Another “industrial park” is headed to Mesa.
Where others have been small, medium and large, this one might be called “jumbo.”
Picture 100 acres of farmland.
Now picture those same 100 acres, covered with six “industrial” buildings.
It’s a big, big project backed with big, big money:
According to documents on the project, “The AirPark 202 PAD applicant will invest approximately $150 million during the construction of approximately 1.5 million square feet of high-quality industrial development.”
Asked if that figure was accurate, Ed Grant of the development team said the price tag ultimately will “probably be a little more, $175 to 180 million.”
Grant and his employer, Scottsdale Investment Management, have been involved in big industrial buildings on both sides of the Valley.
Nothing as big as this, though.
“The partnership with the city of Mesa has been great,” Grant said. “This is zoned agricultural. This land not all that long ago was being farmed.”
Airpark 202 is on the fast-track, with only Mesa City Council approval remaining for its rezoning and preliminary plans.
The 100 acres is bordered by South Sossaman Road to the west, East Warner Road to the north and the Loop 202 to the south.
Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport is just across the freeway.
As the developer’s plan notes, “The area in and around the airport has experienced tremendous growth as of late, but that has generally been located along the south side of the Loop 202 Santan Freeway.
“AirPark 202 marks the first major project on the north side of the freeway, and, accordingly, is planned as a Class A master-planned business park development that will support industrial, warehousing, manufacturing, and logistics operations.”
Grant and company hope the city will help with major road construction to link the north to the south side of the freeway.
He noted a connection between Ray Road on the south side of the 202 and Warner Road would fit with the city’s plans for infrastructure upgrades. “We think that’s a critical element to our value...It provides another connection from the tech corridor to the airport,” Grant said.
Airpark 202 sailed through the Design Review and Planning and Zoning boards in July with only minor recommendations for revisions.
“We’re feeling really good about the area and the project,” Grant said.
The plan, he said, is to build the project “on spec,” meaning without specific tenants signed.
Grant hopes Council will approve the project soon after it returns from summer break. This would green light Airpark to get off the ground.
“If we can secure a contractor who has the labor and materials, we would love to be able to have this thing up in 15 to 18 months,” he said.
