seller Ken. R. Schnerch paid for it in June 2017, according to vizzda.com.
Buyer Rise Invest, a Chicago investment real estate company started by a 19-year-old financier 30 years ago, paid a per-unit price of $270,833 for the seven one- and two-story buildings housing 96 units on about 3 ½ acres that were built in 1988, vizzda reported.
As rents soar and the housing market begins slowing down somewhat because of rising prices and mortgage rates, more investors are turning to rental properties, according to numerous local and national experts.
Investors poured a record $335.3 billion into the nation’s apartment market, according to brokerage CBRE and analytics firm Real Capital Analytics.
Virginia-based apartment management firm KRS Holdings reported last month that more than two million units have been built around the country in the last decade, with 370,942 more completed in 2020 – a 50 percent increase over 2019.
“The tremendous increase in the popularity of renting is fueling this construction growth: The number of renters in cities across the United States has increased by 31% on average since 2000,” KRS said.
“The housing market has been severely impacted by the pandemic,” it added. “Property prices are higher than they have ever been, and most markets currently have a scarcity of inventory, making it difficult to find a single or multi family home at any price.”
