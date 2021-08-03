With what seems like conflicting national vs. state guidance on the fast-spreading COVID-19 Delta variant, Mesa school leaders ranged from pragmatic to befuddled as they prepare for a school year that starts Tuesday.
Days before Mesa school doors open, Gov. Doug Ducey was harshly critical of a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendation for teachers and students to wear masks in classrooms.
“Arizona does not allow mask mandates, vaccine mandates, vaccine passports or discrimination in schools based on who is or isn’t vaccinated. We’ve passed all of this into law, and it will not change,” Ducey said, in an email to media outlets.
State schools Superintendent Kathy Hoffman countered, “I am calling on Gov. Ducey to follow the guidance of public health experts and give schools back their local decision-making authority to set policies for safe in-person instruction. I encourage teachers, administrators, and families to listen to the CDC and take individual action to keep themselves and each other safe by wearing a mask during in-person school.”
Kelly Berg, president of the Mesa Education Association, agreed, telling the Tribune in an email:
“It is unfortunate that Gov. Ducey would rather continue the ban on mask verses following what the CDC recommends and that he is not allowing districts to utilize local control regarding masking mandates.
“As MEA officers, we support the recommendation from the CDC and our district to continue to wear face coverings.”
After the CDC issued a drastic change in guidance this week, advising teachers and school children to wear masks in school, Ducey had a sharp answer.
“The CDC is recommending that we wear masks in school and indoors, regardless of our vaccination status ... This is just another example of the Biden-Harris administration’s inability to effectively confront the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said.
The apparent conflict between the CDC guidelines and Ducey’s views was not discussed at last week by the Mesa Public Schools Governing Board.
Asked by the Tribune about the rift, board President Jenny Richardson responded, “Mesa Public Schools will be following the same mitigation strategy we have had in place since May. Masks are encouraged, not required. As always, we will follow the laws.”
Board member Marcie Hutchinson also responded to a Tribune query.
“I believe the ban (on masks) to be folly,” Hutchinson wrote in an email. “Doctors and medical personnel should be guiding public health policy, not self-serving politicians.
“We need to wear masks to protect the health and safety of others due to the number of unvaccinated people and a substantial increase in the positivity rate … Many of us are particularly worried for our unvaccinated children. Wearing a mask is a small sacrifice to make in order to keep kids in school in a healthy and safe learning environment.”
At noon Wednesday, hours after the board meeting, Associate Superintendent Holly Williams emailed the community, “Face coverings are recommended and will be available for anyone who wants one. This aligns with state law.”
She also noted “Isolation and quarantine protocols will align with Maricopa County guidelines for vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals. Any student who tests positive for COVID-19 will be required to isolate per Maricopa County guidelines.”
Employees who test positive for COVID-19 also will be required to isolate per Maricopa County guidelines. But employees who have close contact with a COVID-19-positive individual can report to work if they are symptom-free.
She asked those with questions to email reopen@mpsaz.org.
In a follow-up interview, Williams said the district is confident in its mitigation strategies, though she added, “We just don’t know the impact until they come back in the buildings.”
“The county is offering some free test kits. We’ve asked for some of those, but we understand they’re in limited supplies,” Williams said.
Indeed, the district with a student population of around 60,000 is expecting just a case of tests - two dozen, in all.
“We’re hoping to have some so if parents like for a symptomatic kid for us to test them at school and/or give them to kids to take home,” Williams said.
She stressed the goal is to continue the success of last year.
“We did very well last year with COVID numbers once we were in-person. Even at times when numbers in the community were high, we were not seeing high numbers in the school,” Williams said.
Williams noted the last school year ended well, with masks optional: “In May, we decided to make (masks) voluntary, and did not see a spike in cases at the time.”
For students who want to wear masks but forget them at home or lose them on the way to school, each school will have a supply.
As the point person on the MPS
“COVID tracking team,” Williams gets frequent updates from the county health department.
“They are showing us data with weekly webinars ….Last week they talked about young people, with the county showing 19-35 year olds (getting COVID),” she said.
“While that’s younger than what we were seeing last year, it’s still not necessarily school age — but then again school hasn’t been open, so it’s hard to know what the impact will be until school starts.”
County data released last week showed that 47.2 percent of all eligible Mesa residents are fully vaccinated. By contrast, other data released last week by the county showed COVID-19 transmission levels continue rising in the “high” level throughout the school district.
In just two weeks, COVID cases per 100,000 people have jumped from 71 to 127 and the percentage of positive new test results has climbed from 13.9 percent to 16.2 percent.
Williams said when a student tests positive for COVID-19, emails will go out to parents of the student’s classmates. A general notification will be placed on the school’s website.
According to MPS protocol, “Students having direct contact at school with a person who is positive for COVID-19 will be notified and asked to monitor for symptoms. Students having direct contact at home with a person who is positive for COVID-19 will be required to quarantine per Maricopa County guidelines.”
Unlike last year, when schools closed for extended periods, forcing at-home learning, Williams said the goal at MPS is to have doors open each school day.
“I don’t anticipate anything but that,” she said. “I don’t want to even think of anything but that.”
The reason, Williams is confident is that last school year, if a kid was sniffling or coughing slightly, parents kept him or her at home.
“If people do that, we’ll be fine.”
Will Humble, the state’s former top health official, issued a warning early last month about COVID-19.
“It’s now crystal clear… Arizona is back in a COVID-19 exponential growth curve,” Humble wrote.
“By and large, it is a surge among the unvaccinated,” said Dr. Joshua LaBaer, executive director of the Biodesign Institute at Arizona State University, in a media briefing.
“Things are definitely accelerating, and if we stay on this trend, we could definitely see a new surge,” LaBaer said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.