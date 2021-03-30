Declaring the COVID-19 pandemic under control and the need for restrictions over in Arizona, Gov. Doug Ducey last week abolished all the limits that still remain on businesses and public gatherings.
And he is eliminating the ability of local communities to maintain their own mask mandates.
But the order does not apply to schools and Mesa Public Schools issued a reminder saying its mask mandate remains in effect for students, staff and any visitors. Ditto for anyone visiting City Hall or any other city facility. And businesses are free to impose their own mask requirements on customers.
“While I remain an advocate for precautions to mitigate the spread of COVID19, including mask wearing, this can no longer be a legal requirement in the City of Mesa, based on Governor Ducey’s announcement,” Mayor John Giles said. “The Governor’s Executive Order nullifies Mesa’s mask mandate. Mask wearing will continue to be required in City of Mesa buildings.
“All Mesa residents should remain actively vigilant because the pandemic is not over. Please continue to exercise the effective habits we’ve learned during the pandemic, including social distancing, good hygiene and mask wearing when distancing is not possible. ..I encourage everyone to get their shot as soon as they are able. These intentional actions are how we will all be able to move past the pandemic.”
Giles also said a high-volume vaccination site will be opening next month in southeast Mesa, but gave no details.
Tucson Mayor Regina Romero said her community will not comply, essentially telling Ducey that he’ll have to go to court to void the Tucson ordinance.
The governor dissolved all the limits he had previously imposed on how businesses need to operate. That eliminates any remaining requirements to limit the number of customers to ensure social distancing and to require that staff and patrons wear masks.
Instead, everything that used to be a mandate is now simply a “recommendation.’’
That also means that all the music venues and bars that have been shuttered are free to open their doors again. And here, too, while there is a suggestion to maintain social distancing and masks, that is no longer a requirement.
Ducey acknowledged that there have been nearly 940,000 cases of COVID-19 in the state, including 16,874 deaths. But he also cited the fact that the number of new cases has been declining for 10 weeks and hospitalizations are at their lowest level since the end of September.
At the same time, he said, more than 1.9 million Arizonans have gotten at least one dose of the vaccine, with almost 1.2 million who are now fully inoculated. And he said the Centers for Disease Control ranks Arizona as among the best states in getting the vaccine to those who are most vulnerable.
That pleased state schools chief Kathy Hoffman said, “Masking is one of the top mitigation strategies for safe in-person learning as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.’’
she said in a statement. But Hoffman was clearly less impressed than Ducey with the number of Arizonans who already have been inoculated.
“With only one in four Arizonans vaccinated, I encourage everyone to continue wearing a mask when in public spaces,’’ she said in a statement.
Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego said Ducey ignores the fact that the surge in June was curbed only when the governor relaxed his own opposition to masks and agreed to let communities impose their own mandates, many of which did.
“To abandon precautions now is like spiking the ball on the 5-yard line,’’ she said in a prepared statement, pointing out the new variants of the virus.
“The risk of another surge is real,’’ Gallego continued. “The governor clearly cares a lot less about the people of Arizona than his political future.’’
In Tucson, the governor’s move could lead to more than talk.
“Our city attorney has advised me that we have clear local authority to continue implementing our city mask mandate,’’ Romero said. “I have no intention of removing our local mask-wearing requirement.’’
Ducey’s decision to lift restrictions comes as state lawmakers, many frustrated with the limits the governor imposed on individual activity are moving to exercise their right to terminate the emergency entirely or, at the very least, amend the Arizona Constitution to limit how long future governors can impose emergency declarations without legislative approval. Those restrictions at one time even included a stay-at-home order and the closure of all businesses he said were not essential.
Yet while Ducey is lifting all the restrictions, he is not ending the emergency he declared slightly more than a year ago. That gives him the right to reimpose any of the restrictions any time he wants.
