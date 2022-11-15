On satellite images of Mesa, one of the few parts of the city that still has an agricultural look is the southeast segment inside the 202 Loop east of Power Road.
But the latest round of development application approvals is bringing an area once dominated by livestock operations closer to its planned future of industry and mixed-use development.
On Nov. 7, Mesa City Council approved zone changes and parcel subdivisions for about 240 acres of land inside the 202 Loop in a short meeting in which a slew of development items were passed without discussion.
The projects that advanced last week total millions of square feet of warehouse space.
In recent years, livestock farmers have sold large land holdings inside the Loop 202 and moved to areas where land is cheaper and animal feed is grown nearby.
In September, one of the last cattle operations inside the loop, the Arizona Dairy Company, sold 270 acres to a developer in an $80 million deal.
Plans for this huge parcel were not included in council’s latest round of approvals, but plans for many nearby tracts advanced.
One of the largest items in terms of acreage to advance last week was the final plat for roads and lots for the 112-acre Sossaman 202 Industrial Park on the southwest corner of Sossaman and Warner roads.
Costa Mesa, Calif.-based real estate investment company Contour is planning 1.5 million square feet of industrial space spread over eight buildings.
The company plans to build the industrial park in two phases. According to the company’s website, Contour broke ground on Phase 1 of the development in September. The first phase includes five buildings totaling 800,000 square feet.
Council also signed off on subdivision plats for 181 acres in the next phase in the massive Hawes Crossing Planned Area Development, Hawes Crossing Village 2.
The council also gave a green light to 607 single-family homes planned for Parcel A of Hawes Crossing Village 2.
According to application documents, the subdivision will have an overall density of approximately four dwelling units per acre and will “create a high-quality neighborhood within the larger PAD.
The proposed variety in lot sizes and housing styles along with the attention to detail found within the amenities and open spaces will provide opportunities for its future residents to enjoy a desirable neighborhood that promotes a variety of lifestyles.”
Hawes Crossing garnered some opposition before it eventually passed in 2020. District 6 Councilman Kevin Thompson and Mesa’s Economic Development Department argued that the area should be set aside for employment purposes rather than houses.
Several other projects planned for Mesa’s former cattle belt inside the Loop 202 also advanced, including plans for an 8-acre expansion of the Happy Wife Boat Storage facility at Sossaman and Elliot Roads.
The council also signed off on the 58-acre Wenthworth 80th business park, which is planned to house eight buildings totaling about 780,000 square feet.
“Wentworth 80th has been designed to attract and maintain a diverse grouping of high-end client types,” the project narrative states. “The design and character of the business park will cohesively complement the existing professional character of the surrounding Elliot Road Tech Corridor area.”
